Third Party & Independents Archives

Where's your health care plan?

Everyone’s debating what someone else will do. What will you do? Where’s your plan? My plan is God’s plan. It is! For Real! My plan starts and ends with the individual.

Before you Liberals gather to make protest signs, hear me out. This is my plan in simple form.

It starts with a trip to the future. A future where 2 people make a decision. They have a choice, and they make it. They decide, one way or another, to produce a child.

..and God said, "IT IS DONE.".

My plan begins when these 2 people were conceived.

No matter what, a new born is a burden on society. Anyone putting themselves in the position to add to society's burden should be expected to contribute to relieve that burden. It is a choice they make at that time. By making that choice they sign a social contract to provide the relief for the consequences of their choice calculated by a formula established to determine the individual's cost to society.

This contract with society consists of an account set up for the child, to be honored by the parent until the child can assume that burden on it's own.

The cycle builds upon itself. It is a contract between the parents, the child, and society that is signed at conception. It is a health savings account, set up by the parent, within guidelines set up by society, in the name of the child. It belongs to the adult child, not the parent or the government.

That's my plan. Where's yours?