Third Party & Independents Archives

Can Real Tax Reform Ever Get Done in America?
Do the math. If you do the math. When you do the math.
There’s a new tax plan from the administration, rather than Congress. What are people - especially on the Republican side of the aisle - saying? Do the math. What is this? An obsession with algebra? No, of course not. What they mean is that any tax cut or spending program has to be, or should be, revenue neutral. Congress has, understandably, placed itself in a straightjacket where you can get slightly fatter, But never thinner. You can raise spending. You can raise taxes. But you can’t raise the deficit.
Why? Do the math. Total outstanding debt obligations are around 20 trillion and will keep growing. Any exogenous shock to the system by any black swan event, or a policy change on the part of, say, Asian Sovereign Wealth Funds, and interest rates shoot up. Even in America. Over 20 trillion in debt in a rapidly rising interest-rate environment (it's already a modest rising interest rate environment) and your interest payments become overwhelming and absorb a huge slice of government spending. Do the math. So you can't ever ever again raise the deficit. By too much that is. Just a few dozen billion here and there. Pennies on the dollar in D.C. speak.
Theoretically, even given the Congressional legislative or rule-based budget constraints, you should be able to cut taxes, as long as you cut spending. As long as moderate GOP senators don't join with every Democrat senator and vote it down. Do the math. 52 is less than 60. So is 48, for example. Reconciliation? Maybe ... but do the math.
Could Reagan have ever got his tax cuts done in 1986 with current Congressional rules on spending and taxes? Where for every tax cut you need a tax raise? Likely no. Did Reagan's tax cuts drive up deficits? For which Bush 41 got blamed? And from which Clinton reaped enormous benefits as the creative energies unleashed by the tax cuts in the late 80's built the base for the boom in the 90's? Uh, yes!
Can Trump get this tax cut done? Mnuchin looks like a joyful but slightly evil Clark Kent. Cohn looks like a good-natured, athletic Daddy Warbucks. Never mind that they're basically New York Democrats. They will be reviled by what is now Sander's and NARAL's party as Wall Street plutocrats out to help their neighbors at the posh end of Long Island. Even if those tax cuts would unleash all sorts of investment in America, by American companies, that would be for American consumers. Although it would also benefit consumers around the world with new, better, and even cheaper products and services. And you bet, it would indeed make their Long Island neighbors even wealthier in the process.
But the tax proposal has a long way to go: through the halls of Congress, past lobbyists, around interest groups, and into that straightjacket that Congress depends on to keep deficits under some level of control. And there it will have to squirm and wiggle like an inmate in a mental institution in the 60's. Will it survive in some form? Paul Ryan won't even have to sneak in late at night and place a pillow over it's face and suffocate it. It's already in a straightjacket.
Can real tax reform ever get done in America with current Congressional rules? Would anyone ever dare to Undo the Math? Where's Superman??Posted by AllardK at April 27, 2017 4:35 PM
So that’s it? That’s the plan?
This administration has had months to come up with something. It is not like the idea of tax reform legislation was a total surprise sprung on them last week. Trump and his administration said they wanted to do this. No one forced them. This should be one of the three or four major pieces of legislation to be presented, the product of dozens of top flight minds coming up with a comprehensive proposal after months of deliberation.
Instead, two guys from Goldman Sachs wave around a single piece of paper which is little more than an outline, double spaced. The press peppers them with a couple off-the-cuff questions. They can’t answer them. It’s like they came up with this 10 minutes before the presentation. How will the plan affect 401k’s? Don’t know. The plan will do nothing for the poor or middle class, only corporations and the richest of the rich. They smile sheepishly. How will the tax cuts be paid for? They shrug and say the cuts will pay for themselves through growth. No one in the room believes them. They don’t even believe it themselves.
The sheer incompetence of this administration is mind boggling.
And that is what is it. Incompetence. We see a pattern. We see it with the Immigration EO’s and the Obamacare repeal and replace. No one knows what they are doing. No one does any preparation. There is no attempt to build coalitions and consensus. Someone rushes out an EO or piece of legislation and it blows up, either because it is flat out unconstitutional or it is so horrible, the majority party who voted over 60 times over the past 7 years won’t even vote on it.
Gross incompetence. I keep telling myself there is no way a majority party would shut down the government- shut itself down- by failing to pass a CR, if nothing else. Now I’m beginning to wonder.
Well, the fish rots from the head down.Posted by: phx8 at April 28, 2017 12:59 AM
