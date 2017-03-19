Third Party & Independents Archives

Sunday Morning Breakdown
A populist President carrying out populist ideas. President Trump actually working to immolate Andrew Jackson. How great is that?
And, how deftly he shut down the left's rant on Trump and company being in bed with Putin? Too good to believe it happened.
Old Farid was on the Commie News Networks this morning touting that President Trump has caused a great rise in anti-semitism. Farid leaves one believing that Trump himself is walking around Jewish cemeteries knocking over headstones.
Should we be astonished that not one person has been hauled in from any place in the country for doing these dastardly deeds? Or, should we believe that the leftist thuggery crowd has fronted the money and provided the folks to carry out anti-semitic acts wih the intended purpose of blaming it on Trump and the (surmised) David Duke connection?
I believe the Democrat's did it.
Russian bot.Posted by: phx8 at March 19, 2017 1:41 PM
Zowie ! Emulate vs immolate - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 19, 2017 3:10 PM
So Roy shouldn’t that be a populist sounding president failing to carry out populist agenda? Other than attacking and blaming minorities what has he done? I have heard the speech at Flat Rock MI and it sounded good but his tax plan is a slap in the face to the populist that voted for him, same as his grow the military budget whilst ignoring the deficit and debt. His people killing replacement for Obamacare doesn’t seem populist to me. While we think he is emulating Jackson he seems to be immolating the working poor.Posted by: j2t2 at March 19, 2017 8:36 PM
Jackson confronted a bunch of arrogant east coast elitist, Trump is an arrogant east coast elitist. Unless of course Jackson’s wife and kid lived in NYC and took weekly trips at taxpayer expense, a very costly expense at that, for recreation along with Trump.
Lets see Jackson won the popular vote and lost the electoral college first time running as president just….like…oh never mind….Trump lost the popular vote. But both had prior… political…. experience… oh wait… Trump didn’t. Jackson grew up in poverty just …like… oops Trumps dad was one of the richest in America for a while, silver spooned all his life Trump wouldn’t know poverty if it bit him on the a**. How are they similar Roy?Posted by: j2t2 at March 19, 2017 10:05 PM
J2, similar in that both put America’s interest first. Both wanted to carry out the agenda expressed by the people who voted them into office.
Pay up Merkla, and others.Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 19, 2017 11:05 PM
Oh my God… Are you seriously suggesting Germany pay reparations?
Other than that what you seem to be saying is Trump makes a false claim Germany owes us vast sums of money and those that voted for Trump believe the false claims and now want vast sums of money from Germany! Seems to me Trump is playing on the fears of those same “security over liberty” voters you speak of and distancing the US from our European allies in favor of the oligarchy that is Russia. Once again how is that like Jackson? What oligarchy did Jackson try to align us with?
Posted by: j2t2 at March 19, 2017 11:18 PM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/03/18/no-germany-doesnt-owe-america-vast-sums-of-money-for-nato/?utm_term=.7ed9afa5501f
So what tariffs, always a part of the populist movement, has Trump actually enacted to date?
Tariffs, Racism to garner support from southerners and poor people, but… but… what has he done to restrict Wall Street, seems to me he is wanting to give them free reign, how populist is that?Posted by: j2t2 at March 19, 2017 11:57 PM
Where, in your link, does it mention reparations, j2t2?
Why do you need to make shit up?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 20, 2017 9:10 AM
j2’s fake news. Hey! I’m a poet!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 20, 2017 9:11 AM
Weary, Seriously “fake news”!! Are you so misguided you don’t know what fake news is? I asked a question.
Now for something real instead of your deflection. When the president tells the American people that Germany owes us “vast sums of money” and in reality Germany doesn’t owe us “vast sums of money” that could be considered fake news. Especially when the people of this country use this misinformation based upon a half truth or outright lie to create a myth and allow the fuhrer to break ties with our allies in favor of an oligarchy that he has business ties to. So please address the issues not deflect with nonsense as you have done. Or rebut what I have posted with facts and reasoning.Posted by: j2t2 at March 20, 2017 10:38 AM
