Third Party & Independents Archives

Never Mind Flynn - How About Jared and Ivanka?

Sally Yates - the former acting AG who was fired by Trump for refusing to enforce his immigration order - is no hero. She directly and flagrantly disobeyed the President and theatrically set up her firing, for personal future political gain almost certainly. And because she disagreed with the policy. Why weren’t we consulted? - she whined at the hearings in the Senate this Monday. As if it was up to her to clear any policy the the White House might decide to enact. On political grounds that is.

And even as former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper had to admit that as far as he knows, no evidence has been found to suggest collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Yates could not bring herself to admit this. She instead preferred a putatively neutral statement - I can't say because that would involve classified information. Which she soon followed up with a: I didn't meant to suggest that yes I have information on actual collusion, which was a qualified denial of her previous implied suggestion that itself was a partisan deflection of a reasonable question.

It must have been a joy to read her memos at the DOJ. And the sad thing is, it surely was a joy for many of the progressive DOJ lawyers ensconced at 950 Penn Ave NW.

No bombshells or deep dark secrets emerged from Monday's hearings, which will make it harder slogging for media anxious to reboot the Russia story after the House actually passed the AHCA. Maybe they should focus not on Flynn but on Ivanka and Kushner. Both have nice little stories that might be possibly associated with them.

Jared Kushner has sold off his interests in the Kushner Companies to a family trust earlier this year. Let's get that out of the way first. But, a luxury property being developed in New Jersey - One Journal Square - has been shopping for $150 million in funding in China, where it is touted as a great EB-5 visa program for wealthy Chinese. Put down at least $500,000 and get yourself a visa is how the game works. Yes it's legal. Yes, Jared Kushner did the "ethical" thing by selling his stake to a family trust. But it feels more than a little uncomfortable, doesn't it?

Ivanka, on the other hand, is never mentioned in a story that apparently originated in Canada, and that claims that unnamed White House officials asked Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to help talk President Trump out of withdrawing from NAFTA. Seeing Ivanka thinks Justin is kinda neat and peachy, it is more than probable that she nudged said officials to do the phoning, after clearing it with the Prime Minister first. Maybe not, however, with her father, until a little later. Like after the Prime Minister phoned Trump.

Oh he called did he? You know, he just might have a point, don't you think?

But it's much more fun to speculate on Flynn and Russian blackmail. Even if it's all theoretical at this point. Flynn may indeed be guilty of more than poor judgement. But so far, that evidence is lacking or hidden away. Jared Kushner on the other hand, has been impeccable so far in his ethical compliance. Does that make you just a touch uncomfortable? As in look at how quickly he's adapted to swampy mid-Atlantic environments. Even if he (and she) disappears below the surface by going skiing in a mountain valley in Colorado. Kushner and Ivanka's defenders insist that the are conservatives, who care about the family's brand. That's reassuring? Yes, Trump cares about his brand. But as he's finding out, the presidency is alotta work. How is Jared - and his wife - taking care of their brands?