Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Tweetings Are Music To My Ears

Everyday, everyday the fake news and talking heads industry labels Trump with every negative -ist and -gny word in the dictionary. This, from folks who are mostly degreed and portray a lifestyle of pedigree and ethical purity. So much BULLSHIT = = =

We've heard their lies and propaganda for years but since Trump became political they have gone off the rails.

So, Trump calls them out with his tweets and I love it, love it, love it. Almost eight more years of bliss.

Now that Trump finally has enough people in place to run/manage gov't the swamp has started to drain and we are finding that the liberals/progressives are beginning to feel the boomerang effect of their 'Trumpism is bad' drum beat.

Hannity has nailed it cold. Mueller should recuse himself or be removed as special prosecutor. This based on Comeys successful attempt to get Muller appointed as SP. Comey and Muller were best friends at the FBI and Muller has hired all democrat party/Clinton family related attorneys to assist him. Comey misused his office in getting Muller appointed. Comey caved to Loretta Lynch re Hillary's email scandal , agreeing to call it a 'matter'' rather than an issue of compromising classified information, is guilty of obstructing the investigation. Comey is guilty of obstructing the investigation by giving Hillary a pass in compromising classified material. Hillary must be reinvestigated re her email scandal. The Clinton's must be investigated re the uranium deal with Russia. Susan Rice must be brought before congress and questioned about the unmasking of Flynn, leading to his dismissal by the Trump admin. Lynch needs to go before congress and explain why she and Bill met and talked for 40 minutes in a parked plane on the runway in Arizona. Then, there is the deputy FBI director who appointed Mueller to SP. His wife was given hundreds of thousands via the governor of Va. to help a democrat win a 'hair on fire' election but, lost - - - and so on - - -

Will take a few years to get justice for all of them. Meanwhile, Trump rolls on Making America Great Again. He needs to keep tweeting and attend plenty of political rallies. Keep his base strong and growing. The GOP never Trumpers will get a rude awakening come Nov 2018. At that time, they too, will be free to cloak themselves in ethical purity and become talking heads.