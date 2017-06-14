Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice For Hillary et al Way Over Due



During the election Trump promised if he won he would get justice for Hillary. So, how long do we have to wait?

I'd rather Jeff take it on but I'm alright if this 'special counsel' investigates Hillary's email case. The sooner the better. The democrats are out there acting like compromising security, thru leaks or otherwise, has no consequence.

The special counsel supposedly has authority to probe suspected wrong doing over a wide range of issues. A few come to mind:

Hillary's email

Uranium deal with Russia

Loretta Lynch and Bill's meeting on the tarmac

Lynch and Comey on the 'investigation vs matter'

Obama authorizing wide distribution of foreign intel leading to huge uptick in unmasking and leaking

Comey leaking and lying in advocating for the appointment of a special counsel

Trump admin spying operations

Enough there to keep the special counsel and Jeff busy thru two Trump terms. Let's get with it.



Trump, you made a promise. We are waiting.

