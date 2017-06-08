Third Party & Independents Archives

James Comey - America's New Tom Clancy

Who needs a hidden Sony TC-800B open-reel tape recorder? Who needs a digital audio-capture state of art system hidden in the chandeliers? When you have the next Tom Clancy, also known as Former FBI Director James Comey, one can dispense with mid-20th century or 21st century recording devices. All you need is a chauffeured black SUV and a functioning laptop with reasonably good encryption, so Jim Comey can get right down to work tapping on the keys as soon as the door shuts behind him and the SUV pulls out of the West Wing driveway - or whichever approach to, and retreat from, the White House that Comey’s vehicle took.

Trump talked. Comey typed. And then shared with his top brass at FBI. Trump tweeted. Comey's memo then gets leaked. And Comey agrees to appear today June 8 at the Senate Intel Committee hearings. In public of course. As befits a man who will unquestionably ink a very nice publishing deal - if that hasn't already been agreed to.

And naturally, how can you not prepare the waiting public for this hotly anticipated, sold-out (media ad-buying wise) event? So thanks to twitter, email and whatever other way your local and national media brought it to you, we have the leaked copy of James Comey's prepared remarks to be delivered this Thursday to the Senate Intel Committee.

This will likely be the basis of Comey's tome. If he keeps the writing taught and carefully detailed, as his prepared statement is, he should have a run away best seller. The detail about Preibus sticking his head through the door with a crowd of people behind him in the hallway that the door by the grandfather clock opens up to, is funny and a little theatrical. They don't do it like that, do they? Oh yes they do. And Comey afterwards making his way through the crowd which included the Vice President is another perfect little detail, as far as literary merit goes.

Does Comey say Trump tried to obstruct justice? No, he does not, but he paints an uncomfortable situation which reveals why Washington - or any large political institution - tends to develop channels and procedures for accomplishing certain things. The president does end up looking a little isolated but hardly Nixonian in his attempts to somehow ease the pressures of the Russia investigation and the constant leaks.

So. We know Comey's prepared remarks. Now all that's left is to see what he gets asked. And what responses Comey decides to answer those questions with. Comey's playing the long game - one that includes a political thriller / autobiography. The president needs to listen to the people around him who realize that.