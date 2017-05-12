Third Party & Independents Archives

With Comey Gone Could Hil and Bil Be Next?

I still cannot believe the great joy and stupendous entertainment I’ve known since Trump ‘came down the ole elevador’.

With the wheels falling off 'globalism' the corpocratists, both dem and rep, have, day over day, outdone themselves over the loss.

It will take a couple of years for the rubber to really meet the road, but I have confidence that Trump will take them all out over time. Over the next two election cycles we should be able to move most of them out.

Also, counting on Trump to continue to give full support to his base We really need to see him bring the Clinton's to the courts and let the wheels of justice turn on them. If he can get them into court re her emails and the Foundation he will be assured of a 2nd term win, IMO.



