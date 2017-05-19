Third Party & Independents Archives

We Want Answers, We Demand Answers
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/16/slain-dnc-staffer-had-contact-with-wikileaks-investigator-says.html
Inquiring minds would like to know the status and what is being done, if anything, to solve this murder mystery.
Hannity is pushing the supposition that this man was communicating with wikileaks, was found out and murdered. So, what did the investigation turn up on his DNC computer/laptop? Why is this and other information around this case being sat on?
Shot down on the street in DC, it is likely the FBI has responsibility for the investigation and has put the clamps on releasing info to the public.
A lot of stuff that happened under Obama's tenure that was shoved into a dark hole. But, hey, Trump's admin has been on the scene for over a 100 days and nothing has changed.
Hundreds of questions and no answers. This can't go on much longer - - ? ?
Posted by Roy Ellis at May 19, 2017 10:31 PM
Inquiring minds would like to know the status and what is being done, if anything, to solve this murder mystery.
Read the Enquirer Roy or the propagandist rags that pass as conservative media. Wallow in the fake news.
Hannity is pushing the supposition that this man was communicating with wikileaks, was found out and murdered.
Hannity is a fascist clown, he is opinion not news, fake news not facts. Why not go to Alex Jones and Info Wars or other make believe BS if you seek fake news and propaganda.
The mans family has got a cease and desist on Faux News for their lies Roy, why lower yourself to their level with this stupidity?Posted by: j2t2 at May 20, 2017 12:10 AM
Just name calling, j2t2? Is that all you have, name calling?
Wikileaks has posted a reward to find this guy’s killer. The family’s investigator found the connection. And all you can reply with is name calling?
Now you know why Demcratics can’t win elections.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 20, 2017 12:37 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.