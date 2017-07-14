Third Party & Independents Archives

Jared and Brad - From Geniuses to Evil Geniuses?

Remember Brad Parscale? He mostly worked out of San Antonio and was hired by Jared Kushner to help put together a digital strategy that was able to target where Trump would give stump speeches, among other things. A very successful strategy, despite the laughs Trump’s frantic final rounds of speeches in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania produced among much of the political class back in the fall of 2016.





Well, thanks to an increasing series of leaks from what appears to be Special Counsel Mueller's investigative team, it appears that Brad Parscale, along with Jared Kushner of course, are very much persons of interest to Mueller's team.

Why? The claim is that an allegedly Russian-run series of so-called fake news bots that were all over social media, targeted voters in precisely places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Even in specific precincts, if you believe these latest rumors.

Is this really true? Can the investigators measure Russian trolls activity by precinct? Democrat Senator Mark Warner, of Virginia of course, claims that Russian bots/trolls targeted women and African Americans in Wisconsin and Michigan, where it's true that the margins of victory were tight. It's heartening to know that Senator Warner is now an expert in the algorithms that Facebook and Twitter use or can assure everyone that he knows the experts who actually do know this stuff. And that they agree with his assessment.

Look. This is not impossible. But until convincing evidence emerges that in the first place, the trolls and bots were almost certainly Russian, and in the second place, that they targeted overlooked precincts and areas of the country that Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner's digital campaign had supposedly flagged as crucial to winning the election, this is one more grand conspiracy theory.

Regardless, if this is the level of granularity that Special Counsel Mueller's team is going to be diving down into, then we are in for a very long investigation, with many many witnesses and some fairly far-fetched theories that prosecutors will be out to prove. Aside from their also trying to get witnesses to contradict themselves and thus face perjury charges.

According to Senator Warner, who seems to have seen much of what Mueller's team is working on from his perch in the Senate Intel Committee, this Russian bot army was already operating during the 2015 primaries, targeting GOP candidates like Rubio, Jeb Bush, and Lindsey Graham. Again, evidence please. But we'll have to wait until Mueller's team starts deposing people, or until the leaks from his team start picking up in frequency.

Another ex-official, Mike Carpenter who was Obama's Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, has given the media a juicy quote about how the supposed Russian bot army had contacts in America who were "knowledgeable about where to target the disinformation", as he puts it.

So now Jared Kushner is apparently the evil genius rather than simply the genius behind Trump's electoral strategy last year. To effectively prove that is a very high hurdle for Special Counsel Mueller's team. You would have to prove that there was focused targeting of swing electoral districts by bots/trolls, and that it was done according to information that only people like Brad Parscale could have provided to them. Then you'd have to prove that those bots influenced the voting enough to swing the election the president's way.

This feels like it could just be a huge pile of bullcrap. But at this point, we cannot say that it is merely that. We will have to take Senator Warner's and Mike Carpenter's word for whatever one feels they are worth. Until Mueller's team begin hauling witnesses in to testify. And clear, convincing evidence starts emerging.