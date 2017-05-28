Third Party & Independents Archives

How Will Trump's Wall Compare With The Pope's Wall

http://www.theamericanmirror.com/photos-pope-calls-for-us-to-embrace-illegals-while-maintaining-massive-wall-around-vatican/

Does anybody know how high this wall is? Can we get one for the southern border?

Posted by Roy Ellis at May 28, 2017 1:27 PM
Comments
Post a comment