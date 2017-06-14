Third Party & Independents Archives

Guns On The Premises Made All The Difference
Republicans were the targets of an angry Democrat and, except for the presence of guns in the hands of their defenders, could have been “wiped out”.
Live Updates: Rep. Steve Scalise Shot in Virginia During Baseball Practice
If it wasn't for the Capitol Hill Police, there to defend these 2 dozen Republicans, an undoubtedly deranged Democrat could have taken out all of them.
Perhaps armed with a rifle, this unhinged Democrat thought it would be fish and barrel time, but instead encountered armed resistance almost immediately. In a firefight that expended from 50 to 100 rounds over a period of ten minutes Capitol Police engaged and suffered 2 casualties. Three Republicans were injured in the melee also, but thanks to the Capitol Police with guns in hand, only the deranged, homicidal Democrat was killed.Posted by Weary_Willie at June 14, 2017 2:24 PM
Time to put away the Partisian politics and rhetoric. Going to be differences but we MUST find a PEACEFUL way to get around those differences. To much violence since Trump was elected, Kathy Griffin with a bloody head, the play depicting the killing of a president, Our college campus’, plus the liberal media needs to get their stories straight, all this needs to stop and that goes for both sides. If it dose not stop soon IMOP there will be a Civil War again in this country not against North & South but against idealogical differences.
Nice, how Democratics include themselves now. How many Democratics were on that field? “We’re all one now” ?! WTF!
If our government had any kind of functionality left in it rioters would have been stopped in the street before all this got out of hand. That didn’t happen.
It’s strange, our government sent federal troops into Virginia to collect an excise tax, but it won’t stop rioters. They will shoot rioters who disagree with an income tax, but they stand back and watch buildings burning so as not to offend. Justice depends on what political party you support or how hostile you can get.
Our government is asking for this with their partisan hatred toward each other. Our media is promoting this with it’s constant portrayal of people solving their problems with violence. The biased delivery of events disguised as objectivity is supporting this. The Hollywood crowd who thinks shock is art are perpetrating this.
If that field was filled with Democratics, and the shooter showed up with a Confederate flag, we certainly wouldn’t be “all one now!” The blame would be laid and the knives would be out. Much like McAuliffe is doing now, the media would spend months promoting the Democratic’s agenda.
But, we’re going to get a story every now and then on how victims are recovered and getting on with their lives, and in a year or so we’ll hear about the shooter’s guilty verdict. This will all be under the bridge. Remember, Republicans are destroying the country, and Trump is a traitor and a bigot and a draft dodging criminal that needs to be thrown out of the White House on his ear. Right?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 14, 2017 5:40 PM
I’m glad they’re going ahead with the century long tradition of playing a baseball game for charity. At least tomorrow, when there are Democratics on the field, we’ll know everyone is safe.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 14, 2017 5:47 PM
Why do you think they’re all going to wear the same jersey?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 14, 2017 5:48 PM
If our government was smart both teams would pick two charities and have the names on their uniforms. Then all players chooses a charity to play for and that makes the teams.
It’s like one of Trump’s Apprentice episodes, except this time it consists of a one-hundred and eight year tradition being carried on by those fearless and ingenious Americans who won’t succumb to fanatics!
Posted by: Weary Willie at June 14, 2017 5:57 PM
Sorry guys, but the left has made their leftist extremes into their mainstream. Their extremists are no longer regulated to obscure websites preaching hate and conspiracy theory to a few, they are Congressional representatives do it on the House floor, on the radio and on TV. They are celebrities using their status to normalize hate and violence. They are major TV networks and print media promoting lies and propaganda to control the narrative to their advantage.
Things are only going to get a whole lot worse.
This guy wasn’t an antifa terrorist or radical blm racist type, he was your typical everyday leftist who actually hates everybody who disagrees.
And while he alone is responsible for his actions, there can be no doubt that bringing all this leftist extremism into the mainstream will lead to more attacks.
