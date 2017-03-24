Third Party & Independents Archives

So Pleased That Obamacare Still Stands
Obamacare legislation failed to pass in the House today. May be a couple of years before the COP has the courage to try again. So totally pleased that the bill failed.
Now Trump's base has a real good reason to oust the Corpocratic House members when they come up for election. Obamacare will die on it's own over the next two years and so will the anti-Trump big pharma House leaches.
Life is so-o-o-o-o- good.Posted by Roy Ellis at March 24, 2017 8:16 PM
So Roy which corpocratic house members are you referring to?
BTW this was Trumpcare legislation not Obamacare legislation or now that Trumps is an a**kissing follower of Paul Ryan perhaps it is Ryancare.
Is this what you had in mind when Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, is this what the country needs as a replacement to Obamacare? Or are you happy this legislation failed because it was terrible legislation.Posted by: j2t2 at March 25, 2017 1:54 AM
Roy
I am glad that POS failed as well. It fixed nothing. Let’s hope the freedom caucus can get some traction now and put forth a bill that will actually fix the problem. Allowing all insurers into the market, competition across state lines, and offering policies tailored to the needs of the individual, or family would be a great start.Posted by: dbs at March 25, 2017 12:52 PM
The freedumb caucus is the problem dbs. They have nothing to offer but the mythical if we cut taxes on the rich it will all be ok.
These minor fixes you mention won’t solve the problem. The free market has failed us when it comes to both health care and health insurance. By the time the individual comes into it there is no competition, companies are changing carriers every year and rates are still going up. Record profits for most insurance companies yet rates continue to go up.
I think now that the repubs have exposed themselves for the lying POS they are on healthcare many people in this country are beyond happy that Ryancare and Trumpcare has been shown to be a scam and not put up for a vote.
Hopefully they back off and let the dems have another go at fixing the system.Posted by: j2t2 at March 25, 2017 4:02 PM
Sure, the same folks that brought us Obamacare are going to be our health care saviors?
Obamacare is on life support. Goodbye and good riddance.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2017 4:22 PM
Record profits for most insurance companies yet rates continue to go up.
Fake news, j2t2.
How much do health insurers profit?
If we look average profit margins by industry, health insurance companies are pretty close to the bottom, with an overall average profit margin of just 3.3%.
Fake news, j2t2. Profits are well in line with industry standards.
You guys said the same thing about the oil industry when you expected them to submit to whatever whim of the day your side was championing then. “Big Oil” you called it with a sneer, yet their profit was between 3-4%.
So is the healthcare insurance industry’s profit, j2t2. Your pearl clutching is fake news and serves no purpose other than cast a pall over the discussion.
Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2017 2:52 PM
Well I was hoping this time they wouldn’t take repubs into consideration and just do a Medicare for all system, Royal.
It is a wonder it is still going at all after the repubs legislation to sabotage it. Yet it is. This myth of it being on life support is such a sad losers lament IMHO Royal. Your team, after 7 years and 43 repeal votes couldn’t even agree on how many nails to put into the coffin of many Americans as they sought to destroy health care for the 98%. How can you listen to such buffoonery and run your sorry a** mouth with nothing but myth misinformation half truths and outright lies as your “facts”.
Fake news, j2t2.Oh come on Weary you wouldn’t recognize “fake news” if it came up and bit you on the a**. Who are you kidding. The link you used as evidently “not fake news” was opinion not factual Weary.
Which industry are you referring to Weary? Are you suggesting that a company that by law is supposed to spend 80% of their income on health care is still up with those that have no such standards? I don’t know where you get these figures from but I doubt the veracity of said figures.
Here are a couple of links that suggest you may be wrong Weary. Add these to the many others I have posted over the years on this issue and it paints a pretty clear picture.
https://www.publicintegrity.org/2015/01/26/16658/health-insurers-watch-profits-soar-they-dump-small-business-customers
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/05/14/business/14health.html
The one thing we can all agree on is how happy we all are this failure of a law, crafted the past 7 years by the repubs, to come to a vote has made us feel. Some because it is a farce of a law that makes Obamacare a great, instead of a good law, that actually helps solve some of the problems prior to the passage of the law. Others because it allowed Trump to pass blame for the repub failure to the dems, despite this being an obvious school girl attempt to save face after all the bragging done earlier. Still others are happy because it didn’t hurt the working class and poor enough.
As sad as this is it is still quite a remarkable feat the repubs, led by a political novice and con artist, had the ability to bring us all together on such a major piece of legislation. Now we can all blame Trump and his lack of political experience for this small minded bit of government, but IMHO it goes deeper than that. I think the freedumb caucus and Paul Ryan both deserve credit for this precedent setting POS that just transpired. I mean 7 years and this is the best they could do!
If I voted for any of these losers I would hang my head in shame. Whilst I can see that those that voted for Trump are happy, as am I, I wonder why they would be happy that something as simple as repealing and replacing Obamacare, after 7 years, makes them look so incompetent.
One can only hope this level of maleficence can continue until the next election. But I do question why Trump supporters would allow him to slink away from reality with the lamest of excuses we have heard from a president since well forever. If, as a Trump supporter, your not having second thoughts one has to question if you are having any thoughts at all after this debacle. Perhaps that is why some are so happy.Posted by: j2t2 at March 26, 2017 10:34 PM
j2
Why would they let the dems have another go at it ? They are the ones that f@#$ked things up in the first place. Saddling the middle class with skyrocketing premiums and deductibles all so they could give handouts to those they hoped would vote for them after receiving subsidized, and free healthcare on the backs of the middle class.Posted by: dbs at March 27, 2017 6:49 AM
Like I said dbs this time around they can drop kick the repubs instead of trying to work with them. The reality of the situation is they used the old repub plan from the ‘90’s for the most part. The dems negotiated with themselves way to much IMHO in their attempt to work with the repubs last time around.
As far as f**cking things up, lets not forget the repubs and their sabotaging of the ACA once they gained power in Congress. Yet somehow you now think they will work to fix things! Even after this POS legislation they just tried to pass, even the more moderate repubs couldn’t stick it to the middle class to the degree the Trump/Ryan plan called for. What does it take for you and the Trumpsters to realize the conservatives are into some serious class warfare against the middle class?
Your analysis appears to be politically motivated and wrong headed IMHO. Universal health care is the goal and kowtowing to the industries that have pillaged the system needs to be addressed. The employer based system needs to be replaced instead of enhanced, I would agree as a remedy for the middle class but hey as long as conservatives want a free market system the middle class will continue to take it in the shorts.
To think the repub repeal and replace legislation wouldn’t effect the middle class is wishful thinking. We can all go bankrupt like the good ol days with the Trump/Ryan help the rich system they tried to get the dems to bite on. The problem they had with the freedumb caucus was it wasn’t draconian enough for them, that doesn’t sound like help for the middle class to me.
The dems need to obstruct and keep up on the resistance to this one party government attempt to set the people of this country back to the gilded age. Making government small minded doesn’t work.Posted by: j2t2 at March 27, 2017 8:13 AM
Anybody expecting the Tea Party/Freedom Caucus to save them is wasting their time. It is and always was a fraud meant to provide an easier and shorter path for Establishment Republicans to take to get back into power after the Debacle of the Bush Administration. The problem is, like with Trump, the appeal to the public got away with itself. The force it took to shift public opinion that strongly, that quickly, came from Republicans essentially lying their asses off about the bill, portraying it as some monstrous thing, set to destroy freedom itself while killing grannie.
Additionally, the Tea Party Caucus, being as far right as it is and always has been, has never been good at negotiating and horse trading with the other side, whether that’s their rivals in the party, or opponents beyond it. They’re so partisan that they won’t make the deals necessary to get done. Instead, they try and dictate terms. Ironically enough, Trump tried the same thing with them, and boy did it not work. Just as they didn’t have to accept Trump’s insistence that they had to pass the AHCA, neither did the rest of the party or the other side of the aisle in Congress have to go along with the Tea Party’s willingness to watch the world burn in order to get their way politically. The same stubborn political attitudes that made them so good at selling the Return of the GOP to the majority, also made them incapable of delivering legislation that could pass a Democratic Party-led White House, incapable of playing ball enough to pass a bill under a Republican.
The Tea Party is all about talk, talk, and more talk. The purest talk you ever saw, the purest insistence on Republicans getting their way… but when push comes to shove, when it comes to binding law they’re neither good at writing bills nor passing them. They are like those radicals in college, full of utopian vim and vigor, but with absolutely no idea how to work with other people or how to just do what it takes to move the needle.
Obama was constantly ridiculed for being a community organizer, and Pelosi and Reid for all the compromises they made, but they all managed to do what Republicans have not, in no small part because our former President knew how to persuade the persuadables, to line up stakeholders on the side of the legislation, and the people in Congress hadn’t been burdened with people so ideologically overwrought that they couldn’t function in a deliberative body, where every other member has the ability to walk away.
In fact, if you want an illustration of why it was so hard for Republicans to make policy today, we only have to look eight years back to the Republicans caustic reaction to the Three Republicans, including the late Arlen Specter, crossing the aisle to support the stimulus. They actually punished them so harshly that Specter ended up crossing the aisle permanently and becoming a Democrat. Without that, Democrats wouldn’t have had the ability to legislate much of anything under the GOP’s constant filibuster.
And now? What can they do? They’re so concerned about political purity and forcing their will on other people that they’ve forgotten basic skills surrounding dealing with other people. Hell, the fact that Trump was supposed to be some kind of awesome dealmaker only heightens the irony. Republicans are dealing with a system designed to frustrate those who rush into power without building a long-standing consensus, but they’re behaving like Selfish ideologues. They are behaving in exactly the ways designed to provoke crippling counterresponses from our constitutional system.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 27, 2017 8:29 AM
Sure, we should be somewhat satisfied that time wasn’t wasted on Ryan’s ACA Version 2. But pleased? Hardly.
The ACA will continue to fail and things will only keep getting worse for the American people. This Republican failure will usher in something much more detrimental to our individual rights and freedoms than the ACA is: governmental health care.
The spineless Republicans have thrown away what was probably their last chance to do something significantly good for the country.Posted by: kctim at March 28, 2017 11:18 AM
kctim, what good would have come from the legislation that repealed Obamacare and ushered in Trump/Ryan care?
No good would have come, J2. That’s why I said we can be somewhat satisfied that they didn’t waste time on it.
Republicans were swept into office partly to repeal the ACA, they lack the spine to do it, and they will pay in the coming elections when voters don’t bother to show up and vote for them.
