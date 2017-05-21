Third Party & Independents Archives

CNN Acting Like A Worm On A String

CNN is on this morning trying to kiss up to the Trumpeter’s. Their hostility, read bottom line, is finally catching up to them. They can eat crow forever and it won’t change my opinion of them. Can’t wait till the next election so I can whip their a** with words.

You get these talking heads saying how Trump’s speech to the Muslim world is ‘not like his candidacy’. Trump doesn’t act like the cookie cutter politician and the fake news, never Trump folks can’t stand it.

A populist in the WH. Imagine that!!