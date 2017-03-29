Third Party & Independents Archives

Russia Investigation - Convenient Clouds of Doubt over the White House

When lawyers get into a dueling match through an exchange of letters where those very lawyers on each side argue over the meaning of those letters … you know the House Investigation under Chairman Nunes and Schiff is grinding towards some sort of gridlock. Or falling apart. Or being sabotaged by every lawyerly trick in the book by the Democrats.

Was there - in other words - an attempt by the White House to block testimony by rebellious former Deputy AG Yates? The White House insists not. Democrats howl: yes there was. And it boils down to a nit-picking analysis of what each letter said, and what each letter meant. Even when they were sent.

Things get less clear with each day. For example:

Who is the already notorious source that shepherded Nunes to a computer on the White House Grounds? Did they chill out (literally it is March after all, even in DC) under an Oak on the White House lawn, while Nunes checked out the information on a laptop? No, we can assume not. But there is precious little that can be assumed at this point.

Should Nunes step down? Some of his recent moves seem a little clumsy perhaps. But has he done anything egregious that would require him not only to step down but also to be investigated as some Democrats are demanding? From what we know - again which is very little - there's no evidence to support the Democrats claims.

And that's the main problem. This is an intelligence investigation - not a criminal prosecution, at least not yet - and that means all sorts of evidence will not be shared with the public. Once again, we have no way of knowing if Comey and the FBI and other agencies like the NSA and the CIA are trying to cover up their own missteps, or whether it really is vital information that must remain classified due to national security interests. And who decides that? The White House? Or the intel community? So far, it's been the latter. While Congress goes begging for a thumb drive. Or a secure connection. And a little data. Just a little data please.

This is ridiculous. With the evidence under encrypted key or maybe even locked in a drawer, the rumor mill is in a frenzy and anything becomes possible. The only way to clear this up is by having as public and transparent as possible an investigation. Nunes doesn't have to resign. He should however, demand as much public access for his committee as he can muster the courage to ask for. And Schiff should support him, rather than engage in partisan sabotage.

Never mind what the intel community says. Never mind what the White House says. This is getting murkier by the minute and we need some clarity. Who leaked? Who unmasked? Is unmasking inappropriate or illegal? We know leaking is illegal, in intelligence matters especially. Who from Trump's team met with who from Russia's government or from Russia? What type of meetings between Russians and the Obama administration occurred? Or anyone associated with Hillary's campaign team.

All of it. It all needs to come out. Anything less, and we have all these convenient clouds of doubt over the White House regarding any possible connection to Russia. And that is a dysfunctional outcome that only favors short-term Democrat interests, and damages America, all of America, more and more every day it drags on. But it's too damn useful for Schumer, Schiff, and company. They can use it to justify just any obstruction they see fit to engage in. Like filibustering Gorsuch, for example. That's very short-term thinking on the part of Senator Schumer. This could blowback, in a very ugly way.