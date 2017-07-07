Third Party & Independents Archives

Putin and Trump Jawing for more than 1 1/2 Hours At This Point
I like to think I’m fairly astute at recognizing political issues for what they are. But, I haven’t been able to discern why the dems/fake news are harping so loudly about Trump discussing the ‘election meddling’ with Putin.
Trump will have about half an hour with Putin. They are some major issues to discuss: Crimea, Ukraine, Syria, and NK. Maybe Trump will have time to get to 'meddling' and maybe Puttin will bring it up.
I've read where the DNC was offered some kind of protective service for their computers and chose not to take it.
As I'm aware every country with an intel service of any port is engaging in cyber attacks against any entity available to them.
Just heard that Putin and Trump have been in conference for about 90 minutes. That's a good thing, IMO. But, if they don't get around to cyber warfare I won't be wounded.
I’m way more concerned about the cost per minute to taxpayers to have Trump talking with this guy, or anybody, than I am as to whether he will broach ‘meddling’ with Putin.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 11:58 AM
Any six year old kid with a computer could have hacked into the DNC.
Why wasn’t the RNC hacked? Because they weren’t so cheap, was willing to spend a few bucks on protective service.
Over 2 hours now. The dems need to get out there and complain about some conspiracy. Trump must be throwin in the towel if they’ve met for this long, and so on - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 12:17 PM
The dems kissed Putins ass on Crimea, on Ukraine, on Syria, etc. They gave Putin 20% of uranium reserves. Why is it a big deal to them to make sure Trump talks to Putin re ‘meddling’.
Dems and ‘fake news’ are daid.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 12:31 PM
Roy, President Trump and Putin are no doubt leaning over a large table with a map of the world arguing over who gets what.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 7, 2017 2:44 PM
I think Putin and Trump are discussing Trumps 2020 election.Posted by: Blaine at July 7, 2017 4:37 PM
I’m just relieved that T&T didn’t drag Putin out of his chair and beat the crap out of him. A good day so far.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 4:42 PM
What a disaster. That meeting is already being called a “grave dereliction of duty,” which is the kind of wording one would see in impeachment proceedings.
First, Trump went to a foreign country and disrespected a previous president by name, trashed America’s free press, and used the world stage to state our intelligence is unreliable. No other president in history has ever said such dastardly things. Certainly not Ronald Reagan.
Now, after a two hour plus meeting, SoS Tillerson said we would ‘agree to disagree’ over the Russian hacking of our election. Imagine Ronald Reagan saying such a thing to the USSR. The Russians kill journalists. They launch cyber attacks against the West- the US, France, and Germany, for starters. They attacked us, for heavens sakes.
Tillerson, if you will recall, received the Order of Friendship from Putin, the highest decoration a non-Russian can receive. Imagine Ronald Reagan naming such a person to his cabinet.
Trump and Tillerson just rolled over. Trump wants to, and I quote, “go forward” with relations. In other words-
We are weak.
We are pitifully easy to manipulate. There will be no consequences for undermining our democracy, not from Trump. None.Posted by: phx8 at July 7, 2017 5:28 PM
But, but, what about the ‘I will have more flexibility after the elections’?Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 6:08 PM
phx8 makes up his own “fake news” now it seems. He is all atwitter and manages to scare himself.
Posted by: Royal Flush at July 7, 2017 6:16 PM
Phx8 is revealing hypotheticals that CNN and MSNBC haven’t even come up with yet. The resident troll is at it again. I would honestly love to he able to see phx8 as he types; blood pouring from his eyes, spittle drooling from the corners of his mouth with occasional bits of foam, a hi- pitched girly squeal coming from his lips, dark circles under his eyes, and two tv’s going. One on MSNBC and the other on CNN. He might even be on a conference call with Morning Joe and Rachel Madcow and saying “what should I type next Rachel?”Posted by: Blaine at July 7, 2017 6:30 PM
Blaine, just like me watching FOX and hittin the blog …Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 7:40 PM
Maybe Putin will go home and find he has no hot water. Could Trump do that?Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 7, 2017 8:14 PM
It’s apparent the leftist MSM don’t quite know how to handle the Trump/Putin meeting. The pre-meeting call was that Trump wouldn’t even bring up the election; but it turns out that Trump brought up Russian involvement in the election right away. This has thrown the left for a loop. So we have the left being represented by the imbecile Maxine Waters who claimed that Trump was deceiving by not having a recording secretary in the meeting; or at least having someone who understands Russian foreign policy. She seemed to have forgotten that Tillerson is probably one of the top 10 quailed people in America on Russia. Maxine waters needs to be placed in an assisted living community. As typical of the democrat politicians, she lives in a multimillion dollar home, outside and representing one of the poorest black districts in California.Posted by: Blaine at July 8, 2017 9:53 AM
Roy Ellis wrote: Any six year old kid with a computer could have hacked into the DNC.
Roy, You’re right about that. Russian hackers were able to access thousands of emails from the DNC. More about it herePosted by: d.a.n at July 10, 2017 5:10 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.