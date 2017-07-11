Third Party & Independents Archives

Charlie Gard and the European Welfare State

Is Charlie Gard in pain? We can imagine he is. The young child is also being kept alive by medical technology unavailable a few decades ago. And is being soothed by that very technology, to the extent it can alleviate any pain the young boy feels. The European Court of Human Rights, however, has another rather toxic drip-feed that it uses to slowly crush the will of Charlie’s parents to attempt new, and yes risky, therapies to try and keep their son alive.

It's called giving the parents a few hours here, a few days there, to present evidence or perhaps to try new medical therapies to see how the child responds. Mere hours to see how a child responds to a new therapy. Sorry, your time is up. The European Court of Human Rights literally is now giving them 48 hours to produce positive results or else they will let Charlie Gard die. As an act of mercy, in their twisted logic.

This is how the culture of death works.

An unelected, distant, quasi-legal tribunal decides if you as a parent have the right to do whatever you can, in God's name, and for the undying love of your child, to keep that child alive, with beating heart and strained breath, warm and conscious in your caring arms.

In Holland, if you are suffering from depression, you may apparently ask a doctor to administer you a lethal injection. There is a process one follows that supposedly involves checks and balances. As if deciding whether to let a doctor kill you is an administrative process. And in Holland, it is now reaching the point where choices over life and death of a human being is reduced to an administrative process. And any administrative process is generally a quasi legal one, in which your rights as a defendant, and the rights of third parties to file amicus briefs or dissenting briefs is nowhere near as established as in a standard courtroom. The law is being pulled out of your hands, like the life of an innocent child being given a thumbs down by a European court in support of anonymous hospital administrators in England.

Look up Welfare State (Bismarck's Germany and Victorian England play key roles in the evolution of the idea) in Wikipedia. You will find this sentence - it's actually a dependent clause if you insist on being fussy - in the first paragraph:

... and public responsibility for those unable to avail themselves of the minimal provisions for a good life.

The Great Ormond Street Hospital and the European Court of Human Rights are now the terrifying limits of the welfare state. They decide if you as a parent are "able" or "unable" to avail yourself of the minimal provision for a good life. The minimal provision being life itself. They can make you unable to avail for your child the minimal provision for a good life. They can kill your child.

Yes, Charlie Gard may very well pass away despite the new treatment, should he get it. He deserves at the very least the chance to receive such treatment. That his parents have to fight with all their souls and might to offer him that chance shows how far. the welfare state in Europe has reached into the lives of those it is meant to protect.