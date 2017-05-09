Third Party & Independents Archives

Never Mind Flynn - How About Jared and Ivanka?
Sally Yates - the former acting AG who was fired by Trump for refusing to enforce his immigration order - is no hero. She directly and flagrantly disobeyed the President and theatrically set up her firing, for personal future political gain almost certainly. And because she disagreed with the policy. Why weren’t we consulted? - she whined at the hearings in the Senate this Monday. As if it was up to her to clear any policy the the White House might decide to enact. On political grounds that is.
And even as former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper had to admit that as far as he knows, no evidence has been found to suggest collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Yates could not bring herself to admit this. She instead preferred a putatively neutral statement - I can't say because that would involve classified information. Which she soon followed up with a: I didn't meant to suggest that yes I have information on actual collusion, which was a qualified denial of her previous implied suggestion that itself was a partisan deflection of a reasonable question.
It must have been a joy to read her memos at the DOJ. And the sad thing is, it surely was a joy for many of the progressive DOJ lawyers ensconced at 950 Penn Ave NW.
No bombshells or deep dark secrets emerged from Monday's hearings, which will make it harder slogging for media anxious to reboot the Russia story after the House actually passed the AHCA. Maybe they should focus not on Flynn but on Ivanka and Kushner. Both have nice little stories that might be possibly associated with them.
Jared Kushner has sold off his interests in the Kushner Companies to a family trust earlier this year. Let's get that out of the way first. But, a luxury property being developed in New Jersey - One Journal Square - has been shopping for $150 million in funding in China, where it is touted as a great EB-5 visa program for wealthy Chinese. Put down at least $500,000 and get yourself a visa is how the game works. Yes it's legal. Yes, Jared Kushner did the "ethical" thing by selling his stake to a family trust. But it feels more than a little uncomfortable, doesn't it?
Ivanka, on the other hand, is never mentioned in a story that apparently originated in Canada, and that claims that unnamed White House officials asked Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to help talk President Trump out of withdrawing from NAFTA. Seeing Ivanka thinks Justin is kinda neat and peachy, it is more than probable that she nudged said officials to do the phoning, after clearing it with the Prime Minister first. Maybe not, however, with her father, until a little later. Like after the Prime Minister phoned Trump.
Oh he called did he? You know, he just might have a point, don't you think?
But it's much more fun to speculate on Flynn and Russian blackmail. Even if it's all theoretical at this point. Flynn may indeed be guilty of more than poor judgement. But so far, that evidence is lacking or hidden away. Jared Kushner on the other hand, has been impeccable so far in his ethical compliance. Does that make you just a touch uncomfortable? As in look at how quickly he's adapted to swampy mid-Atlantic environments. Even if he (and she) disappears below the surface by going skiing in a mountain valley in Colorado. Kushner and Ivanka's defenders insist that the are conservatives, who care about the family's brand. That's reassuring? Yes, Trump cares about his brand. But as he's finding out, the presidency is alotta work. How is Jared - and his wife - taking care of their brands?Posted by AllardK at May 9, 2017 4:08 PM
“Which she soon followed up with a: I didn’t meant to suggest that yes I have information on actual collusion, which was a qualified denial of her previous implied suggestion that itself was a partisan deflection of a reasonable question.”
That was laugh-out-loud wonderful Allard.
Senator Kennedy from LA also make me laugh.
“At what point does an Act of Congress or an executive order become unconstitutional?” Kennedy asked. “I can look at a statute and say ‘I think that’s unconstitutional.’ Does that make it unconstitutional?”
After Yates began stammering, Kennedy said, “What I’m getting at, and I don’t mean disrespect….Who Appointed you to the United States Supreme Court?”
Yates doubled down with the contention that it’s the Attorney General’s responsibility to say no if they believe an order is unlawful, “and that’s what I did.”
“I believe you believe what you’re saying,” said Kennedy.
Even if that is the case, that does not make it constitutional.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 9, 2017 6:01 PM
Somebody will have to tell me, do you want to know more about ongoing investigations into classified info, or do you want the information be secured.
And please, please stop with this fallacy of insisting that just because results haven’t been announced yet in the investigation, there’s nothing going on. You can claim that when the FINDINGS are released.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at May 10, 2017 12:17 AM
OK Stephen, I’ll bite. Please, please tell us who is being investigated and for what.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 10, 2017 4:13 PM
please stop with this fallacy of insisting that just because results haven’t been announced yet in the investigation, there’s nothing going on.
The minute your side stops with the fallacy of insisting because an investigation is taking place that there’s something ‘there’ I’m sure their side will stop with their defense and reminding people about the concept of Innocent until Proven Guilty that the left has conveniently abandoned.
And while we are at it, can we stop talking about this being the ‘greatest constitutional crisis’ hyperbole? Hell, the left defended charges of Clinton giving missile technology to China for campaign contributions and lying under oath during a sexual harassment trial (violating the very law he championed and sign into effect)… so the pho-outrage falls on deaf ears at this point.
