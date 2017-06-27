Third Party & Independents Archives

Will Democrats Realize That Russia Fatigue Is Setting in?
Google Christophe Wray and you just might get a high-end furniture store in London, UK in that little featured box that usually appears on the RHS of a google search page. I just did. Ok that’s unfair. It’s a design store with lighting fixtures, furniture and goodness knows what else. Not just a furniture store.
So did Trump officially nominate a furniture store to be head of the FBI? Is that what Google would sort of like you to think? That Christopher Wray - a former Assistant AG at Justice under Bush 43's presidency - is less noteworthy and likely to be searched by Googlers than a design store in the UK?
And aside from the fact he has to sort of prove to googlers that he is not a furniture store, Christopher Wray - a Phillips Academy/Yale/Yale Law school alumni - has another grievous sin lurking in his professional past. He was Chris Christie's lawyer for the infamous Bridgegate scandal that has seen two former associates of Christie found guilty a few weeks ago.
And we can't have that. You can be a close colleague and friend of James Comey - as is the case with Special Counsel Robert Mueller - but you cannot have defended an associate of Trump's as a defense lawyer. Christoher Wray will surely face some fierce partisan questioning by Democrats at his confirmation hearing in Congress over how independent he will be.
But it gets better, if you're a Democrat that is. Did you know that Wray's law firm - King & Spalding - represents Gazprom and Rosneft? And according to the thoroughly discredited Steele Dossier, Rosneft offered Trump a percentage of the company if he would lift sanctions on Russia. This according to discredited British spy Christopher Steele, who claimed that the deal was directed through Carter Page. Carter Page, of course, has had his request to appear before the House Intel Committee slow-walked to a crawl by members of Congress who don't seem eager to have him testify.
So now we have some of the media recycling discredited aspects of the Russia probe in order to make sure that Christopher Wray is seen as a compromised man before he even walks through the door of the committee chambers to appear at his confirmation hearings
It's not front page news, at least not until the confirmation hearings get under way. And maybe Russia fatigue is starting to set in. It certainly is not a top priority for many voters, even though those surveyed wish for Mueller to stay on the job and to finish the job he has been tasked with by Rosenstein at Justice.
But could Chris Wray's confirmation hearings mark the start of Congressional Democrats realizing that Russia fatigue is setting in?Posted by AllardK at June 27, 2017 12:31 PM
I have heard that certain parts of the Steele dossier have been confirmed, but have not heard than any of it has been discredited. I looked it up on Wikipedia and didn’t find any information about it being discredited. Not that I would be surprised. Some of it looks very shaky. On the other hand several meetings it first documented as taking place have been verified.
Will Russia fatigue set in? I don’t think so - ever. The last two political scandals that went on for far too long, Hillary’s emails and Bill Clinton’s affairs, continued for years and years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars to investigate. I never saw Republican appetite for the stories diminish.
Add to that that the Russia scandal is far more complicated and that it’s an investigation into whether or not a president and/or his staff treasonably colluded with Russia to change the results of a U.S. election, and I don’t see this ending anytime soon. It’s a much bigger story and the investigators are duty bound turn over every rock regardless of public opinion.Posted by: Max at June 29, 2017 6:36 PM
Max,
“The discredited Steele Dossier” is an article of faith among conservatives. Limbaugh says it. Presumably Hannity too. They all keep repeating it to each other again and again. I’ve pointed out that this is not true on WB before. What you said is correct. Some aspects have been corroborated. Others have been neither proven nor disproven. Personally, I doubt some of the more salacious charges. Anyway, it will not matter. In another week or two conservatives will go right back to calling it ‘the discredited Steele Dossier.’
Carter Page may not be interviewing with Congress because he has been so busy interviewing with the FBI. Five times. Without a lawyer. What a numbskull! Who would do such a thing? I don’t care how innocent anyone considers themselves, if the FBI wants an interview, a person would be a complete idiot not to lawyer up.
The nomination of Christopher Wray is odd. He has not been involved in law enforcement or the DOJ for 12 years. Suddenly he is being put in charge of the FBI? Just… odd.Posted by: phx8 at June 29, 2017 10:36 PM
For normal Americans, ‘Russia fatigue’ set in a long time ago. Congressional democrats know it, their blind followers know it, and their MSM know it.
But since the whole Russia thing has always and only been about the coming elections, they will all keep pushing the BS narrative that Trump “treasonably colluded with Russia to change the results of a U.S. election,” as if it were fact.
It’s what you do when you can’t win on the issues and, as we have seen with their other BS narratives about racists, sexists, hands up, gun control, health care, tax cuts, Medicaid etc…, the left are experts at it.Posted by: kctim at June 30, 2017 8:17 AM
You know when you’re laying in bed early in the morning, before the alarm goes off and you hear this fly buzzing around on the window. It’s pesky and loud and irritating, but your too lazy to get up and swat it.
That’s this Russian thing, pesky and loud and irritating. We’re just too lazy to get up and smack it.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 30, 2017 9:31 AM
