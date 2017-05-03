Third Party & Independents Archives

Brushfire Envelopes Think Tank! People Get Hot and Sweaty!

A brushfire of vanities has just swept through the Heritage Foundation, ousting it’s president, former South Carolina Senator Jim Demint, as well as an increasing number of his loyal and supportive staff. We won’t know the exact reasons for a bit, but vanity and ambition are surely part of this rather sudden conflagration at the respected conservative think tank and political action group.





In an email to Heritage Foundation subscribers, Chairman "Tom" Saunders talked about a tough decision - the unceremonious dismissal of Jim DeMint and many of his allies - that had been made because of apparently unsolved problems that had been growing at Heritage. That would be Thomas A. Saunders III, who was one of the Wall Street Titans in the early 80's (and late 70's for that matter) when Tom Wolfe was gathering material and gossip for his opus magnus. Saunders presented the firing of DeMint as a unanimous board decision.

Not from what the rumor mill is saying. The Foundation is apparently deeply divided between DeMint loyalists and those who supported Heritage Action head Mike Needham - the 30-something ex Guiliani aide who more than a few are willing to paint as the villain with bloody fingers, although he may end up being the guy who held former and now acting president Ed Feulner's knife.

Ok. Why again does this matter? The media - from conservatives to progressives - are all hot, bothered and sweaty over a hostile management shake up? At a fricking think tank?

Because - thanks in large part to Jim DeMint himself - the Heritage Foundation has managed over the last year or so to become a trusted policy source for the Trump administration. Unfortunately, this internal feud may be coming at precisely the height of the Heritage Foundation's influence over policy at the White House.

And the internal feud revolves around the conflict between the foundation and Heritage Action. Between the policy side and the political side. Mike Needham heads Heritage Action. DeMint heads the Heritage Foundation, which theoretically should have control over Heritage Action. Ed Feulner put Needham in charge of Heritage Action when he stepped down to make way for DeMint back in 2013. Was he always planning to return even as interim head? Did Heritage Action angrily pressure Heritage Foundation to produce more policy papers with pre-determined conclusions? As insiders are claiming?

As the GOP leadership decide whether they have the votes of moderate Republicans who have apparently fallen in love with Obamacare and can't bear to part with it, all in order to pass a moderate state-friendly reform of the ACA, where will policy head over at the Heritage Foundation? Which has been knee deep in providing supporting papers - fairly well thought out research on the whole - trying to provide policy solutions to the Obamacare repeal and replace puzzle.

Apparently, Heritage Action (the Needham led political arm) was never keen on candidate Trump. Will this coup signal a lessening of support of the Heritage Foundation towards the current administration? And who will they pick to take over the charred remains of what had become Jim DeMint's house?

Steve Bannon? What? Yes, his name has now been floated. And Mike Needham refused to rule him out on Sunday talkshows.

Ok. Let's pretend Bannon does take a "sabbatical" from his job at the White House and ends up leading the Heritage Foundation. Despite no evidence anywhere of this happening. Yet, at least. This can mean only one thing:

Jared Kushner is truly an evil genius. But he (or more accurately Heritage's Board of Directors and maybe Needham himself) should heed Ben Domenech's warning:

those who attempt a coup rarely benefit from it.