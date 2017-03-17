Third Party & Independents Archives

Will Gorsuch Be Sacrificed to Partisan Politics?

Has 2,2,2 been turned into 6,6,6 for some time now? Has the constitution’s Article II, section 2, paragraph 2, which reads in part:

… and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other Public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States …

been reduced to a meaningless plea for civilized debate, long since ignored? Has Advice and Consent been reduced to Filibuster, Slander, and Block by any means possible?

If you're Senator Schumer, minority leader and senior Democrat on the Senate's Judiciary Committee, it's always been this way. John Rutledge, President Washington's recess appointment to the Supreme Court, had a stormy 6 months in which he virulently opposed the Jay Treaty with the United Kingdom, and whose formal nomination was subsequently blocked by the re-assembled Senate. After a rather nasty campaign against Rutledge by Federalists, apparently.

So is Senator Schumer right that the United States Senate should dispense with it's so-called hypocrisy over judicial appointments, and admit that it's always been a partisan process right to the bone?

Or put another way, what dangers lie in brushing aside formal concerns about the judicial qualifications of any given appointee and going straight into partisan battles?

It may be this: if Democrats succeed in filibustering, delaying, and perhaps blocking Judge Gorsuch's nomination, and if the 9th circuit and Hawaiian District Judges continue their aggressive judicial overreach, then the judiciary in America will become similar to partisan bureaucrats in a Latin American democracy. Where all that matters is who you know and whose party line you kowtow to. And with wholesale firings, and partisan stuffing accompanying any change of power.

For some voters - maybe even a majority of voters - we're already at that point, and there is no point pretending it's about any judge's ability as a skilled member of the judiciary. But if voters really believe this, where does that leave the constitution and the rule of law in America? Not to mention the independence of the judiciary.

Supreme Court appointments should be reviewed vigorously by the Senate, but any political differences should be stated clearly and simply. And then the duly elected administration should have at least some credit given it, to try and appointment judges it sees fit, both for judicial skill, and for their political outlook.

Is that sort of a compromise possible on the Senate floor? Not with Schumer leading the charge from across the aisle.