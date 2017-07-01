Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Tweetings Are Music To My Ears
Everyday, everyday the fake news and talking heads industry labels Trump with every negative -ist and -gny word in the dictionary. This, from folks who are mostly degreed and portray a lifestyle of pedigree and ethical purity. So much BULLSHIT = = =
We've heard their lies and propaganda for years but since Trump became political they have gone off the rails.
So, Trump calls them out with his tweets and I love it, love it, love it. Almost eight more years of bliss.
Now that Trump finally has enough people in place to run/manage gov't the swamp has started to drain and we are finding that the liberals/progressives are beginning to feel the boomerang effect of their 'Trumpism is bad' drum beat.
Hannity has nailed it cold. Mueller should recuse himself or be removed as special prosecutor. This based on Comeys successful attempt to get Muller appointed as SP. Comey and Muller were best friends at the FBI and Muller has hired all democrat party/Clinton family related attorneys to assist him. Comey misused his office in getting Muller appointed. Comey caved to Loretta Lynch re Hillary's email scandal , agreeing to call it a 'matter'' rather than an issue of compromising classified information, is guilty of obstructing the investigation. Comey is guilty of obstructing the investigation by giving Hillary a pass in compromising classified material. Hillary must be reinvestigated re her email scandal. The Clinton's must be investigated re the uranium deal with Russia. Susan Rice must be brought before congress and questioned about the unmasking of Flynn, leading to his dismissal by the Trump admin. Lynch needs to go before congress and explain why she and Bill met and talked for 40 minutes in a parked plane on the runway in Arizona. Then, there is the deputy FBI director who appointed Mueller to SP. His wife was given hundreds of thousands via the governor of Va. to help a democrat win a 'hair on fire' election but, lost - - - and so on - - -
Will take a few years to get justice for all of them. Meanwhile, Trump rolls on Making America Great Again. He needs to keep tweeting and attend plenty of political rallies. Keep his base strong and growing. The GOP never Trumpers will get a rude awakening come Nov 2018. At that time, they too, will be free to cloak themselves in ethical purity and become talking heads.Posted by Roy Ellis at July 1, 2017 8:12 PM
The Reverend Jerry Falwell agrees with me that Trump’s tweeting is of great joy to us.
Trump gave a great speech tonight in honoring veterans at the Kennedy Center in Dallas, Tx. He comes off like a populist, preacher and politician wrapped as one. He got rid of the Johnson amendment, a great relief to evangelicals. Made statements like ‘our people don’t worship government, they worship God’.
Trump said he wanted to be pres of the US, not the world and, I agree that’s as it should be.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 1, 2017 10:16 PM
So impulsive outbursts by the president are a good idea?
Let’s look at the factual errors.
1. Comey and Mueller have a professional relationship. There is nothing about their relationship that calls for recusal. Nothing. For recusal, Mueller would need to have a conflict of interest, a familial relationship, be a material witness, or have a financial stake in the outcome. None of these apply. A professional relationship is NOT reason for recusal.
2. Comey did not determine whether Mueller would be the Special Counsel. Perhaps he wanted it, but the decision belonged to the Deputy AG. NOT Comey.
3. There are three Democratic donors working for Mueller. Special Counsel Mueller is a Republican. So is Comey. So is Deputy AG Rosenstein. So is Rachel Brand, next in line at DOJ. So is the next in line after that, Boente. The next five positions are vacant due to Trump’s failure to put people in place.
4. Comey did NOT agree to call the HRC issue a “matter.” He referred to it 14 times as an “investigation.”
5. HRC has been investigated. Comey found no criminal intent, no obstruction, nothing. Twelve prosecutors and analysts agreed with him. The decision was unanimous.
There is more silly stuff, but as for Deputy Director McCabe, his wife donated to a Virginian politician’s campaign. McCabe ran this past the FBI ethics committee They saw nothing wrong.Posted by: phx8 at July 1, 2017 10:24 PM
ph, I have your version of events vs Hannity’s. I like Hannity’s version better.
Clapper quote: “We did not include any evidence in our report – and I say ‘our,’ that’s NSA, FBI and CIA, with my office, the Director of National Intelligence – that had anything, that had any reflection of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians. There was no evidence of that included in our report.”
Now we know Obama knew Russia had hacked the DNC before Trump signed up to run for Pres. Obama needs to go before the Senate and answer a few questions. It will take Trump a good 4 years to get justice for all these people.
Susan Rice is scheduled for a Senate hearing but she will likely take the fifth. Going to be some long hot summers ahead. Draining the swamp will take some time.
