Third Party & Independents Archives

America Is not Fragile and Trump Is a Pragmatist
The Weekly Standard’s Andy Smarick wrote an interesting piece a few days back on America, the constitution, and Trump. You could sum up his idea in two words:
Not Fragile.
Trump may be bullish to the point of colliding with some political and cultural norms, but America and its constitution are anything but a shop full of fragile china or brittle porcelain. And recent political events are proving Smarick right. The system of checks and balances that have managed to survive nearly two and a half centuries are doing fine, thank you very much. And shocks to the system within America’s constitutional framework tend to produce reactions - antibodies if you will - that result in new and robust equilibriums. Even if things get a little tactically unstable in the very short term.
David Frum's gloomy perspective on how America would look like under a Trump administration drew more than a little on Philip Roth's novel The Plot Against America, and it's kinda alt-history plot with Lindbergh winning the 1940 election and not FDR. Heck, the famed novelist himself has recently attacked Trump mercilessly, calling him:
... ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance ...
This was early in 2017, before or as Trump was assuming office. The octogenarian lifelong FDR Democrat (they still exist?) may want to revise his sneering opinion of the president, however. As might David Frum who painted a very dark picture of America over the next 4 years.
Consider both the infighting in the West Wing and the first big press conference by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. All involving people selected by and/or very close to President Trump. Kushner, Ivanka, and Cohn over in the West Wing, are apparently bent on moving policy more towards the center as they face off against Bannon - a nationalist who has read a great deal on history, art, philosophy and government and whose opinions have influenced Trump - although to what extent we can't quite be sure.
And CIA Director Pompeo this Thursday called Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: (a) narcissist, (a) coward, (who makes) common cause with dictators. And called Wikileaks a non-state hostile intelligence service, often abetted by state actors like Russia.
And of course President Trump himself admitted that relations with Russia were at an "all-time low."
So no, Philip Roth, Trump is no philosopher-king. Or Ivy-league, faculty-lounge commander in chief. That's why he was elected. And while both conservative purists and progressive ideologues are denouncing Trump's recent u-turns in policy positions he took during the campaign, it would be wise to at least see what the results of his shifts are. And while it may be hard to delineate a clear core set of policies that Trump abides by - there are still some like immigration and trade but those have also softened or broadened since he took office - if Trump is indeed the pragmatist that he has been dismissed for being, then the only thing that matters is the results.
And that is the case precisely because the means to his ends are not Trump's to choose beyond the standard options any president has while in office. And that's because Smarick is right about how robust America's constitution truly is. And the grand irony is that President Trump is not even really proof of that. He has done nothing unconstitutional - high court rulings on his immigration orders have yet to even be considered. He has done nothing truly radical. The radicals are in the faculty lounges and in the classrooms and at the protests. And in much of the media. And Trump has put together an admirable cabinet that had shown more spine and independence than anyone - especially doomsday prophets like Frum and Roth - could have ever predicted.
The constitution is fine, we have a balanced Supreme Court now, and Trump is a pragmatist. You still want some dark, gloomy days? Don't worry, the GOP's healthcare plan will be revised and brought back for more debate. There you go.Posted by AllardK at April 14, 2017 1:26 PM
Ho hum ho hum, another it’s not Trump it’s them protestors rant.
Trump ran his mouth about his agenda and has flip flopped on promises often in the past 2 months. He has taken credit for the work of the previous administration. He and his single party government tried and failed to push through a “f**k you America” health care law. He was CiC on a failed military excursion. But what has he done that is worth crowing about? Nothing I can think of. Other than getting elected. But the country isn’t fragile.
The people who elected him by and large defend him to the end, despite the cronyism and family profiteering that would have been unacceptable iffn it were Obama and his family feeding at the trough, as if all is well with the corruption and nepotism that is a high light of this administration. But the country isn’t fragile.
Now IMHO he was definitely the best of the bunch the repubs put forth, I mean you have to be good to blame another candidates family for the Kennedy assassination, and deserved the nomination. He ran against a candidate many dems didn’t want and prevailed with help from Putin and his Russian oligarchy. Well not on the popular vote but the electoral college votes went to Trump. But the country isn’t fragile.
The point is this, look at the choice we had at election time. Bad and worse, worse won. Look at what we accept as normal for this president. So to say America isn’t fragile is short term thinking IMHO.Posted by: j2t2 at April 14, 2017 4:08 PM
The trouble with the Trump Administration, and what will make it fragile and short-lived, is that whatever they’re saying right now, they were saying something completely different before. People aren’t stupid. They’re noticing, and they’ve got a choice, neither of which options do much good for morale: rationalize his flip-flops, or turn against him.
As much as some would like to think that he is just getting his sea-legs on running a government, his problem is, he’s having to face a steep learning curve on everything, and he’s not the world’s most effective student. You guys chose somebody more for his ability to disrupt than his ability to lead. It’s like Punching water. You disrupt things, but if there’s no constructive alternative, people go back to what you disrupted, all the more eager for restoration of order, peace and tranquility.
If you disrupt a system, and want it to stay disrupted, you have to wedge something in there to hold back a return to the former status quo.
That’s been the Republicans’ problem since they took over in 1994: great at disrupting, poor at building a suitable substitute that fills people’s needs. They’ve gotten worse since Obama got elected, stirring up a mania for disrupting what the Democrats were doing and have done, with no desire whatsoever to fulfill the needs that people still want fulfilled.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at April 14, 2017 5:56 PM
“… Trump has put together an admirable cabinet that had shown more spine and independence than anyone… could have ever predicted.”
Snort. “Spine and Independence.” Is that what it is called?
The AG lied under oath, in writing and orally, about meeting with the Russian Ambassador. He had to recuse himself from the investigation into collusion between the Russians and the Trump Campaign.
The head of the EPA lied under oath about whether he used his personal e-mails for business. He lied. The state of OK is reviewing his license to practice law.
Look, I could go on all day, but the Trump cabinet is unquestionably one of the worst in modern history, and we are not even 100 days into this administration.
Meanwhile, the top guy for our nation’s security resigned. He was being paid to be an agent for a foreign government. He has asked for immunity. He will probably end up in jail, along with Trump’s Campaign Manager and a Foreign Advisor. Good Lord. “Spine and independence”?
Our Constitution is resilient because it will withstand a presidential resignation after Trump colluded with the Russians? We are supposed to be proud of that? The Constitution is resilient despite repeated condemnations of the press, the MSM, or as Trump calls it, “the enemy of the people”? It is resilient because Trump’s attacks on the judicial branch for its “so-called” judges, and judges who cannot judge because they are Mexican, did not work? Massive protests are dismissed because they are supposedly ‘paid’ protestors, even though there is not a shred of evidence for that.
The Constitution put this disaster of a president in office even though he lost by 3 million votes. The Constitution put the People’s House into GOP hands even though only 49% of American’s voted for Republicans. It put the Senate in GOP hands even though only 42% of Americans voted for Republican Senators.
This administration will test the country to its furtherst limit. We are going to see what the American people are made of. And it is about to get worse, because a president with just a 35% approval rating is going to be sorely tempted to start a war, and see if he can generate a rally-round-the-flag effect.Posted by: phx8 at April 14, 2017 5:59 PM
I think this country needs to be tested. 90% of us haven’t really been tested at all. We’ve never experienced what history has shown our forefathers.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 14, 2017 6:58 PM
MY, MY…the Liberal/Socialist roosters are crowing and it’s not even sunup.
Since they all appear to live in caves hanging by their toenails I guess they just don’t notice the “light” coming from the Trump administration. But, who cares.
Trump and the country are forging ahead to Make America Great Again.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 14, 2017 7:56 PM
General Flynn, the former top national security person in the United States, resigned and has asked for immunity. He has also back filed as an agent of a foreign government.
Paul Manafort, the former Campaign Manager for Trump, has also back filed as an agent for a foreign government.
Carter Page, former Trump security advisor, has been investigated under a FISA warrant.
Roger Stone, informal advisor, has been instructed by the FBI to hold onto all materials relating to his involvement with the Russians.
Trump’s Director of the CIA has characterized Wikileaks as a non-state intelligence service hostile to the United States. Wikileaks has also been characterized as an arm of Russian intelligence. This is not new.
President “I love Wikileaks” Trump cited encouraged Americans to look at it 164 times in the month of October alone. Trump had been briefed about the nature of Wikileaks.
In October, VP Mike Pence asked Republicans to “tell your friends and neighbors” about Wikileaks.
Yeah. You know,k maybe it’s just me. But I would rather see politicians make America great again with just a little less treason.Posted by: phx8 at April 14, 2017 10:34 PM
phx8
Where are the indictments ? Sound familiar ?Posted by: dbs at April 15, 2017 7:37 AM
There were no significant indictments for the Obama administration or Hillary Clinton. Fast and Furious, the IRS ‘scandal,’ the eight investigations into Benghazi- they all crapped out. Chairman Issa issued more subpoenas than all previous Oversight Committee chairman combined, and he drew a blank. Simply put, the GOP abused their power, and their media, particularly FOX, but also Breitbart and others, lied about impending indictments of Hillary Clinton. It all turned out to be a pack of lies.
Despite the GOP controlling the Oversight and Intel Committees, and despite the best efforts by House Intel Chair Nunes to stop the investigations and prevent public testimony by Sally Yates, Brennan from the CIA, and Clapper from the NSA, the investigation is continuing in Congress. (Chaffetz on Oversight flatly refuses to look into anything).
The FBI is continuing is criminal investigation into cooperation between the Trump Campaign’s cooperation with the Russians to influence our election, and put Trump in office.
Some people think indictments will happen soon. Others believe it will take a long time, due to the expanding of the FBI’s investigation. Huge amounts of resources are being devoted as the investigation follows pathways leading to money laundering, Russian mobsters, the American mafia, and more.
Dbs,
You already know Flynn and Manafort back filed their status as agents for foreign governments. They broke the law when they failed to file last year. Flynn has already requested immunity. He has been turned down for now.
Do you think there will be indictments?Posted by: phx8 at April 15, 2017 3:00 PM
