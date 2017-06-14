Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice For Hillary et al Way Over Due
During the election Trump promised if he won he would get justice for Hillary. So, how long do we have to wait?
I'd rather Jeff take it on but I'm alright if this 'special counsel' investigates Hillary's email case. The sooner the better. The democrats are out there acting like compromising security, thru leaks or otherwise, has no consequence.
The special counsel supposedly has authority to probe suspected wrong doing over a wide range of issues. A few come to mind:
Hillary's email
Uranium deal with Russia
Loretta Lynch and Bill's meeting on the tarmac
Lynch and Comey on the 'investigation vs matter'
Obama authorizing wide distribution of foreign intel leading to huge uptick in unmasking and leaking
Comey leaking and lying in advocating for the appointment of a special counsel
Trump admin spying operations
Enough there to keep the special counsel and Jeff busy thru two Trump terms. Let's get with it.
Trump, you made a promise. We are waiting.
By all means, get back to the status quo.
Those players, they were just Republicans, ya know.
It’s endless controversy we must sow.
That’s how you make the government grow.
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 14, 2017 6:43 PM
WW, that’s really gud dynamic pentameter or, something like that.
IMO a senator getting shot in the butt by a ‘kook’ is about 100,000 times lesser in degree than what Hillary ‘planned and carried out’ re her emails.
Then, there’s all the rest of it (ref my post).
The kook gets full press coverage and Hillary didn’t get a mention- - - except here.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 14, 2017 7:32 PM
Sorry to interrupt the meandering conspiracy theories, but the WaPo reports Special Counsel Mueller is investigating Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
DNI Coats, NSA head Rogers, and his recently departed assistant will be interviewed. Coats refused to answer in his public Senate testimony. Rubio asked if he had ever “been asked by the president or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation.” Coats replied “I’m not prepared to answer your question today.” Rogers also refused. “I’m not going to discuss the specifics of discussions with the president of the United States.”
The clock is ticking. Trump had better fire Mueller fast. It won’t take long to interview the witnesses. If he is quick he can stop the investigation. The House GOP will not impeach him unless he shoots someone on 5th avenue, and even then…
WaPo - recommended for butt wipe and, little else - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 14, 2017 8:45 PM
phx8, Muellar will not get fired by Trump, he may get fired by the assistant A.G. Comey has said there was no obstruction and the acting director has said there is no obstruction because the Flynn case is still active and Trump’s own words are that “He HOPES” Comey can find a way to let it go. Hopeing and ordering are 2 different things. I wouldn’t get my hopes up phx8, IMO you will get another nuthinburger again.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 14, 2017 9:22 PM
ph, why play smallball with gotcha politics? Why not bring the sleazy Obama admin to justice? Obama, the Clinton’s, Comey, and Lynch committed very significant offenses. Who cares if Trump lied about a lunch date and so on - - -
I think Trump should give the special counsel a year to ‘feed the press’ re the spy thing. If not wrapped up in a year then Trump should fire the special counsel.
But, Trump and Sessions is going to have to go after Hillary if Trump is to keep his base support strong.
I expect the GOP corpocracy/never Trumpers to prevent the wall but they can’t keep Trump from bringing Hillary and some others to justice. That’s within his authority and he needs to proceed with that.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 14, 2017 9:25 PM
KAP,
You are correct. Trump can instruct the Deputy AG, Rosenstein, to fire Mueller. Most likely Rosenstein would resign before doing that. Trump will then need to find someone willing. In the Nixon years, that was a sleazy guy named Bork, who did the firing in exchange for a secret offer of a seat on the Supreme Court. Later, Reagan nominated Bork for a SCOTUS seat, but the Democrats stopped him, thank goodness.
Who knows with Trump? Sessions is recused, but in theory he could ignore his recusal or even withdraw his recusal. Unlikely, but not impossible. Sessions found a way to fire Comey, so I wouldn’t put it past him.
Trump may be running out of options. If he is president, he can use pardons to save the other people in his campaign who are being investigated for money laundering and collusion with foreign governments. If he wants to be in a position to pardon, he needs to be president, and that means he MUST stop this investigation if there is a chance the obstruction charge has merit. If he is forced from office, others like Flynn and Manafort will be faced with jail time, and they’ll give up Trump in exchange for their freedom.
The Obstruction case will not just be a matter of he said/he said, ‘hope,’ and one conversation with Comey. That would not be enough. That is why Mueller is meeting with others, like Coats, Rogers, and his assistant.
Trump might escape a charge of obstruction. Right now HE is the subject of a criminal investigation by a top notch team of investigators, and that is NOT a good place to be. Everything Trump has done up to this point suggests he is guilty. He has fought it every step of the way, rather than cooperate. Not a good sign.Posted by: phx8 at June 14, 2017 9:52 PM
Dang, WaPo must really be plugged in to the special counsel. They must have their own key to the hearing room, maybe make some tapes, prints for the investigators, etc.
Tomorrow the nytimes will have a new revelation that only THEY have the chutzpa to produce.
Are there any fools out there who will listen to the fake news MSM? Yes, the Trump haters, the GOP never Trumpers/Corpocracy.
If you have a personal relationship with a witness in special counsel investigators they shall recuse.
Why is the FBI not investigating special counsel leaks? That’s a crime. Where is Trump/Sessions when we need them?Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 14, 2017 10:55 PM
Actually phx8, Mueller should resign on his own because of his best buddy status with Comey. Talk about conflict of interest. Even federal law says he should because of his close ties with Comey.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 14, 2017 10:58 PM
phx8, CFR 600.7 states the Special Council may be removed for a variety of reasons and one of them is “Conflict of Interest” IMO Rosenstein would have a good enough cause to fire him if his relation with Comey is grounds enough.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 14, 2017 11:18 PM
WaPo reports Special Counsel Mueller is investigating Trump for Obstruction of Justice
I’ll repost what Comey said the other day…
“The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters about writing stories about classified information, is that people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on. And those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it. “
This was detailing that a specific NY Times report was false, and saying that many of the stories that they have seen attributed to ‘unnamed sources’ are similarly not factual either.
I’m waiting for TMZ to get a bureau desk, they have a better record of gossip reporting than NY Times, WaPo, CNN, CBS, MSNBC and Fox all have… At least their reports would be more fun to read.
The best example was the owner of NewsMax was quoted as saying that Trump was thinking about firing Mueller. NewsMax. One of the worst records of getting anything right NewsMax is now the SOURCE of information that immediately changed from ‘a friend is reporting’ to ‘Trump is…’.
No qualification, that’s how these have been working for months now. Starts off with the real story, slowly moves to remove all qualifications or evidence that the story isn’t true, then just stated as fact. That is how you create a conspiracy theory, we’re seeing it live on TV, a lesson on how to do it.
I tweeted that out yesterday to Nick Sarwark, “I find it telling that the press is giving the owner of NewsMax credibility so they can write clickbait headlines…”
This is how bad it has gotten… Journalism in the US is dead and gone friends. Accept that. You simply cannot accept anything written at face value anymore, period. Because you aren’t getting the real truth, you are getting a partisan view of the truth, the truth THEY see and want you to know.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 12:44 AM
BTW, my latest new hobby has been to troll the NY Times Twitter account. It’s great fun. :) And the number of likes I’m getting for it is encouraging…Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 12:45 AM
Hell, just today the NY Times wrote a story on what TREVOR NOAH thought about the political atmosphere… FFS?Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 12:47 AM
This was one of my favorites from yesterday… NY Times writes a story on ‘the man behind Trump’s voter fraud obsession’.
My response: “Hey, guys, did you know there were more votes cast illegally than were tampered with by Russia? Surely you are focusing on that, yeah?”Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 12:48 AM
Rhinehold,
You write: ““Hey, guys, did you know there were more votes cast illegally than were tampered with by Russia? Surely you are focusing on that, yeah?”
Trump claimed he lost the vote because of 3-5 million “illegal” votes. That was a lie.
Kris Kobach and others investigated “illegal” votes. Out of 23 million, they found 30.
No one knows if the Russians tampered with individual votes.
They attacked the election with the intention of weakening HRC and helping Trump. They used a variety of methods, including social media. They macro-targeted and micro-targeted, even specifically targeting Trump during the hours he was most likely to be on social media. It worked. Twice Trump tweeted about false stories planted in his targeted social media news feeds. They targeted the voting system.
Oh wait. You have an elaborate conspiracy theory about how it wasn’t the Russians, but someone else. Oh wait. There is no theory.
KAP,
It would be a stretch to suggest Mueller has a conflict of interest simply because he knew Comey, however, that would be a pretext Trump, Sessions, and Rosenstein could use to stop the investigation.
Today the MSM is confirming Trump tried to interfere with the investigation by asking NSA Rogers to state there was no evidence of collusion. Roger’s deputy took notes. This isn’t really surprising, but it means the obstruction case does not rely only on a he said/he said converersation between Trump & Comey.Posted by: phx8 at June 15, 2017 9:32 AM
Where is the msm getting all this BS that you are talking about phx8, More leaks? As far as Mueller and his buddy status with Comey, that is fact. So stretch I don’t think so.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 15, 2017 10:22 AM
Also phx8 Mueller’s hiring of all Democrat lawyers smells fishy and they were all Dem. Donors.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at June 15, 2017 10:48 AM
http://blog.simplejustice.us/2017/06/15/new-york-times-perpetuates-an-outright-lie/
The moment today’s MSM gets something right may be the first time.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 10:59 AM
Phx8, this is what it has come to? Asking people to publicly state the truth so we can get on with business is apparently some crime? FFS.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 11:02 AM
I already said a year from now someone will be tried for perjury so the Democratics can strut and crow. They’ll need good solid Democratics as prosecutors to get the job done.
Prosecutor: Do you know Valery Plame?
Libby: No.
Prosecutor: You know Valery Jarret. You’re under arrest for perjury.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 15, 2017 11:02 AM
You have an elaborate conspiracy theory about how it wasn’t the Russians, but someone else.
A theory for people using social media to get a message out effectively? No, but more people, like the Dems, could take a lesson. But if this a horrible thing, you know, people freely speaking, then why do Democrats applaud and support the efforts of their own when they do the same thing?
Why the hypocrisy? The double standard?
The simple fact is that modern progressives live in this universe that they are the good guys, the ones wearing the white hats and everyone else are the bad guys. Therefore, if they do something, it’s for the right reasons, but if an opponent does the very same thing, it’s an evil intent.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 11:09 AM
BTW, after a full day of outrage at the NY Times editorial, which included Mother Jones piling on (but silence from other progressive outlets) the Times has posted a ‘correction’ to their outrageous lie. They could have corrected it sooner and were pleaded with to do so, but it was too late for the print version to be changed. So the lie will continue to be propagated. I’m sure progressives will keep trotting it out in the future.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 11:19 AM
Rats, I got outplayed at the NY Times trolling today. This is a winner:
@justkarl: Congrats to the NYT’s new public editor, Leeroy Jenkins.Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 11:28 AM
Holy crap, overall troll of the day:
http://reuters.com/article/idUSKBN1961F6
“Putin quips he’s ready to grant asylum to ex-FBI chief Comey
Russian President Vladimir Putin joked on Thursday that if former FBI director James Comey suffers persecution because of his falling-out with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia is ready to grant him asylum.”Posted by: Rhinehold at June 15, 2017 12:02 PM
