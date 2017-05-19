Third Party & Independents Archives

We Want Answers, We Demand Answers

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/16/slain-dnc-staffer-had-contact-with-wikileaks-investigator-says.html

Inquiring minds would like to know the status and what is being done, if anything, to solve this murder mystery.

Hannity is pushing the supposition that this man was communicating with wikileaks, was found out and murdered. So, what did the investigation turn up on his DNC computer/laptop? Why is this and other information around this case being sat on?

Shot down on the street in DC, it is likely the FBI has responsibility for the investigation and has put the clamps on releasing info to the public.

A lot of stuff that happened under Obama's tenure that was shoved into a dark hole. But, hey, Trump's admin has been on the scene for over a 100 days and nothing has changed.

Hundreds of questions and no answers. This can't go on much longer - - ? ?