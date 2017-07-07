Third Party & Independents Archives

Putin and Trump Jawing for more than 1 1/2 Hours At This Point

I like to think I’m fairly astute at recognizing political issues for what they are. But, I haven’t been able to discern why the dems/fake news are harping so loudly about Trump discussing the ‘election meddling’ with Putin.



Trump will have about half an hour with Putin. They are some major issues to discuss: Crimea, Ukraine, Syria, and NK. Maybe Trump will have time to get to 'meddling' and maybe Puttin will bring it up.

I've read where the DNC was offered some kind of protective service for their computers and chose not to take it.

As I'm aware every country with an intel service of any port is engaging in cyber attacks against any entity available to them.

Just heard that Putin and Trump have been in conference for about 90 minutes. That's a good thing, IMO. But, if they don't get around to cyber warfare I won't be wounded.

