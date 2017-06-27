Third Party & Independents Archives

Will Democrats Realize That Russia Fatigue Is Setting in?

Google Christophe Wray and you just might get a high-end furniture store in London, UK in that little featured box that usually appears on the RHS of a google search page. I just did. Ok that’s unfair. It’s a design store with lighting fixtures, furniture and goodness knows what else. Not just a furniture store.

So did Trump officially nominate a furniture store to be head of the FBI? Is that what Google would sort of like you to think? That Christopher Wray - a former Assistant AG at Justice under Bush 43's presidency - is less noteworthy and likely to be searched by Googlers than a design store in the UK?

And aside from the fact he has to sort of prove to googlers that he is not a furniture store, Christopher Wray - a Phillips Academy/Yale/Yale Law school alumni - has another grievous sin lurking in his professional past. He was Chris Christie's lawyer for the infamous Bridgegate scandal that has seen two former associates of Christie found guilty a few weeks ago.

And we can't have that. You can be a close colleague and friend of James Comey - as is the case with Special Counsel Robert Mueller - but you cannot have defended an associate of Trump's as a defense lawyer. Christoher Wray will surely face some fierce partisan questioning by Democrats at his confirmation hearing in Congress over how independent he will be.

But it gets better, if you're a Democrat that is. Did you know that Wray's law firm - King & Spalding - represents Gazprom and Rosneft? And according to the thoroughly discredited Steele Dossier, Rosneft offered Trump a percentage of the company if he would lift sanctions on Russia. This according to discredited British spy Christopher Steele, who claimed that the deal was directed through Carter Page. Carter Page, of course, has had his request to appear before the House Intel Committee slow-walked to a crawl by members of Congress who don't seem eager to have him testify.

So now we have some of the media recycling discredited aspects of the Russia probe in order to make sure that Christopher Wray is seen as a compromised man before he even walks through the door of the committee chambers to appear at his confirmation hearings

It's not front page news, at least not until the confirmation hearings get under way. And maybe Russia fatigue is starting to set in. It certainly is not a top priority for many voters, even though those surveyed wish for Mueller to stay on the job and to finish the job he has been tasked with by Rosenstein at Justice.

But could Chris Wray's confirmation hearings mark the start of Congressional Democrats realizing that Russia fatigue is setting in?