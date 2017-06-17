Third Party & Independents Archives

Moving On

Now that Democratics have realized they no longer control the narrative here on WatchBlog and have moved on to preach to other choirs, perhaps we can have constructive conversations about tangible subjects.

School choice and education in general is a topic that should be front and center in conservative thought.

The bias and destructive culture our children are subjected to in the public school system needs to be addressed. The abundance of trivial subjects, the rewriting of history, the subtle indoctrination that permeates the public school system needs to be addressed. The enormous size of schools that reduces and at times eliminates the safety our children should enjoy needs to be addressed.

Many other subjects should be included in the discussion that may lead to productive conclusions now that the useless name calling and slander that once dominated the conversation here on WatchBlog have moved on.