Third Party & Independents Archives

Alright! Start The Clock Running On Hillary
With Robert Mueller being appointed Special Counsel the case against Hillary should be getting underway tout suite.
A great move by Trump’s admin. I am beyond elated with this newsPosted by Roy Ellis at May 17, 2017 6:26 PM
Wow…great minds think alike Roy. I just posted something similar on the Left blog.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 17, 2017 6:37 PM
Agree Royal. We know he has the clearances, the funds, the human and material resources/information from three coincidental investigations so he will be able to move forthrightly and on a broad scale to address the issues at hand.
Hillary’s case, being the oldest, should just be sitting neatly on the shelf, ready for prosecution. I don’t think Trump will give her the Chelsea Manning treatment either.Posted by: Roy Ellis at May 17, 2017 7:39 PM
Indeed Roy. Special Counsels have tremendous latitude, and no time constraints, in where the investigation may go.
I have no fear of what may be found.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 17, 2017 7:43 PM
You guys are hilarious! It is beyond credulity to posit that Robert Mueller might learn anything about Hillary Clinton that James Comey did not uncover or that he will reach a different conclusion. Comey did a thorough job and Mueller is well aware of this from their previous work together.
In case you hadn’t noticed, Rod Rosenstein’s statement instructs Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. Given previous conclusions from the intelligence community that Russia acted to hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances, the chance that her email server comes back into focus are slim to none.
Nevertheless, only in due time will we know what Robert Mueller discovers. I freely admit that there are very few boundaries here.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 17, 2017 7:57 PM
Exactly Warren. We all should want all the supposed misdeeds investigated that have happened during the Trump era. That’s the only way the country can move forward and that will allow Trump to carry out his agenda.
Granted, Trump can get some things done during the investigations. Like today he did 40+ raids on MS13 in Calif. Perhaps more than the previous admin did in 8 yeas. But, we really need to get on the other side of these investigations before Trump can get a lot done thru congress. Just look at the stock market today as an example.
The investigation into Hillary should only need a quik review, put postage stamps on it and move it out. Her case definitely should be the first one to be prosecuted, IMO.
In any event, we don’t want any of these cases drug out more than a year, certainly not active near or during the next election cycle. We need more Republican seats on the East and West coast and that will be done more easily with a clean sweep of these investigations. We don’t want the IRS doodling in Trump’s tax returns come election time.Posted by: Roy Ellis at May 17, 2017 8:50 PM
The investigation into Hillary should only need a quik review
James Comey concluded last July that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Hillary Clinton. Robert Mueller is not going to decide differently unless he encounters new evidence.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 17, 2017 9:53 PM
WP, for whatever reason COmey decided not to recommend prosecution for Hillary. I believe he felt strongly that he would be prosecuting the next President of the USA and didn’t have the balls to go with that.
He followed that one up by refusing to investigate/prosecute the Clinton Foundation. Followed that up by doing nothing, as I am aware, about the Flynn outing by unknown sources, and so on - - -
Whatever, I’m super pleased that Comey was removed. Now Mueller can go back and clean up his $hit. And, Hillary can get her well deserved justice for trashing Natl Security and giving the Sov’s a treasure trove of classified.
Chelsea Manning was given some 20-30 years for her wikileaks dump. Surely, Hillary will get more time than that based on the level of the breach. And, no doubt she would have to wait for a dem administration to come to power to get any relief which don’t look likely anytime soon.Posted by: Roy Ellis at May 17, 2017 10:35 PM
Sorry Roy, but you are well off in the deep end on this one. Comey’s decision not to recommend prosecution last July was made on the basis of the evidence he had, not on intimidation from the Obama administration or Hillary Clinton.
Now Mueller can go back and clean up his $hit. And, Hillary can get her well deserved justice
I’m afraid your polluted mind will not be satisfied with Mueller. Rosenstein’s order makes clear Mueller’s primary responsibility is to investigate “any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump”. Hillary Clinton is nowhere to be found on the document. Now, it is true that special prosecutors have wide discretion to follow wherever the evidence may take them, but it would take the (incidental) discovery of significant evidence relating to Hillary Clinton to redirect things in the direction you imagine.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 17, 2017 11:10 PM
Somehow Special Council Star investigated a “shady real estate deal” and got side tracked into an investigation of $ex in the Oval Office, so it’s not hard to imagine this investigation going off on a tangent if the mood strikes.
Comey may hav not recommended prosecution last July, but he made sure he was clear he would prosecute any one else who did the same.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 18, 2017 12:01 AM
side tracked into an investigation of $ex in the Oval Office
Yes, Starr encountered “the (incidental) discovery of significant evidence” and tacked accordingly.
If Mueller uncovers something new about Hillary Clinton, then he certainly can pursue that route. But, I have no reason to doubt that Comey’s work last year was thorough enough to leave nothing new left to discover.
he made sure he was clear he would prosecute any one else who did the same.
Where on Earth do you get this idea? Here’s Comey’s testimony from last summer:
I’m highly confident there would be no criminal prosecution no matter who it was. There would be some range of discipline, they might get fired, they might lose their clearance, they might be suspended for 30 days, could be some discipline.Posted by: Warren Porter at May 18, 2017 12:28 AM
