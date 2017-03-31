Third Party & Independents Archives

War on Terror?

Fictitious sources swirling around the White House have concluded:

Trump has declared Clowns to be a terrorist organization!
The reason?


Unnamed sources say, "They keep blowing up balloons!".

Posted by Weary_Willie at March 31, 2017 10:49 PM
phx8 is now checking Onion.com to see if it’s true. No, phx8. It’s not true. It’s fake news.

Posted by: Weary Willie at April 1, 2017 12:08 AM
