Third Party & Independents Archives

With Comey Gone Could Hil and Bil Be Next?
I still cannot believe the great joy and stupendous entertainment I’ve known since Trump ‘came down the ole elevador’.
With the wheels falling off 'globalism' the corpocratists, both dem and rep, have, day over day, outdone themselves over the loss.
It will take a couple of years for the rubber to really meet the road, but I have confidence that Trump will take them all out over time. Over the next two election cycles we should be able to move most of them out.
Also, counting on Trump to continue to give full support to his base We really need to see him bring the Clinton's to the courts and let the wheels of justice turn on them. If he can get them into court re her emails and the Foundation he will be assured of a 2nd term win, IMO.
Posted by Roy Ellis at May 12, 2017 5:43 PM
Well Roy, we can hope.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 12, 2017 6:27 PM
Royal, I firmly believe Trump will give it his best in trying to bring the Clinton’s to court. But, the chicken-little dem/reps will fight him every step of the way.
I agree with Hannity in that the WH press briefings should be turned off. Maybe just tweets, maybe submit a question in writing and expect an answer in a week, or not.
I’m sure Trump is just having fun with the press but it does grate on one’s sensibility hearing the childish rants by the press.
Perhaps the best approach is to answer only the questions that the WH official thinks has relevance and wants to address. Ignore the BS. Stop pandering to the but holes.
Lock her up - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at May 12, 2017 10:51 PM
What part of Comey’s saying the emails are not able to be prosecuted do you not understand? You see, it’s been investigated. Please support the same level of investigation into Trump and co.Posted by: Max at May 13, 2017 7:56 AM
“What part of Comey’s saying the emails are not able to be prosecuted do you not understand?”
Can not. and will not are two completely different things. The latter being what Comey said.
” You see, it’s been investigated.”
Yeah…um.. not really. Let’s hope that case is revisited, and the evidence is actually presented to a grand jury.
https://www.facebook.com/WarriorCode.us/videos/802331903253024/?pnref=storyPosted by: dbs at May 13, 2017 8:15 AM
http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/05/10/lead-panel-2-political-roundtable-on-presidency-live.cnnPosted by: phx8 at May 13, 2017 11:03 AM
And no, that picture was not photoshopped. That was taken in the Oval Office by a Tass photographer, the day after Trump fired the person heading the investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. He is shaking the hand of the Russian ambassador, even after every American intelligence organization has agreed the Russians interfered with our election.
The American media- Trump refers to the MSM as “the enemy of the American people”- was not invited.Posted by: phx8 at May 13, 2017 11:07 AM
WOW phx8 Trump shook a Russians hand that right there proves collusion, yea right. How about that open mike conversation Obama had with the Russian prior to his second term or Hillary signing off on the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia that to must prove they were in collusion doesn’t it?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 13, 2017 11:28 AM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gaEUC1wrFrgPosted by: dbs at May 13, 2017 12:29 PM
FBI Director Comey acted as prosecutor, judge and jury on the Clinton email scandal. He was way above his pay grade.
I hope the new director revisits the evidence, and if found sufficient, bring it to a grand jury.
Mrs. Clinton should face the same justice system that every other American is subject to. If she committed a crime, she should be punished.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 2:27 PM
FBI Director Comey acted as prosecutor, judge and jury on the Clinton email scandal. He was way above his pay grade.
I hope the new director revisits the evidence, and if found sufficient, bring it to a grand jury.
Mrs. Clinton should face the same justice system that every other American is subject to. If she committed a crime, she should be punished.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 2:28 PM
FBI Director Comey acted as prosecutor, judge and jury on the Clinton email scandal. He was way above his pay grade.
I hope the new director revisits the evidence, and if found sufficient, bring it to a grand jury.
Mrs. Clinton should face the same justice system that every other American is subject to. If she committed a crime, she should be punished.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 2:30 PM
FBI Director Comey acted as prosecutor, judge and jury on the Clinton email scandal. He was way above his pay grade.
I hope the new director revisits the evidence, and if found sufficient, bring it to a grand jury.
Mrs. Clinton should face the same justice system that every other American is subject to. If she committed a crime, she should be punished.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 13, 2017 2:32 PM
There are 3 situations having potential criminal implications that must be addressed in order for the gov’t to right itself, regain integrity and trust of the people: the Clinton emails, the Russian involvement in US elections, and the leaking of information collected thru foreign intelligence operations.
Until the legal aspects of these situations are addressed the gov’t will continue to operate under a cloud affecting most gov’t activities
The new Justice and FBI administrators have a great opening here to clean house and set the sails of justice for a true course going forward.
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.