Third Party & Independents Archives

American-Mexican War OnLine is now starting for 2017.

American-Mexican War OnLine is now starting for 2017. Recruiting will occur through June 2017. Individuals interested in playing AMWOL need to submit a player registration at the link below.



http://www.holf.org/warcollege2009/node/41

American-Mexican War Online (AMWOL) takes a new approach to a key historical event and conflict that shaped two of the major countries in North America. This project is sponsored by the Historical Online Learning Foundation (HOLF).

AMWOL is a turn-based multi-player, multi-operational echelon game to allow players play and make decisions in the context of the regional situation. There are challenging military operations for both sides as AMWOL seeks to reflect the fractious political climate for both combatants. The bitter Whig (Zachary Taylor) / Democrat (James Polk via Winfield Scott) split on the American side and Mexico's challenge to overcome its fragmented national origin and operate as a nation-state.

American soldiers

The US side will have a Taylor command team and a team representing Winfield Scott's command. The majority of American players will be regimental & brigade commanders or squadron commanders of the United States Navy.

The embedded politcal aspect of the game forces the American command teams to share resources and achieve demanding operational goals with changing amounts of forces and capability. The core of the American Army is its finely trained but limited number of regular army regiments. Supplemented by volunteer regiments of varying levels of availability and readiness, the American commanders must blend an effective military force while advancing through increasingly hostile territory.

Mexican soldiers

Mexico will have players operating as a member of one of its competing factions (Liberales vs. the Conservadores). The game design has the factions working toward attaining their own victory condition while one or a coalition of the factions coordinates the Mexican national response to the military threat posed by the forces of the United States. Mexican players have to balance what they gain through the central government's activity versus what their faction needs to achieve its victory conditions.

The game design will be based on the NWOL game system - using the GITM land warfare software, the SOW economic & muster system, and a very limited version of PATE naval system to replicate the American amphibious operations by the USN on both coasts. The terrain will reflect the terrain types used in CWOL plus three new terrain types - Desert (completely arid; impassable to troop units), Jungle (for the Yucatan; also impassable), and High Desert (the unique semi-arid conditions found from northern Mexico northwest to Oregon; passable terrain but enacting a toll on unit readiness)

I'm looking forward to playing my second AMWOL game! I believe many of us on WatchBlog would enjoy taking part in the games hosted by HOLF. They are entertaining and educational as well as exciting. The many aspects of each game will give each and every one of us an opportunity to experience history from many different positions. There are many. Military, economic, political, national, it's all there.

Join up. Take the courses you're interested in. GITM is the land warfare aspect of the game. PATE is the naval warfare aspect. I'm a GITM guy, a General! And politics. It's all available and the Academy is waiting for your enlistment to commence!



The Academy Course

The Academy course is open to players who wish to play CWOL, AMWOL, and NWOL. The Academy course is designed for players who have not participated in a game yet. To ensure that your progress is tracked and you are enrolled in the end of course force-on-force cadet game, send an email to the Academy Commandant. Cadets are strongly encouraged to join the Historical Online Learning Foundation Players Guild (go here) where news of current and future CWOL games are announced.