Third Party & Independents Archives

The Real Constitutional Crisis That Must Be Avoided

So. Imagine Hillary had won last November. A more than plausible scenario that might have happened if only voters had turned out in wherever. Let’s suppose she did win then. FBI Director Comey would have been fired and the media would have cheered.

Let's suppose additionally, that President Hillary signed a very similar executive order on restricting some targeted immigration from specific areas of the world. Seeing she had perhaps read an intel report that warned of increased risk of terrorist activities directed at America, perhaps even from inside America, using agents or lone wolf actors coming from those specific targeted areas.

Given the ACLU's Omar Jadwat's admission to Judge Niemeyer of the 4th Circuit that had another president signed Trump's executive order, it would have then been constitutional, one can safely say that had President Hillary signed such a travel order, it would have been accepted by the courts and the media. Perhaps with a few qualified concerns. But nothing more than that.

That means that the so-called constitutional crisis that media are already setting up as the headline for the next frew weeks, or months, is based solely on the fact that Trump is the President of America. Not Hillary. And that means we're back in NeverTrump land, where it's all about character, and how President Trump's character flaws mean he should never have been elected president. Character flaws based on a back-of-the-envelope psychological profile of how Donald J. Trump's mind works. Based, in turn, on his tweets, and campaign comments. Wonderful.

And while this is certainly partisan in the sense that Democrats are blood-mindedly united now in opposing Trump at every turn, all in order to placate a base that is all about radicalized identity politics, and not white working class males (as identity politics labels working families across America in all sorts of diverse conditions), it is also partisan in another way.

Consider: Jason Chaffetz, soon to be retiring, has now asked for an investigation of Comey's dismissal, in his capactiy as Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Senator John McCain - the victim of a notorious slur by then Candidate Trump - has requested that a special prosecutor be called to handle the Russia investigation that Comey's FBI has been carrying out. Senator Richard Burr, Chair of the Intelligence Committee, has stated he's "troubled" by the timing of Comey's dismissal. All Republicans.

With President Trump, it seems there are two faultlines that display two types of partisan divisions, in other words. The old-fashioned Republicans v Democrats, and also the Trump supporters v. Trump Detractors/Haters faultline. While the tectonic plates grind and rub against each other, it may be easy to confuse one faultline for another, but there are two of them, making a tense stand-off even more complex. While divisions within the ruling party are common fare in Washington, this does go deeper. The Russia investigation's future, Comey's replacement (a key factor for assessing the dismissal of the Director for many respected law professors) and even tax policy proposals by the administration, will all be stretched and bent by this new, troubling faultline.

The real constitutional crisis will be if this deteriorates into impeachment attempts with no clear and compelling evidence of collusion on the part of any Trump associates with Russia in relation to last year's campaign. That would truly be a disastrous precedent. Let's hope Washington can avoid that outcome, despite much of the town's open hostility to the president.