Third Party & Independents Archives

America Is not Fragile and Trump Is a Pragmatist

The Weekly Standard’s Andy Smarick wrote an interesting piece a few days back on America, the constitution, and Trump. You could sum up his idea in two words:

Not Fragile.

Trump may be bullish to the point of colliding with some political and cultural norms, but America and its constitution are anything but a shop full of fragile china or brittle porcelain. And recent political events are proving Smarick right. The system of checks and balances that have managed to survive nearly two and a half centuries are doing fine, thank you very much. And shocks to the system within America’s constitutional framework tend to produce reactions - antibodies if you will - that result in new and robust equilibriums. Even if things get a little tactically unstable in the very short term.





David Frum's gloomy perspective on how America would look like under a Trump administration drew more than a little on Philip Roth's novel The Plot Against America, and it's kinda alt-history plot with Lindbergh winning the 1940 election and not FDR. Heck, the famed novelist himself has recently attacked Trump mercilessly, calling him:

... ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance ...

This was early in 2017, before or as Trump was assuming office. The octogenarian lifelong FDR Democrat (they still exist?) may want to revise his sneering opinion of the president, however. As might David Frum who painted a very dark picture of America over the next 4 years.

Consider both the infighting in the West Wing and the first big press conference by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. All involving people selected by and/or very close to President Trump. Kushner, Ivanka, and Cohn over in the West Wing, are apparently bent on moving policy more towards the center as they face off against Bannon - a nationalist who has read a great deal on history, art, philosophy and government and whose opinions have influenced Trump - although to what extent we can't quite be sure.

And CIA Director Pompeo this Thursday called Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: (a) narcissist, (a) coward, (who makes) common cause with dictators. And called Wikileaks a non-state hostile intelligence service, often abetted by state actors like Russia.

And of course President Trump himself admitted that relations with Russia were at an "all-time low."

So no, Philip Roth, Trump is no philosopher-king. Or Ivy-league, faculty-lounge commander in chief. That's why he was elected. And while both conservative purists and progressive ideologues are denouncing Trump's recent u-turns in policy positions he took during the campaign, it would be wise to at least see what the results of his shifts are. And while it may be hard to delineate a clear core set of policies that Trump abides by - there are still some like immigration and trade but those have also softened or broadened since he took office - if Trump is indeed the pragmatist that he has been dismissed for being, then the only thing that matters is the results.

And that is the case precisely because the means to his ends are not Trump's to choose beyond the standard options any president has while in office. And that's because Smarick is right about how robust America's constitution truly is. And the grand irony is that President Trump is not even really proof of that. He has done nothing unconstitutional - high court rulings on his immigration orders have yet to even be considered. He has done nothing truly radical. The radicals are in the faculty lounges and in the classrooms and at the protests. And in much of the media. And Trump has put together an admirable cabinet that had shown more spine and independence than anyone - especially doomsday prophets like Frum and Roth - could have ever predicted.

The constitution is fine, we have a balanced Supreme Court now, and Trump is a pragmatist. You still want some dark, gloomy days? Don't worry, the GOP's healthcare plan will be revised and brought back for more debate. There you go.