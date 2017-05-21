Third Party & Independents Archives

CNN Acting Like A Worm On A String
CNN is on this morning trying to kiss up to the Trumpeter’s. Their hostility, read bottom line, is finally catching up to them. They can eat crow forever and it won’t change my opinion of them. Can’t wait till the next election so I can whip their a** with words.
You get these talking heads saying how Trump’s speech to the Muslim world is ‘not like his candidacy’. Trump doesn’t act like the cookie cutter politician and the fake news, never Trump folks can’t stand it.
A populist in the WH. Imagine that!!Posted by Roy Ellis at May 21, 2017 12:26 PM
Every once in a while I turn on CNN and in about 2 seconds I want to barf at the BULL S**T that they push as news.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 21, 2017 12:59 PM
Meet the new Boss, same as the old Boss-
http://www.dailykos.com/story/2017/5/21/1664578/-On-same-weekend-as-record-breaking-arms-deal-Saudis-announced-100-million-donation-to-Ivanka-fund
So a senior advisor to the president starts a fund and whilst the Saudis and dad …er…ummm… the president are talking a gun deal the Saudis decide to cough up $100million to Ivanka’s fund! The same president who while running for office criticized Hillary because the Clinton Foundation accepted money from the Saudis! Because they were horrible !
And we get CNN is acting like a worm and Roy telling us “Trump doesn’t act like the cookie cutter politician and the fake news, never Trump folks can’t stand it.A populist in the WH. Imagine that!! “
SO Roy my question is does populist mean criminal?Posted by: j2t2 at May 21, 2017 3:44 PM
Is a donation to the World Bank on the same level as a donation to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation?
Links within the dailykos link provided by j2t2 lead to the real headline found in the Wall Street Journal…
Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. Pledge $100 Million to World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Fund
Dailykos made up its headline “…100 million-donation-to-Ivanka-fund”.
Perhaps I am incorrect. If so, will j2t2 please provide the link to the “Ivanka fund” website.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 21, 2017 5:32 PM
Royal, haven’t you heard? A source tole me that the Trump Foundation owns 83% of the World Bank, now bumping to 85% what with this new investment. Kain’t you keep up with the times?Posted by: Roy Ellis at May 21, 2017 7:23 PM
Thanks for clearing that up Roy. I was hoping j2t2 would comment; but guess he is busy cleaning his gun collection and pasting new photos in his Obama album.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 21, 2017 7:37 PM
Royal Why on earth would you want to divert the discussion by comparing some nonexistent Foundation, well except in the minds of extremist conservative political operatives and hateful old douchebags, with the Fund Ivanka is spearheading?
The issue here is twofold, the conflict of interest and the hypocrisy of the whole thing. The same things people like you said were wrong with what Hillary was doing is suddenly ok now that Trump crime family is in the White House. Trump told us it was awful Hilary would accept money from the Saudi’s and now an advisor to the President and his daughter are doing the same thing while Dad is negotiating with the Saudis! Meet the new Boss Royal same as the old Boss.
https://www.cgdev.org/blog/ivanka-trump-spearheads-new-fund-women-entrepreneurs-four-questions-answer-cheersPosted by: j2t2 at May 21, 2017 8:17 PM
What do you bet Ivanka will get more than 6% of her funding to the people who need it.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 21, 2017 8:21 PM
j2, ?Posted by: Roy Ellis at May 21, 2017 8:25 PM
