Third Party & Independents Archives

It's not Susan Rice's Fault - It's Trump's Fault

It seems that the progressive view of some recent events in the news goes something like this:

Putin helped elect Trump. We all know that and if you demand evidence rather than the clouds of suggestion swirling in the media, you must be a Russian stooge.

Because Putin helped elect Trump, President Assad has seen fit to launch gas attacks on the opposition in the still-burning Syrian Civil War. Why? Because we progressives say so. Never mind Obama’s shifting red line in the sand. It’s all Trump’s fault. Never mind any evidence other than the stuff we progressives present to you. Usually as rumor and innuendo. It’s all Trump’s fault. Syria is turning into a mix of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bosnia and may be unsolvable with someone like Assad in power. But it’s Trump’s fault.

Susan Rice is a powerful, fantastic woman who did a fantastic job as National Security Adviser for President Obama. Especially on Benghazi, with her deft deflections of the Obama administration’s - as in Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s - screw up’s, by instead referring to that video. Whose fault Benghazi was.

So now that Susan Rice - former National Security Adviser to Obama - has suddenly found herself in an awkward position after it has been revealed that it was she who demanded the unmasking of Trump officials caught up in "incidental" surveillance. And this was the fact that led Devin Nunes to do his nighttime swoop through the White House Grounds to be able to view that evidence. Helped by the man who found the evidence: Ezra Cohen-Watnick. The National Security Council director of intelligence.

So the smoke has lifted just a little, and we have a little more clarity.

Now the remaining key question is: who leaked the unmasked Trump officials/associates? In other words, has Susan Rice done enough Clintonesque lawyerly tap dancing to avoid prosecution? Did she get someone else to do the dirty - and illegal - work of leaking? By suggesting in subtle-but-you-better-damn-well-do-this ways that these unmasked names need to get around Washington? And into the media?

Hopefully Susan Rice will have time to some splaining to Congress and perhaps to the courts.

Oh yes, there is another question. In today's world, where the NSA and likely other agencies record just about every phone call, email and other digital data, that occurs in America and around much of the world, how can we avoid having information be used and abused for partisan political purposes? Without sacrificing a very real need to know who might be planning to harm Americans and America's interests around the world, including at home.

Unmasking doesn't necessarily have to lead to leaking, but the two actions - one generally legal, the other illegal - have seemed to follow one another lately. It would be hard and perhaps foolish to enact laws or regulations that forbid unmasking. Leaking, however, is another matter. Especially when it occurs during a transition between administrations from opposing parties who harbor more than the usual dosage of hostility towards each other.

Bring Susan Rice to the Senate. And have her speak. For as long as necessary. And maybe give Ben Rhodes a call. He was Rice's deputy after all. And might have more than a few things to share as well.

Unless both Rice and Rhodes plead the fifth. Which might also happen.