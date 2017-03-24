Third Party & Independents Archives

So Pleased That Obamacare Still Stands

Obamacare legislation failed to pass in the House today. May be a couple of years before the COP has the courage to try again. So totally pleased that the bill failed.

Now Trump's base has a real good reason to oust the Corpocratic House members when they come up for election. Obamacare will die on it's own over the next two years and so will the anti-Trump big pharma House leaches.

Life is so-o-o-o-o- good.