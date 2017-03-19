Third Party & Independents Archives

Sunday Morning Breakdown



A populist President carrying out populist ideas. President Trump actually working to immolate Andrew Jackson. How great is that?



And, how deftly he shut down the left's rant on Trump and company being in bed with Putin? Too good to believe it happened.

Old Farid was on the Commie News Networks this morning touting that President Trump has caused a great rise in anti-semitism. Farid leaves one believing that Trump himself is walking around Jewish cemeteries knocking over headstones.



Should we be astonished that not one person has been hauled in from any place in the country for doing these dastardly deeds? Or, should we believe that the leftist thuggery crowd has fronted the money and provided the folks to carry out anti-semitic acts wih the intended purpose of blaming it on Trump and the (surmised) David Duke connection?



I believe the Democrat's did it.

