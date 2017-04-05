Third Party & Independents Archives

It's not Susan Rice's Fault - It's Trump's Fault
It seems that the progressive view of some recent events in the news goes something like this:
Putin helped elect Trump. We all know that and if you demand evidence rather than the clouds of suggestion swirling in the media, you must be a Russian stooge.
Because Putin helped elect Trump, President Assad has seen fit to launch gas attacks on the opposition in the still-burning Syrian Civil War. Why? Because we progressives say so. Never mind Obama’s shifting red line in the sand. It’s all Trump’s fault. Never mind any evidence other than the stuff we progressives present to you. Usually as rumor and innuendo. It’s all Trump’s fault. Syria is turning into a mix of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bosnia and may be unsolvable with someone like Assad in power. But it’s Trump’s fault.
Susan Rice is a powerful, fantastic woman who did a fantastic job as National Security Adviser for President Obama. Especially on Benghazi, with her deft deflections of the Obama administration’s - as in Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s - screw up’s, by instead referring to that video. Whose fault Benghazi was.
So now that Susan Rice - former National Security Adviser to Obama - has suddenly found herself in an awkward position after it has been revealed that it was she who demanded the unmasking of Trump officials caught up in "incidental" surveillance. And this was the fact that led Devin Nunes to do his nighttime swoop through the White House Grounds to be able to view that evidence. Helped by the man who found the evidence: Ezra Cohen-Watnick. The National Security Council director of intelligence.
So the smoke has lifted just a little, and we have a little more clarity.
Now the remaining key question is: who leaked the unmasked Trump officials/associates? In other words, has Susan Rice done enough Clintonesque lawyerly tap dancing to avoid prosecution? Did she get someone else to do the dirty - and illegal - work of leaking? By suggesting in subtle-but-you-better-damn-well-do-this ways that these unmasked names need to get around Washington? And into the media?
Hopefully Susan Rice will have time to some splaining to Congress and perhaps to the courts.
Oh yes, there is another question. In today's world, where the NSA and likely other agencies record just about every phone call, email and other digital data, that occurs in America and around much of the world, how can we avoid having information be used and abused for partisan political purposes? Without sacrificing a very real need to know who might be planning to harm Americans and America's interests around the world, including at home.
Unmasking doesn't necessarily have to lead to leaking, but the two actions - one generally legal, the other illegal - have seemed to follow one another lately. It would be hard and perhaps foolish to enact laws or regulations that forbid unmasking. Leaking, however, is another matter. Especially when it occurs during a transition between administrations from opposing parties who harbor more than the usual dosage of hostility towards each other.
Bring Susan Rice to the Senate. And have her speak. For as long as necessary. And maybe give Ben Rhodes a call. He was Rice's deputy after all. And might have more than a few things to share as well.
Unless both Rice and Rhodes plead the fifth. Which might also happen.Posted by AllardK at April 5, 2017 2:23 PM
AllardK, we have known forever that here actually is no honor among thieves, and little among politicians and political appointees as well.
One does not suddenly become honorable, or adopt ethical morality simply because they cross the Potomac River into the DC swamp.
My question; are we getting the politicians we deserve?
My answer is yes, unless elections are rigged; and I don’t believe they are.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 5, 2017 3:35 PM
Unexpected, but welcome editorial from the Chicago Times.
“The Senate has never experienced a partisan filibuster to block a Supreme Court justice, so there’s never been a case of a majority party blowing up Senate rules to circumvent minority party opposition to a high court appointment. Supreme Court nominations have been withdrawn, and the 1987 nomination of Judge Robert Bork was defeated, but when the vote’s up for grabs, the Senate has found a way to do the responsible thing. The late Justice Antonin Scalia, an arch-conservative whose seat Gorsuch would fill, was confirmed with 98 votes. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal, got 96 votes. Those were the days: politics, the art of the possible.”
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-gorsuch-confirm-nuclear-filibuster-trump-reid-0404-md-20170403-story.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at April 5, 2017 5:11 PM
Something very interesting happened today, and we may look back at this as a fundamental turning point in the Trump presidency, the day he jettisoned the far right and moved towards the middle.
A few days ago, Trump stated the US would no longer back the ouster of Assad in Syria. It resulted in the Syrians running hog wild, gassing a village and generating absolutely horrendous images. Who gave Trump the advice to announce we were going to leave Assad alone?
The health care bill was a complete debacle. Who gave Trump the advice to go for it in the first place?
Who wrote the Immigration EO’s that blew up? It was so bad, the administration will be hamstrung for a long time on one of its fundamental initiatives.
The approach to the Russian’s role in the election has crippled the White House. Instead of attacking the problem head on, demanding transparency and a quick, open investigation, someone in the administration thought it would be a good idea to counterattack, delay, obstruct, and so on.
The Gorsuch nomination has turned into a catastrophe. It turns out he has been a plagiarist more than once. The GOP and Trump have gone all in for this guy. They are too far in to back out. Now this ‘brilliant legal scholar’ will become an ugly, indelible stain for years to come. Who promoted this guy?
It was Bannon who protected Ezra Cohen-Watnick from being fired by General McMaster at the NSC. Cohen-Watnick was one of the sources for Stupid Watergate, where Nunes snuck over, took the documents provided by Cohen-Watnick (and two others), and then pretended he had found them and brought them to the White House the next day. That was Bannon’s idea.
Today Bannon was fired from the NSC.
In another recent thread I said:
” We are in a slow motion train wreck right now. The State Department has been disabled and Tillerson is on an island, even as North Korea and Syria present challenges. Inexperienced people are at the tops of various government hierarchies.
We are adrift, and counting on a handful of generals and Goldman Sachs guys to keep this country afloat.”
Today, Trump decided to ditch the far right/alt right, and go with the generals, led by McMasters. Bannon was fired. A lightweight Flynn flunkey and FOX news ‘analyst,’ K.T. McFarland, was told she was no longer the deputy at the NSC and was heading for a post in Singapore. Heh. The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is back on the NSC, along with Director Pompeo from the CIA, and Coats, Director of National Intelligence.
In addition, Trump invited the NYT into the White House for an interview. At a presser, the MSM was generously represented.
So maybe Trump has come to his senses. A 35% approval rating has a wonderful way of sharpening one’s focus. It does not mean there will be a happy ending for problems with Syria, North Korea, Russian meddling in the election, attacks on the MSM and judiciary, health care reform and immigration issues.
But it is a start.
Posted by: phx8 at April 5, 2017 11:51 PM
phx8
“The Gorsuch nomination has turned into a catastrophe”
He’ll be confirmed. The democrats lost any chance of affecting that outcome when Reid changed the rule to ram through Obamas appointees. If they force the nuclear option they’ll have exactly zero chance of having any input at all if there are other SCOTUS vacancies.Posted by: dbs at April 6, 2017 6:45 AM
But it is a start?
The left will still label Constitutional values as ‘far right.’ They will still hold the same hypocritical views on dealing with foreign leaders. They will still claim anything less than government healthcare as a complete debacle. They will still use activist judges to force liberal views. They will still claim that Trump and Putin rigged the election. They will still hate and persecute Supreme Court nominees and judges who are not leftists. They will still claim those who do not fall in lock-step with their political correctness to be white supremacists. Especially if they dare speak out.
They will still hate, target, persecute, and attack anybody even the slightest to the right of their anti American unconstitutional beliefs. Especially if they are President.
This isn’t this start of anything. It’s the half-way point of a fundamental transformation, it’s only going to get uglier, and we have the far-left extremists to thank for it all.
dbs,
I am fine with seeing the Senate doing away with the nuclear option. What goes around, comes around.
kctim,
The shambolic state of the Trump administration has nothing to do with liberals. It is self-inflicted. Part of it is due to bad advice. Part of it is Trump’s fault. His ridiculous tweets have caused him to destroy what little credibility might have come along with the office of the President, but Trump can not fire himself.
There are literally hundreds of positions that still need to be filled. Tillerson and Trump (probably at the urging of Bannon) fired two levels of administration at the State Department, leaving the inexperienced Tillerson standing on an island. It is an absolute disaster, and the administration is adrift when it comes to North Korea and Syria.
It is not the fault of liberals if Trump’s Immigration EO is unconstitutional. It is not the fault of liberals if the health care AHCA received only 17% approval. And it is not the fault of liberals that Trump has a 35% approval rating, unless you believe 65% of the country is liberal. Trump brought this on himself. He has offended just about everyone capable of being offended.
We are almost three months in, and nothing has been accomplished, other than a couple EO’s allowing coal companies to pollute streams, a rollback of environmental protections, and doing away with financial transparency so oil companies can go back to bribing foreign countries. The Congress did away with your internet privacy. Every thing you do on the web will be available to the highest bidder. Trump signed it in a closed door ceremony. No announcements. No cameras.
It is not liberal’s fault that AG Sessions lied under oath about meeting with the Russian ambassador and had to recuse himself. It is not liberal’s fault the head of the EPA may lose his license to practice law after lying under oath. It is not liberal’s fault that the head of HHS is under investigation for insider trading. And it is not liberal’s fault that the Trump campaign has been under criminal investigation by the FBI for cooperating with the Russians.
Trump did bad all by himself, and if nothing else, that approval rating is driving it home. You can bet he understands that, because he is a narcissist and he craves approval, and a 35% approval rating at this point in an administration is horrendous.
There are a handful of competent people in the government- the generals and Goldman Sachs guys- but that’s not enough to run the country.
I hope he can change. I hope he gets better advice.Posted by: phx8 at April 6, 2017 10:11 AM
Phx8,
The supposed state of Trump’s administration is nothing but partisan hyperbole. One side wants to promote it as total incompetency and the other side wants to promote nothing is wrong. The truth lies in the middle.
Trump is not a political insider, he is a rookie working outside of the box and some mistakes will be made. Unlike his predecessor those mistakes will not be ignored with false claims of racism.
Yes, criticism over his tweeting and trips to Mar-a-Lago are self inflicted. He can, and needs to do better.
Your claims of “absolute disaster” and “nothing has been accomplished” are premature and silly. It hasn’t even been three months yet.
Activist judges bypassed Congress and decreed that the immigration provision was unconstitutional. Liberals will not accept anything less than single-payer healthcare.
I believe ‘approval’ polls now as much as I believed them when they said everybody loved Obama and Hillary. And after the last ten years, I couldn’t care less about who might be offended.
Your wrong opinions about his EOs are typical and would be more interesting than all this theorizing about him being in some kind of advertising cahoots with the Russians.
“I hope he can change. I hope he gets better advice.”
LOL!
The left hopes nothing more than that the exact same tactics they are accusing Trump working with Russia of using, pays off for them in the coming election.
Their blind devotion and defense of Obama and Clinton prove that.
It is not liberal’s fault that AG Sessions lied under oath about meeting with the Russian ambassador and had to recuse himself. It is not liberal’s fault the head of the EPA may lose his license to practice law after lying under oath. It is not liberal’s fault that the head of HHS is under investigation for insider trading. And it is not liberal’s fault that the Trump campaign has been under criminal investigation by the FBI for cooperating with the Russians.
You can add the alleged ethics violations by Devin Nunes and subsequent investigation by the House ethics committee to that list. Nunes has recused himself from the HIC investigation.
I hope he can change. I hope he gets better advice.Don’t worry. The coming Democratic will give him plenty of good advice in 2019. Posted by: Warren Porter at April 6, 2017 11:37 AM
So I wonder if this state department shake up will spur the crisis Trump needs to solidify his power as dictator. With Bannon freed up to begin a propaganda blitz it seems Trump may be setting the stage for his takeover. Unless of course this group Trump has put together is really as stupid as they appear to be. But that isn’t possible is it?Posted by: j2t2 at April 6, 2017 11:50 AM
kctim,
Trump’s lack of experience is a drawback. It is an excuse for incompetence. I am not interested in excuses. Being an outsider and a businessman was supposedly an asset. Obviously, it is not.
While I want single-payer, I think most liberals would accept and even support improvements to the ACA by Congress.
“Activist judges bypassed Congress and decreed that the immigration provision was unconstitutional.”
No. This has nothing to do with Congress. First the Acting AG, Sally Yates, refused to enforce the Immigration EO because it was unconstitutional. Trump fired her. Multiple judges have turned down both Immigration EO’s, and so far, the Trump administration is not even bothering to take it to the SCOTUS for a simple reason- the EO is unconstitutional. Last year, when Trump declared he was banning all Muslim immigration, his goose was cooked. A ban based on religious views or race will always be unconstitutional if that is the law’s underlying intent, even if the law itself bans people by country.Posted by: phx8 at April 6, 2017 11:56 AM
WP,
Saw that about House Intel Chairman Nunes recusing himself from all things Russian. Congress is investigating him for leaking classified information. Stupid Watergate nears an endgame.
Nunes… What a dumbass.Posted by: phx8 at April 6, 2017 12:04 PM
How long will Trump tolerate that 35% approval rating? How long before he tries to improve his approval rating with a rally round the flag effect, and starts a war? Not long. And without an effective State Department, it should be easy to blunder into.Posted by: phx8 at April 6, 2017 12:08 PM
Phx8,
The only thing Trump has not been successful at is learning and playing the Washington game.
Forgive me for laughing out loud here, but after the example you set over the past 9 years, do you really expect people to take your new found concern of inexperience, incompetence and excuses? That’s some funny sh*t there man.
“While I want single-payer, I think most liberals would accept and even support improvements to the ACA by Congress.”
That doesn’t change the fact that leftists will falsely claim all who disagree are ‘far-right extremists.’
“No. This has nothing to do with Congress”
The who gave the President the power to, “by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
How and when did Yates and activist judges get the power to read minds to determine underlying intent, or to use their own political beliefs, to take that power away from a President?
Be careful with that blind partisanship, before you know it you will be ignoring ALL facts and claiming false flag operations and starting wars.Posted by: kctim at April 6, 2017 2:21 PM
“We are almost three months in, and nothing has been accomplished…(Except)”
I find phx8’s analysis amusing. The very accomplishments he dissed, are some of the very ones that got Trump elected.
Most new administrations experience some initial mistakes and this one is no exception. President Trump is doing everything he can to fulfill his campaign promises. What a novel idea for a liberal to comprehend.
Meeting with the Chinese is huge, and one can hope that the Chinese can be of more help to the world in dealing with North Korea. The other security issues on the menu to be discussed are critically important.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 6, 2017 2:55 PM
kctim writes; “Unlike his predecessor those mistakes will not be ignored with false claims of racism.”
Give yourself an A+ for that observation.
“…rally round the flag effect, and starts a war?”
phx8’s comment, while sounding like a silly twit’s prayer, does give one pause to think about how we got into Vietnam.
Uh oh !!!!
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/06/republicans-go-nuclear-bust-through-democratic-filibuster-on-gorsuch.html
dbs,
Doing away with the filibuster weakens the Senate. Have you noticed Democrats are fine with that? I don’t think you have thought this one through.
RF,
Trump has NO significant accomplishments. He made a lot of promises. He has failed to keep his promises. This is not kindergarten. There are no presidential participation trophies. Trump has failed.
All,
Trump said and tweeted a lot of stuff about Syria. He was adamant about staying out of Syria in 2013, yet he considered Obama weak for not doing anything. The GOP refused to give Obama an AUMF. Back in the day, Trump insisted there should be no action against Syria without congressional authorization. A few days ago, Tillerson & Haley stated that we would no longer pursue the previous administration policy that Assad must go; instead, it would be up to the Syrian people. Syria responded to the new policy by promptly gassing a village. Now Trump is turning tough again.
Trump took a bad situation and made it much, much worse through diplomatic incompetence. His weakness towards Assad resulted in the Syrian government gassing people. Now what?Posted by: phx8 at April 6, 2017 5:48 PM
phx8, are you kidding us about knowing for certain the reasons for, and details of, the gassing in Syria? Do you pretend to know the mind of Assad?
I have been following this story and investigation will begin soon. If you have concrete facts…please share.
He also wrote; “Trump has NO significant accomplishments.”
Another silly Liberal Twit comment. No doubt we disagree on the meaning of the word “significant”.
The proof of “significance” my Lefty Pal, is the outrage shown by you and the Left.
When Gorsuch dons the robes of a Supreme Court Justice, a major promise made by candidate Trump will have been met.
Apparently we disagree on the meaning of the word ‘accomplishment’ too.
Is failing to do something an accomplishment?
Good question phx8. My understanding is that accomplishments usually are measured when achieved.
Example.
A significant accomplishment was achieved today.
An insignificant accomplishment was achieved today.
No accomplishment was achieved today, but perhaps it will be accomplished tomorrow, or next month, or next year, or…?
Posted by: Royal Flush at April 6, 2017 7:54 PM
A significant accomplishment today, Trump keeps Obama’s Red line promise by sending 50 Tomahawks to Syria.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 6, 2017 9:43 PM
Actually I heard it was 59 Tomahawks. We had a gutless girly-man in office for the past 8 years. He drew lines in the sand and at the same time systematically dismantled the American military. Thank God that clown is gone. Trump will now get everyone’s attention.Posted by: Blaine at April 6, 2017 10:33 PM
^^^^ what he saidPosted by: dbs at April 7, 2017 6:22 AM
phx8
“Doing away with the filibuster weakens the Senate. Have you noticed Democrats are fine with that? I don’t think you have thought this one through.”
What is there to think about? The dems would have done it in a second to confirm Garland had they regained the senate. TK even said as much. The dems drew first blood when reid did it on appellate court appointees. Don’t see an upside to not doing it. Your guys fu%ked up by not letting Gorsuch through. It would have given them some appearance of moral high ground the next time around. Not well played by schumer is all I can say.Posted by: dbs at April 7, 2017 6:43 AM
My guess is that Schumer was under pressure from democrat diners. And the second thing was he calculated that McConnell would never do away with the filibuster. The republicans have always caved to democrat and media pressure, but for some strange reason, McConnell actually grew a pair and stood his ground.
Lastly, all this action did was restore the senate to the same rules it operated by a couple of decades ago. Up until a few years ago, a filibuster was never used against a presidents SC nomination, it was always a straight up or down vote; but it was the democrats who first invoked a 60 vote threshold for a nomination. Reid did away with lower court appointees when republicans used the democrat rule to block 2 of well over 200 Obama successful nomination. All the republicans did was to take us back to 20 years ago, requiring a simple 51 up or down vote. It’s not the constitutional crisis that the left wants us to believe. But it was a great mistake by the left. Any more nominations by Trump, and no doubt there will be, will sail right though the Senate. So we can only thank Reid and Schumer.Posted by: Blaine at April 7, 2017 8:38 AM
The dems drew first blood when reid did it on appellate court appointees.
First blood was drawn when Mitch McConnell failed to adhere to the deal struck by the Gang of Fourteen during the Bush era. Instead of judiciously using the filibuster to stonewall particularly unqualified or radical nominees, the decision was made to filibuster anyone Obama nominated. That was extreme and it required an extreme response.
Don’t see an upside to not doing it.Weakening the Judicial filibuster only weakens taboos regarding the legislative filibuster. Many far left dreams (Socialized Medicine, Publicly Financed Campaigns, Federally Subsidized Abortions, etc) become politically feasible after Democrats regain control of all the branches in 2021. Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 8:41 AM
Correction in previous sentence; Reid did away with the ability to filibuster lower court nominees when republicans used the democrat rule to block 2 of well over 200 nominees.
One other thought; while the liberal media is playing over and over again whether Trump violated congressional rules by bombing Syria, Gorsuch will sail right through the senate today. Trump manages to stay two steps ahead of his enemies.Posted by: Blaine at April 7, 2017 8:47 AM
Up until a few years ago, a filibuster was never used against a presidents SC nomination, it was always a straight up or down vote
Chief Justice Abe Fortas can testify to that!Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 8:58 AM
Your comments about regarding the legislative filibuster is the latest “the sky is falling” talking point of the left. Thank you Warren for bringing it to the attention of WB.
But tell us Warren, since you brought it up, exactly how many of Obama’s nominees were filibustered by the republicans. Considering Republicans have controlled the Senate ever since 2010. The democrats spent the 2 years they controlled the Senate to ram through the failed stimulus package and Obamacare. I do know the Obama nominated 2 extremely liberal justices to the SC under a republican controlled senate and they sailed right through with a simple majority vote.Posted by: Blaine at April 7, 2017 9:10 AM
Warren, is that the best argument you have? Abe Fortas was confirmed to the SC. He was blocked from becoming Chief Justice do to ethics problems, and eventually resigned after I believe 4 years on the court…his ethics problems caught up with him.
My previous comments stand.Posted by: Blaine at April 7, 2017 9:27 AM
Incidentally, he was not really filibustered from becoming Chief Justice…he withdrew before debate had concluded. The conservatives continued debate due to his ethical problems. And although a close personal friend and choice of LBJ to succeed Chief Justice Warren, he withdrew.Posted by: Blaine at April 7, 2017 9:33 AM
quote text I do know the Obama nominated 2 extremely liberal justices to the SC under a republican controlled senate and they sailed right through with a simple majority vote.
Blaine’s dementia strikes again. Elena Kagan & Sonia Sotomayor were nominated and confirmed during the 111th Congress when Democrats controlled the Senate. When Sotomayor was confirmed, Republicans could not have mounted a filibuster even if they had tried as they only controlled 40 Senate seats at the time.
He was blocked from becoming Chief Justice do to ethics problems
Face it, you were wrong. Own your mistake.
he withdrew before debate had concluded.A filibuster means that the debate never concludes. Fortas was filibustered. End of story. Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 10:24 AM
Warren, I don’t really care who was nominated and when they were nominated. Sotomayor and Kagan were liberals and were approved by a bipartisan vote. It was never even considered to use a filibuster. The point is, there has never been a filibuster of a nomination to the SC. What happened to Fortas was not considered a filibuster, he was in fact approved to the SC. The extended debate was for the position of Chief Justice and he withdrew before the vote. Today’s interpretation of a filibuster is the requiring a 60 vote threshold. A 60 vote threshold was not required for Fortas.Posted by: Blaine at April 7, 2017 11:47 AM
“Many far left dreams (Socialized Medicine, Publicly Financed Campaigns, Federally Subsidized Abortions, etc) become politically feasible after Democrats regain control of all the branches in 2021.”
I’d say it’s a little early for that bold a prognostication. Lol Remember, last time you guys had that much control, you screwed the pooch, and were booted over the next 3 election cycles because of it.Posted by: dbs at April 7, 2017 1:09 PM
Aaaaaaand…… Gorsuch is confirmed 54 to 45.Posted by: dbs at April 7, 2017 1:22 PM
I don’t really care who was nominated and when they were nominated.
Of course, you change your tune in order to save face. That doesn’t change the fact that you were wrong. Why not man up for a change? Admit that you made a mistake and move on.
Sotomayor and Kagan were liberals and were approved by a bipartisan vote. It was never even considered to use a filibuster.
Sotomayor & Kagan were popular and well liked on both sides of the aisle. Because they were mainstream and not radical, they enjoyed support from several Republican Senators and easily garnered the 60 votes necessary make a filibuster attempt unthinkable.
Unlike Sotomayor & Kagan, Gorsuch is a radical who was unable to gain the confidence of 60 Senators like Sotomayor & Kagan did. He should’ve suffered the fate of Abe Fortas, another nominee who had the support of a majority of Senators but not enough to invoke cloture and end debate.
A 60 vote threshold was not required for Fortas.True. Back then, the rules were that a 2/3 supermajority was necessary to end a filibuster. Yesterday, it was just 3/5.
he withdrew before the vote
The vote happened on October 1. Fortas’ nomination was withdrawn on October 4. Since when does October 4 occur before October 1?
dbs,
I’d say it’s a little early for that bold a prognostication. Lol Remember, last time you guys had that much control, you screwed the pooch, and were booted over the next 3 election cycles because of it.
McConnell’s use of the filibuster was a key reason why Democrats “screwed the pooch”. With it gone, you’ll have no defenses against leftist legislation save the Supreme Court. Just to remind you, the filibuster (and only the fillibuster) prevented the 111th Congress from doing the following:
1. Passing a single payer health care plan rather than the PPACA.
2. Passing the Waxman-Markey Cap & Trade Bill.
3. Passing the DREAM Act
4. Etc
warren
The democrats did away with cloture on lower court nominees. They also threatened to do away with it for supreme court nominees. It just bit them in the ass. I’ve haven’t heard the republicans suggest that it be done away with for legislation. DEmocrats had effectively 60 seats and weren’t able to get the votes for those things. That isn’t likely to change considering the constituency of many of their states.Posted by: dbs at April 7, 2017 2:37 PM
It just bit them in the ass.Not really. The Supreme Court is no more conservative than it was 18 months ago. On the plus side, we got a bunch of liberals on the bench all across the country.
I’ve haven’t heard the republicans suggest that it be done away with for legislation.No, they haven’t. But just like the elimination of the filibuster on lower court nominees paved the way for the elimination of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, the elimination of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees will pave the way for the filibuster’s elimination on legislation.
DEmocrats had effectively 60 seats and weren’t able to get the votes for those things. That isn’t likely to change considering the constituency of many of their states.For most of the 111th Congress, Democrats only had 59 votes. But still, as you said, Democrats still struggled with 60 Senators because they relied on moderates elected in red states to reach that threshold. People like Robert Byrd sunk cap & trade. People like Ben Nelson sunk single payer health care. People like Blanche Lincoln sunk the DREAM act. In a world without a legislative filibuster, Democrats can get their legislative priorities enacted without relying on the votes of moderate to conservative Democrats elected in red states. Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 3:14 PM
Well said, Stephen. Like I said, conservatives haven’t really thought this thing through. Seeing Gorsuch on the bench is painful, but it paves the way for better times for a liberal agenda, one that the majority of Americans want.Posted by: phx8 at April 7, 2017 3:29 PM
Phx8,
Gorsuch’s ascension to the high court will be a Pyrrhic victory for conservatives. Democrats are going to be running the show in 2019. As long as Justices Kennedy, Ginsburg and others don’t die in the next 20 months, the right’s goose is going to be cooked.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 3:43 PM
Someone made a funny observation. Whenever Trump says he has “full confidence” in someone, that person is about to get fired.
And whenever Trump uses the word “fake,” he has just told a lie, or is about to tell a lie.
I am still chuckling over what happened to K.T. McFarland. She was a FOX news foreign policy ‘expert’ who had not served in a foreign policy position since a low level gig under Reagan. Flynn made her Deputy National Security Advisor. After all, she had been on FOX! McMaster fired her. I’ll bet he told someone ‘I want that idiot as far away from me as possible,’ because she got sent to Singapore- literally the other side of the world!
Sometimes bureaucrats can be funny.Posted by: phx8 at April 7, 2017 4:49 PM
“Many far left dreams (Socialized Medicine, Publicly Financed Campaigns, Federally Subsidized Abortions, etc) become politically feasible after Democrats regain control of all the branches in 2021.
Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 8:41 AM
You may be correct. Yet, I have no reason to believe that a Left leaning SC would bypass the Constitution which your examples may require.
The Left is unable to understand the difference between Laws and Justice. Gorsuch will follow the Law; since, as we all know, Justice is blind.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 7, 2017 5:46 PM
You may be correct. Yet, I have no reason to believe that a Left leaning SC would bypass the Constitution which your examples may require.
Only time will tell. All I know is that the Republicans are playing with fire. These are the only plausible scenarios I can see where the gamble pays off:
A) RBG or AMK die during the next 20 months allowing Trump to make a second nomination without any haranguing from congressional Democrats. I guess SGB can kick the bucket too, but he’s a bit younger.
B) Republicans miraculously maintain their control of Congress beyond the 2018 elections.
C) Donald Trump or another Republican wins the 2020 Presidential Election.
Otherwise, all bets are off. Trump’s Democratic successor gets to choose a replacement for Anthony Kennedy (and perhaps RBG too) and the Right loses all the marbles.Posted by: Warren Porter at April 7, 2017 8:22 PM
Thanks for the laugh Warren. Your belief, requiring a miracle for retention of congress by the Republicans, is baseless and humorous.
I never realized what a “chicken counter” you were Warren.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 8, 2017 1:57 PM
In the past 8 years the democrats have lost 1200 seats in state and local governments. They only control 4 states. They are loosing blue States to become red. If Trump continues to create jobs and caters to union workers, who in their right mind believes the democrats are going to do anything but continue their death spiral? The American people from everywhere but NYC, some New England liberals, and the west coast voted for Trump for one reason…and that was a conservative in the SC. That’s right, all those people who cling to their guns and religion voted for Trump simply because he promised a conservative justice. These same people watched as Trump nominated and confirmed Gorsuch, a pro-gun and pro-religious freedom justice. Trump won again. The media didn’t make Trump and the media can’t break Trump. And the only thing the extreme liberal left has going for them is a extreme liberal media. McConnell would NEVER have changed the rules to confirm Gorsuch if the heat hadn’t been on him. I believe they got the message. Let’s add to that the constant (CONSTANT) attacks from people who will never identify with Trump supporters; the media who blatantly show where they stand, the elitist Hollywood crowd who have lost their minds, the bombardment of social media identifying Soro’s money every time a protest against Trump takes place, and let’s not forget the elitist college and high school educators who making enemies of themselves to the American people. What I have just stated is reality in America, not the spin world that WB liberals write about.Posted by: Blaine at April 8, 2017 2:39 PM
Blaine, you certainly echoed my beliefs. ThanksPosted by: Royal Flush at April 8, 2017 2:55 PM
Your belief, requiring a miracle for retention of congress by the Republicans, is baseless and humorous.
How many times since WWII has a party entered a midterm election controlling both the Presidency and both houses of Congress, lost fewer than 25 seats and retained control of Congress?
1946: Democrats lost 45 House seats (and control of Congress)
1950: Democrats lost 29 House seats
1954: Republicans lost control of Congress
1958: Divided Government (GOP still lost 48 House seats)
1962: —> “Miracle” (Influence of Cuban Missile Crisis)
1966: Democrats lost 47 House seats
1970: Divided Government
1974: Divided Government (GOP still lost 48 House seats)
1978: —> “Miracle” (albeit with 15 House seats lost)
1982: Divided Government (GOP still loses 26 House seats)
1986: Divided Government (GOP still loses 8 Senators and control of the Senate)
1990: Divided Government
1994: Democrats lose 52 House seats (and control of Congress)
1998: Divided Government
2002: —> “Miracle” (Influence of 9/11)
2006: Republicans lose 40 House seats (and control of Congress)
2010: Democrats lost 63 House seats (and control of Congress)
2014: Divided Government
2017: Unified Government —> 7 out of 10 situations like this since WWII have been catastrophic for the incumbent party. The three other instances all happened when the incumbent President was popular (approval ratings above 50%). Donald Trump’s approval ratings are nowhere near 50% and it will take a miracle for him to get there.
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation.