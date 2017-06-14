Third Party & Independents Archives

Guns On The Premises Made All The Difference

Republicans were the targets of an angry Democrat and, except for the presence of guns in the hands of their defenders, could have been “wiped out”.

Live Updates: Rep. Steve Scalise Shot in Virginia During Baseball Practice

If it wasn't for the Capitol Hill Police, there to defend these 2 dozen Republicans, an undoubtedly deranged Democrat could have taken out all of them.

Perhaps armed with a rifle, this unhinged Democrat thought it would be fish and barrel time, but instead encountered armed resistance almost immediately. In a firefight that expended from 50 to 100 rounds over a period of ten minutes Capitol Police engaged and suffered 2 casualties. Three Republicans were injured in the melee also, but thanks to the Capitol Police with guns in hand, only the deranged, homicidal Democrat was killed.