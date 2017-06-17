Third Party & Independents Archives

Moving On
Now that Democratics have realized they no longer control the narrative here on WatchBlog and have moved on to preach to other choirs, perhaps we can have constructive conversations about tangible subjects.
School choice and education in general is a topic that should be front and center in conservative thought.
The bias and destructive culture our children are subjected to in the public school system needs to be addressed. The abundance of trivial subjects, the rewriting of history, the subtle indoctrination that permeates the public school system needs to be addressed. The enormous size of schools that reduces and at times eliminates the safety our children should enjoy needs to be addressed.
Many other subjects should be included in the discussion that may lead to productive conclusions now that the useless name calling and slander that once dominated the conversation here on WatchBlog have moved on.Posted by Weary_Willie at June 17, 2017 11:28 AM
Good post Weary.
At good start in fixing the problems with public education would be elimination of the National Department of Education. Attempts to standardize learning has failed. The individual states will do the job much better.
Teacher Unions need to be eliminated (No Teacher Unions in Texas) or changed as they have been in Wisconsin.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 17, 2017 1:39 PM
Indeed! The idea that teachers should be put on a pedistal simply because they gained employment as a teacher should be discouraged.
Teachers should prove their worth during each and every school year to each and every parent of the students they teach.
If a child comes home and says someone beat him up the teacher should be held responsible. Students are just that, students. By definition they need to be taught. Students are also, by nature, vicious little animals. They need education, but they also need discipline. It’s long over due a return to corporal punishment in schools. If parents want teachers to teach their children then teachers also need the tools to discipline them.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 17, 2017 2:27 PM
It’s pedestal. Maybe if your teacher had slapped you upside the head you would be able to spell.Posted by: Max at June 17, 2017 4:44 PM
So education would improve if teachers would beat the vicious little animals. I see.
And if we just eliminated standards and the protections of civil liberties overseen by the federal government, and let states re-instate segregation and discrimination- some used to do that- so… that would be an improvement.
That is one of the primary functions of the federal government, you know. Protecting liberty. Because states do that poorly. Read up on Hamilton and Washington.Posted by: phx8 at June 17, 2017 4:51 PM
We wonder how phx8 wandered from fixing our broken education system to segregation and discrimination.
I suppose if one lives in a Liberal brain the connection is obvious.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 17, 2017 5:16 PM
Try following the news, RF. DeVos was crucified in hearings because she could not answer questions about what would happen, in terms of segregation and discrimination, without federal government protection of public education and civil liberties. She froze. She kept repeating the same stupid lines about letting states take care of it.
And if you knew the first thing about Washington and Hamilton and the Federalists- and I am virtually certain you do not- then you would know that they promoted a strong central federal government as the best possible guarantor of our liberties. They were right. Subsequent events proved it.Posted by: phx8 at June 17, 2017 5:31 PM
I went through elementary school fearing the pink handled brush. It was the weapon of choice for discipline used by a Nun, Sister MichaelAnn, also the principal. She didn’t use it when I misspelled words, but wrongs were corrected with swift justice.
The time I tried to deny I accidentally hit a teacher in the back of the head with a snowball also comes to mind, also. Mr. James gave me three whacks. He said, “I’m not giving you these whacks because you hit her in the back of the head with a snowball, I’m doing it because you lied about it.”
I couldn’t lie to save my life now.
I wasn’t beaten, I was disciplined. Using words like that only muddle the issue. Funny how you can always bring up ancient failings to defend the current failings. What exactly did you think was constructive about your comment, phx8?
Thanks for the critique, Max. We’re one step closer to world peace now, thanks to you.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 17, 2017 5:42 PM
Our founders created a government that functioned with the permission of the states. Only when the states amended the constitution would the federal government have the authority to act. That balance was destroyed with the 16th and 17th amendments.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 17, 2017 5:46 PM
phx8 talks about Washington and Hamilton as if he actually knows anything, it’s kind of cute…
Yes, Hamilton and Washington wanted a strong-ER federal government than the Articles of Confederation had. And Hamilton was a monarchist who wanted a king in charge of the America. But Hamilton’s views did not win the day and they were not shared by Washington or many of the other Federalists at that level. The enlightenment was the ideology that won out when crafting the Constitution.
And I think if Hamilton had saw how the US was running today he would be aghast. Even King George who the Americans rebelled from wasn’t as tyrannical as we have allowed government to become, and progressives want even more authoritarian control.
That idea was to give the federal government the power to protect an INDIVIDUAL’s rights. And that’s it. Period. That is why the Constitution was a document tightly limiting the powers of the federal government, not a list of what protections the people maintained against a government that could do whatever it wanted. It’s why many people felt the Bill or Rights was not necessary, not because the citizens didn’t retain those rights but the fear that if they wrote some of them down, people one day would try to argue that they were an exhaustive list. And the Bill of Rights wouldn’t have been ratified if it weren’t for the inclusion of the 9th and 10th amendments, a compromise Madison made, to ensure that we would know this. But today, most people ignore those who amendments and act like they don’t exist. Bork once called the 9th amendment an ‘ink blot’ to be ignored when determining if something was constitutional. Ironically, it was the 9th amendment that gave us Roe v Wade, but the left still wants to ignore it exists.
Madison said when introducing the 9th amendment (passed almost unanimously and with little change)
“It has been objected also against a bill of rights, that, by enumerating particular exceptions to the grant of power, it would disparage those rights which were not placed in that enumeration; and it might follow by implication, that those rights which were not singled out, were intended to be assigned into the hands of the General Government, and were consequently insecure. This is one of the most plausible arguments I have ever heard urged against the admission of a bill of rights into this system; but, I conceive, that it may be guarded against. I have attempted it, as gentlemen may see by turning to the last clause of the fourth resolution [the Ninth Amendment].
The United States trucked along without a Department of Education for 198 years. It was only created in 1974 and our educational system has steadily declined since it was created. Individual rights can be protected without the Department of Education, I’m not sure why people suggest otherwise.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 17, 2017 5:56 PM
The “Federalist Papers” were written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay to promote the ratification of the United States Constitution. As phx8 knows, or should know, the Constitution gives the Federal government limited power with all remaining power delegated to the individual states.
I have a copy on my Kindle and refer to them often phxi.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 17, 2017 6:12 PM
Rhinehold,
” And Hamilton was a monarchist who wanted a king in charge of the America.”
100% false. This was a common charge leveled against Hamilton by his peers representing the slave states. They objected to Hamilton’s view of America. Hamilton favored manufacturing over agriculture, Hamilton never owned slaves, he was an immigrant without reputable parents, and he was an autodidact who worked his way up from the bottom and, through the power of an incredible mind, foresaw and created the financial structures that came to pass, and worked. Hardly an elitist. Hardly a monarchist.
His detractors considered him an elitist because he favored the British over the French, especially in matters concerning the French Revolution. It took his detractors quite a while to realize the French Revolution would become a bloodbath.
Washington followed Hamilton almost without exception. Washington was not a great thinker. He was, however, a great leader. Together, they recognized the need for a standing army, a manufacturing base, and a strong national currency. The brilliant use of debt based upon a solid currency turned the US into one of the most powerful economies on the planet.
“And I think if Hamilton had saw how the US was running today he would be aghast.”
I think he would applaud. Much of what he advocated came to pass, and worked. Must of what he opposed, such as the support of states rights in the name of slavery, caused terrible destruction, even to this day.
Education is not a topic the Constitution deals with very well. The concept of public education did not even exist until decades later, never mind the idea of educating women, blacks, and others. The Founding Fathers just didn’t know it was possible, or how well it would work.
RF,
The Federalist Papers were written almost entirely by Hamilton and Madison. Madison changed a great deal as the years went by. He was a Virginian and a slave owner, and later this colored his thinking in a very negative way.
So sad that all phx8 chooses to write about Madison was that he was a Virginian and a slave owner. Pitiful.
Madison also founded the American Colonization Society, an organization dedicated to returning slaves to Africa, in 1816 along with Robert Finley, James Monroe and Andrew Jackson.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 17, 2017 6:45 PM
So freaking what? As many have pointed out ancient history doesn’t pertain to modern times, right? Rehashing our opinion of what happened 250 years ago is pointless. What did your discussion accomplish?
You are correct, phx8, that the constitution doesn’t address education. It cost’s nothing pass along information, to educate a child. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with educating a child with the knowledge he would need if he were to continue to reside in that area. A commitment to live in a farming community would require a specialized education tailored to that community.
On the other side of that coin should be an education in preparing to live in a different area. That’s a decision made by the parents and the student. It shouldn’t require tailoring a local education system to accomodate that student’s decision.
A perfect example of this would be foreign languages. Why would a mandatory education in a foreign language course be taken in a community that will not use it? Someone anticipating visiting a foreign country could opt into a foreign language course if they choose, but forcing it onto everyone is a waste of money.
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 17, 2017 6:50 PM
Can any of my Pals on the Left explain the advantage to students for teachers to have a union? Are unions helping students get a better education? Do unions promote better teaching and teachers?
How?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 17, 2017 6:57 PM
Unions used to be training and placement utilities for their respective industries.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 17, 2017 7:13 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.