Third Party & Independents Archives

Big Moment Coming Up For President Trump

One wonders what President Trump is thinking about being the leader of the free world for the next several years. Within the last few months some serious developments have taken place around the world. In the business world he could just fold his cards and bail out of a situation should he choose.

On the social front he has to deal with the 'investigation'. He has to work to get justice for Hillary, and Bill, and Comey, and Loretta Lynch. He has to stay on top of the msm re fake news.

On the home front he has to get tax and healthcare legislation massaged into law. A wall has to be constructed, hopefully with solar panels and/or other enterprising features. An infrastructure build/refurbish plan is needed.

On the foreign scene he has some really heavy lifting. How to deal with NK. How to deal with China as it relates to NK, trade, and S. China Sea. How to deal with the Soviet Union re Crimea, Ukraine, Syria, and cyber warfare.



I'm hopeful that Trump will have a good exchange with NATO, the G20 and Putin. The outcome of these meetings will definitely be a marker for the remainder of his first term.

I believe Trump is the best person to be President at this time. I can't see any of the dem/gop nominees having the stamina to really engage on so many serious issues.

I would like tax reform to be real tax reform. What about a system that taxes consumption? I was hoping Trump would offer real tax reform. But, it seems the House and Congress has a real hard time even bringing fringe change to the table.

I agree with Trump that repeal and replace is the best approach on getting a good healthcare bill for the people. He needs to have healthcare legislation approved by this Fall. Otherwise, some GOP'ers need to be removed thru upcoming election cycles.

