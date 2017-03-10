Third Party & Independents Archives

What the Latest Wikileaks Document Dump Means

Yes, imagining your HD propped up with a brace and resting quietly on your living room wall as the mother of all listening devices is wonderfully scary stuff. It’s something most good spy or sci-fi writers don’t usually come up with. Or if they do, people say that’s way too crazy.

But that’s not the main point regarding the latest information dump of detailed technical documents that almost certainly came from the CIA, courtesy of Wikileaks.

And neither is the fact that there is a constant war going on between tech companies and intelligence services. The latter always trying to keep their products cryptographically secure. The former always trying to penetrate or even to create deliberately flawed technical standards to ensure spy services can open up backdoors in smartphones, laptops, televisions - refrigerators perhaps?? - when they see a need to do so.

The most important point has to do with the less pristine and more fleshy world of flawed human behavior. Whether from greed or revenge or some ideological bent, on the part of some intelligence service employee.

This was an inside job. Or an almost-inside job.

The source material is highly technical and seems to be the kind of document an employee working on developing and managing the various spying/hacking/listening protocols outlined in the dump, would have access to. But it might not have been an actual CIA employee that stole the documents and gave them - likely indirectly through an intermediary - to Wikileaks.

This may very well have been a subcontractor. Or contractor. Like Snowden himself. Call it what you will, but the programming needs involved with these sort of massive electronic surveillance programs require a lot of human capital. Lots of software experts to write the stuff. Or think up possibilities involving devices that previously no one would have thought of as a platform for a spying operation. Like the TV on your wall.

A brief survey of some of the worst leaks over the last 50 odd years by Gary Schmitt in an article at the American Enterprise Institute shows that almost all of them involved relatively low level employees in the intelligence community. So it's always been hard to ensure that everyone on your team is trustworthy when they all realize the value - especially the economic but also the political value - of the material they are trusted with.

And in 2017 you have an orders of magnitude greater number of people - many on a contract basis - involved in creating and maintaining electronic surveillance products. The risks have multiplied greatly since the late 50's.

Yes, there is an ideological battle between privacy advocates and their profit-driven supporters in tech, and the intel community. And one can't get away from the fact that there is a trade-off between privacy and national security. One that any administration in charge of the White House is constitutionally mandated to preside over.

But if the intel community cannot supervise and trust their own employees - whether contract workers or not - then national security is continually compromised. So while some may cheer this document dump, it has done untold damage to the CIA's ability to keep America safe.