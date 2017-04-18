Third Party & Independents Archives

The Latest Berkeley Riots and Ricky Monday's Example

If your head was bloodied in Berkeley 50 years ago, it was likely you were a student protester and the offending instrument was a police baton lowered rather vigorously on your skull or other parts of your person. Not so in 2017. You were more likely to have been a Trump supporter somewhere in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Civic Center Park. In Berkeley of course, and where a Weimar Republic-like riot took place this past Saturday.

And that analogy is an insult of course to those Trump supporters whose rally provoked a counter rally by the black shirted anarcho-thug hoodies. But it is an irresistible analogy to too many media types. To be truly valuable, the analogy to the Weimar Republic, where fascists fought communists in the streets of an inflation-racked Germany in the years before the Nazi's grabbed control, must have it that any Trump supporter has to be - by this perverse logic - a fascist. Ergo, Weimar!

So that means that getting beaten and pepper-sprayed by black-hoodie thugs makes you a fascist. When of course, it's the anarcho-thugs who are the ones using Hitler youth tactics (similar to other fascists like the Peronista youth in Peron's government). Shut down speech with violence. On campuses, in public parks, even at congressional members' meetings with their constituents. Of course there the uniform tends more towards sensible tie-dye and rainbow colored loose garments good for fist-shaking, sign waving, and yelling.

There are so many ways to shut down speech, aren't there? And you - as any progressive knows - always must dress appropriately for any given speech-shutting function you happen to attend. Or else you're a fascist. How dare you bring a flag into a public meeting in America! Or to a public square?!

And while David French in National Review paints an alarming picture of a potential wave of violence breaking out between rioters and those who support the Trump administration, that seems a bit over the top. Look at any of the current footage, and often photographers outnumber the actual number of people engaged in the violence. Does that make the looting and burning from Ferguson to Berkeley any less disturbing? No, of course not.

But perhaps we can all learn from Ricky Monday's example from a 1976 baseball game when he yanked a flag doused with lighter fluid by a couple of protesters in left field (where else??) and rescued what is more than a rectangular piece of cloth with stripes and stars arranged on it's surface. It might seem incredible to those protesters in 1976 as well as to the anarcho-thugs or the rioters in places like Baltimore, but love of country does not mean you're a violent right-wing crazy. It means you are willing to take reasonable steps to defend your country and it's symbols - like a soaked stars and stripes - because you care deeply about both. It's that simple, and that important for those who do.

Let's keep Ricky Monday in mind as we digest the next violent protest. We need his example right now. More than ever perhaps.