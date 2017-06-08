Third Party & Independents Archives

James Comey - America's New Tom Clancy
Who needs a hidden Sony TC-800B open-reel tape recorder? Who needs a digital audio-capture state of art system hidden in the chandeliers? When you have the next Tom Clancy, also known as Former FBI Director James Comey, one can dispense with mid-20th century or 21st century recording devices. All you need is a chauffeured black SUV and a functioning laptop with reasonably good encryption, so Jim Comey can get right down to work tapping on the keys as soon as the door shuts behind him and the SUV pulls out of the West Wing driveway - or whichever approach to, and retreat from, the White House that Comey’s vehicle took.
Trump talked. Comey typed. And then shared with his top brass at FBI. Trump tweeted. Comey's memo then gets leaked. And Comey agrees to appear today June 8 at the Senate Intel Committee hearings. In public of course. As befits a man who will unquestionably ink a very nice publishing deal - if that hasn't already been agreed to.
And naturally, how can you not prepare the waiting public for this hotly anticipated, sold-out (media ad-buying wise) event? So thanks to twitter, email and whatever other way your local and national media brought it to you, we have the leaked copy of James Comey's prepared remarks to be delivered this Thursday to the Senate Intel Committee.
This will likely be the basis of Comey's tome. If he keeps the writing taught and carefully detailed, as his prepared statement is, he should have a run away best seller. The detail about Preibus sticking his head through the door with a crowd of people behind him in the hallway that the door by the grandfather clock opens up to, is funny and a little theatrical. They don't do it like that, do they? Oh yes they do. And Comey afterwards making his way through the crowd which included the Vice President is another perfect little detail, as far as literary merit goes.
Does Comey say Trump tried to obstruct justice? No, he does not, but he paints an uncomfortable situation which reveals why Washington - or any large political institution - tends to develop channels and procedures for accomplishing certain things. The president does end up looking a little isolated but hardly Nixonian in his attempts to somehow ease the pressures of the Russia investigation and the constant leaks.
So. We know Comey's prepared remarks. Now all that's left is to see what he gets asked. And what responses Comey decides to answer those questions with. Comey's playing the long game - one that includes a political thriller / autobiography. The president needs to listen to the people around him who realize that.Posted by AllardK at June 8, 2017 2:50 PM
Russia, Russia, Russia. Seems like the only one in the room that was interested in doing something about Russia was the former federal employee. The rest of them appeared to care less if the “Russian Investigation” doesn’t lead to Trump.Posted by: George in SC at June 8, 2017 4:18 PM
The talking-point for the month of June is ‘OBSTRUCTION!!!’
And the only thing they care about is the court of public opinion. They gotta win in 2018 and 2020 by any means necessary so that we can get back to important things like importing tons of ‘refugees’ and illegal aliens, divisive identity politics, and letting grown men shower with little girls.Posted by: kctim at June 8, 2017 4:43 PM
The fireworks our Pals on the Left were hoping for with Comey’s testimony did indeed happen.
“For the first time, former FBI Director James Comey, who is testifying today before the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that President Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to call the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal a ‘matter’ and not an ‘investigation.’
“Under questioning by panel chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Comey said that he was uncomfortable with the unexpected meeting Lynch had with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac last year.
“Comey said that meeting convinced him that the independence of the investigation was tainted with regard to the Justice Department and led him to go public with the bureau’s findings on Clinton.”
http://constitution.com/comey-reveals-pressure-downplay-clinton-email-scandal-election/
The one who should be accused of Obstruction is Lynch.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 8, 2017 4:57 PM
CNN issues correction after Comey statement contradicts reporting
I give CNN credit for admitting reporting “fake” news.
ABC News published a report similar to CNN’s on Tuesday, but had not corrected it as of Thursday morning. What a sorry lot they are.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/336871-cnn-issues-correction-after-comey-statement-contradicts-reporting
Comey couldn’t bring himself to ‘lock her up’. He should have been fired months ago.
Had Trump not run Hillary would be President.
As the dems and fake news media dims it becomes the GOP never Trumpers working to deny his agenda. Voters, be ready for the next election and we will send some GOP corpocracy home.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 8, 2017 6:38 PM
