Third Party & Independents Archives

Big Moment Coming Up For President Trump
One wonders what President Trump is thinking about being the leader of the free world for the next several years. Within the last few months some serious developments have taken place around the world. In the business world he could just fold his cards and bail out of a situation should he choose.
On the social front he has to deal with the 'investigation'. He has to work to get justice for Hillary, and Bill, and Comey, and Loretta Lynch. He has to stay on top of the msm re fake news.
On the home front he has to get tax and healthcare legislation massaged into law. A wall has to be constructed, hopefully with solar panels and/or other enterprising features. An infrastructure build/refurbish plan is needed.
On the foreign scene he has some really heavy lifting. How to deal with NK. How to deal with China as it relates to NK, trade, and S. China Sea. How to deal with the Soviet Union re Crimea, Ukraine, Syria, and cyber warfare.
I'm hopeful that Trump will have a good exchange with NATO, the G20 and Putin. The outcome of these meetings will definitely be a marker for the remainder of his first term.
I believe Trump is the best person to be President at this time. I can't see any of the dem/gop nominees having the stamina to really engage on so many serious issues.
I would like tax reform to be real tax reform. What about a system that taxes consumption? I was hoping Trump would offer real tax reform. But, it seems the House and Congress has a real hard time even bringing fringe change to the table.
I agree with Trump that repeal and replace is the best approach on getting a good healthcare bill for the people. He needs to have healthcare legislation approved by this Fall. Otherwise, some GOP'ers need to be removed thru upcoming election cycles.
You’re right Roy, President Trump has a lot on his plate. More support from his own party would help; but I don’t expect it until they need him to get reelected.
I too believe he is the best man for the job, both domestically and internationally.
Can anyone imagine the future of our country being in the hands of Hillary Clinton? That’s the stuff of nightmares.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2017 3:45 PM
Wow seriously guys this was the best read I have had in a while. The irony is at such a level, I am amazed at how easily led our conservatives friends here on WB can be when the pied piper comes to town.
That Trump sure has fooled us hasn’t he. He is turning out to be so much better than I expected him to be. I figured him to have quit when he realized how tough the job is.I mean who would have thought the job was so hard with so many balls to juggle?
It does the country good to see our man Trump using his time twittering insults to the media and anyone else he can. Such good judgement and biggly use of his time. Especially since those working for free, yeah right huh? (his daughter and son in law donating their time for the good of the country whilst upstaging dad), in his administration are doing more serious and presidential work.
The time he must spend convincing the easily led that anything about him is “fake news”. Zeig Heil to that bit of foolishness as we watch a sitting president attack the 1st amendment. Not to mention having the gullible followers believing the swamp is drained!
His accomplishments so far include undoing, through executive order, anything Obama did. So of course those of us so easily led believe he is great. What happens when he runs out of the obvious and has to think for himself….oh wait… the solar wall, he thought of that all by his self, of course. Has that got beyond the talking stage yet?
I’m sure China is already exiting the South China sea and has stopped trading with North Korea because…Trump. Just like the Europeans are raising their defense budgets. Can’t wait to see Trump duking it out in some sort of celebrity boxing match with Jinping and Jong un on reality TV.
It is most likely Trumps DOJ has all those left overs from the least corrupt Administration in modern history Roy mentioned targeted for jail so Trump can divert attention from his administration. Hope that works for him. Good thing the easily led have his back.Posted by: j2t2 at July 6, 2017 7:25 PM
Thanks for your refreshing post j2t2. I actually found one fact.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2017 7:46 PM
Royal after all your fawning over Trump lately I am surprised you would recognize a fact, Congrats.Posted by: j2t2 at July 6, 2017 9:03 PM
People said we need to change to something new, and this is what we should try, why not.Posted by: pictaram at July 7, 2017 5:22 AM
j2t2, now we conservatives know what Democratics thought of when conservatives commented when Obama was taking up space.
I was reading your comment with such a dismissive stance and I realized that the left must have thought this way, also.
It sure sucks to be you right now, doesn’t it?
On the other hand, it feels real good to watch and listen to the left struggling to be relevant the same way lefties watched and listened to conservatives struggled when Democratics were dismissing them.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 7, 2017 9:26 AM
Maybe it’s just me, but I was wondering when all of this “winning” was going to start.
I would hate to have missed it.
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at July 10, 2017 2:17 PM
