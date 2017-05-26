Third Party & Independents Archives

Half The US Has Gone McCarthyitic
Trump has been president for six months now and the never-Trumpers are still at it. No signs of letting up. Today Hillary came on strong thru a graduation speech at her alma mater.
Fake news is working harder to denigrate Trump. Latest 'bombshell' is that Trump and company have tried to set up secret communications with Russian bad guys.
We are being told that the Trump team was setting up a spy ring thru 50-60 quick meetings. Kushner met with a Russian bank manager who had been trained as a spy. Kushner also met with the Sov ambassador in DC.
Supposedly, we can't know the truth until after the Special Counsel wraps up his investigation. Maybe a couple of years hence. I'm starting to believe the never-Trumpers will take this all the way to the next election. Maybe it's just that all the left wing operatives are losing their jobs and playing it to the hilt as long as folks will tune in and listen. It was very entertaining but, now it's getting old. You can't get any real news on tv without having to sit thru endless spiels of how bad Trump was/is/will be. -
This is like McCarthyism on steroids. And, Hillary will get up there and say how Trump isn't fit to be president and how he should be impeached for pinching women, girls, boys and so on - -
Yet, she helped Russia gain 20% of our uranium. She lied about Benghazi. She created one of the worst national security lapse in our history by setting up commo equipment outside a controlled area and passing classified information on it, for years.
While Trump has been the greatest populist president this country has had she is out there, six months in, saying he is unfit. She should be in jail
Lock her up. . .
And, didn't Trump line them up on stage and tell them, and the world, they need to pay up? I mean, for a 3rd party populist like me it can't get any better than that, or can it??
Roy, Hillary’s name won’t be on the ballot next year. Instead of relitigating the 2016 election, why don’t you look ahead and imagine what Americans will be thinking in 2018. Will the rumors and the leaks stop? Or will salacious story after salacious story continue to drip through voters’ consciousness?
All I can say is that Donald Trump and his associates could have made things so much easier on themselves if they honest and decent people. Being up front and telling people about their meetings with Ambassador Kislyak would have gone a long way towards maintaining the White House’s credibility. Instead, everyone in the present administration has decided to lie at every given ample opportunity. No issue is too trivial to them to handle honestly, whether it was the size of last January’s inauguration audience or Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in the French Election.
Today, the American people are stuck asking themselves who do they trust more? The President who can’t open his mouth without adding a yard to the length of his nose or the intelligence community that has served valorously defending law and order as well as our lives for many decades. We are long past the point where this affair with Russia ends up being a nothingburger. Either Donald Trump and his team are in Putin’s service or the intelligence community is engaged in the biggest conspiracy against the American people in our nation’s history.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 26, 2017 10:43 PM
I don’t think it would be the first time there has been a conspiracy against the American people.
Do you know why it’s possible? Because people are gullible enough to believe a Russian came over here and bought himself a president.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 27, 2017 1:55 AM
