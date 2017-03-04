Third Party & Independents Archives

Where's your health care plan?
Everyone’s debating what someone else will do. What will you do? Where’s your plan? My plan is God’s plan. It is! For Real! My plan starts and ends with the individual.
Before you Liberals gather to make protest signs, hear me out. This is my plan in simple form.
It starts with a trip to the future. A future where 2 people make a decision. They have a choice, and they make it. They decide, one way or another, to produce a child.
..and God said, "IT IS DONE.".
My plan begins when these 2 people were conceived.
No matter what, a new born is a burden on society. Anyone putting themselves in the position to add to society's burden should be expected to contribute to relieve that burden. It is a choice they make at that time. By making that choice they sign a social contract to provide the relief for the consequences of their choice calculated by a formula established to determine the individual's cost to society.
This contract with society consists of an account set up for the child, to be honored by the parent until the child can assume that burden on it's own.
The cycle builds upon itself. It is a contract between the parents, the child, and society that is signed at conception. It is a health savings account, set up by the parent, within guidelines set up by society, in the name of the child. It belongs to the adult child, not the parent or the government.
That's my plan. Where's yours?Posted by Weary_Willie at March 4, 2017 7:59 PM
What if, when we become adult at age 26, our parents bestow on us our health savings account. It contains the value of 26 years worth of premiums paid by our parents since our conception. What would a dime a day, or a dollar a month, amount to after 26 years in a secure account? Let’s use Yellen’s projected interest rate increase as an interest rate on our health savings account. Do the math over 26 years. That’s quite a large savings account if it is unmolested.
Posted by: Weary Willie at March 4, 2017 9:00 PM
When you consider what the amount of value transferred into savings accounts would mean to inflation rates we could consider that tax dead and buried.
So what happens when the “burden on society” needs surgery at 17 and is left without enough in the BoS’s account at 26 to deal with the chronic condition or whatever?Posted by: j2t2 at March 5, 2017 11:48 AM
Good question.
A percentage goes toward the insurance pool to deal with catastrophic expenses.
The focus is on health, not spending. Spending your own money is harder than spending someone Else’s money.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 5, 2017 2:12 PM
Here’s my preferred plan: You are on your own.
Want to buy health insurance? Great, buy it from the insurer of your choice. Just don’t ask me to subsidize the cost of any health benefits paid to you by your employer.
Want to go without health insurance? Great, but if you get sick or hurt and can’t pay for lifesaving treatment, RIP.
Repeal EMTALA and the tax subsidy for employer-paid health insurance and I will be a happy camper.
As for WW’s HSA nonsense? That money is better spent providing people with a Universal Basic Income (UBI). That way the individual is empowered to spend the money in the manner he or she thinks is best.Posted by: Warren Porter at March 5, 2017 8:29 PM
Agreed. However, couldn’t that insurance policy start at the moment of conception and continue until death, no questions asked?
It is a condition of procreation that an insurance policy be maintained by the parent until age 26 and then by the person until death. No exceptions. Everyone pays.
If it takes a UBI, then so be it. We can assign those unable or unwilling to work a position that will enable them to make a living and pay the insurance premium.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 5, 2017 9:12 PM
Conception? Health insurance doesn’t make sense for the unborn. Pregnancy as a condition, is the responsibility of the mother.
Also, I misread your initial entry. I thought the government was supplying these HSA contracts. No, it is absurd to pass a law to require every single parent to post an escrow of thousands of dollars in order to pay for their newborn’s health expenses. That’s a certain way to push an already anemic fertility rate even further down and it will delay childbirth until much later in life when health complications are far more common.Posted by: Warren Porter at March 5, 2017 10:03 PM
Employer based health insurance is a waste anymore. To think the employer gives a s**t about the health of most of the employees is naive IMHO. It keeps wages low as the insurance companies gain record profits by charging the employer so much more every year.
The only decent answer i single payer health insurance, medicaid/medicare. The insurance industry can go to h**l.Posted by: j2t2 at March 5, 2017 11:29 PM
We’re talking about a social contract signed when the parents make the decision to have a child. You save money to buy a house. You save money to buy a car. Why shouldn’t you save money to buy a child’s health. Not pay for, but buy/insure your child’s health. Also, if it’s your own money you’re going to spend it wisely. You’re not going to pay three dollars for a band-aid or three different people for an x-ray.
Costs will go down if people purchase health care responsibly. The need for health care will be reduced if people are taught to live a healthy life and make decisions that make the expenditure not needed. Saving your own money would be a great motivator.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 5, 2017 11:51 PM
WW,
The problem is that it is easy to enforce laws that prevent people from occupying homes/cars they cannot afford to rent or buy. There’s no feasible way to prevent two fertile adults from producing children while respecting the individual rights enshrined in our Constitution.Posted by: Warren Porter at March 6, 2017 8:52 AM
My plan: Personal responsibility.
No more government handouts rewarding irresponsible behavior. No more government handouts promoting further irresponsible behavior. No more government handouts encouraging dependency.
We should have a ‘Volunteer Responsibility Program,’ funded totally by voluntary donations. For collection and distribution purposes, government could oversee the program.
People could finally put their money where they mouth is and actually do something about what they pretend to care about. Maybe then they would seek support in a civil manner, instead of the name calling they do now.
Some plans …”personal responsibility” because the only problem with health insurance is birth control pills? How does “personal responsibility” play into a cancer from the environment, you suggest we don’t breathe the air or drink the water? This crap is why we can’t have a decent health insurance/health care system. Always blaming the victim. Always blaming the government and claiming people who pay into medicare are some type of leech shirking “personal responsibility”.
The guilt trip doesn’t work kctim. People get sick and injured. People are humans give em a break. The rest of the world does. This view that people are consumers not people is wrong.
The invisible hand fails when insurance companies are to big and hospitals are ran by hedge funds. We have lost our way health care is a profit making business and the profits are great.Posted by: j2t2 at March 6, 2017 12:31 PM
“How does “personal responsibility” play into a cancer from the environment, you suggest we don’t breathe the air or drink the water?”
No J2, I suggest people choose whether to have insurance or not and then to live with their choice. And for people who pretend to care, to actually put their money where their mouth is and actually help them, instead of using it to call those who disagree with them names online.
A ‘guilt trip’ isn’t needed IF you guys believe in actually helping others and not just giving them lip service.
The only victims here are those burdened with the irresponsible behavior of others and the selfish greed of those who pretend to care.Posted by: kctim at March 6, 2017 1:37 PM
kctim,
So, if I read you right, you believe we should repeal EMTALA? This means that hospitals would not be legally obligated to provide lifesaving care to people who enter unless said person proves that they have the means to pay for said care.
Earlier, you tried to have it both ways and said,”create a new law to address actual life saving measures as needed.”Posted by: Warren Porter at March 6, 2017 2:58 PM
Warren, as before, create a new law to address actual life saving measures as needed, would be a compromise, not a requirement. If a hospital spends its time, money and resources saving your life, the least you can do is pay them back.
kctim is correct when he says that people who use health care should pay for it. People shouldn’t be able to walk into an emergency room with a runny nose and walk out expecting the government to pay for it.
The same should go for people who break a bone. It shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg because you broke one of them. Hospitals are a big part of the problem with the way they charge for every little thing at 3,4,5,10 times the amount to replace it. Doctors used to take cash, but they didn’t have to worry about getting sued at every turn.
People need to have some skin in the game just so they don’t over use and take advantage of the others who make up the difference.
j2t2, I think kctim may have been referring to the people who have children just to get extra money from the government. That’s not a reason to have a child and it should never happen. There should be punishments, not rewards for having another child when someone else is supporting you.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 6, 2017 9:59 PM
create a new law to address actual life saving measures as needed, would be a compromise
The problem is that you are in for a penny, in for a pound in this situation. Once you start having government pay for people’s “actual life saving measures” then the genie is out of the bottle and you get the expensive mess we have today. Only with the discipline necessary to turn away the destitute, even if they are in a life or death situation, can you truly excoriate the government from the health care business.Posted by: Warren Porter at March 6, 2017 11:20 PM
It’s a shame we’ve forgotten how the health care industry got it’s start. The hospital and all that evolves around it was created and nurtured by the church and its charity and benevolence. Perhaps we should turn toward that approach instead of relying on government.
How can you say definitively that it wouldn’t work?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 6, 2017 11:48 PM
Define, “work”.
I’m fall for getting the government out of the health care business and relying on private charity to fill in some of the gaps. But, I’m not under any delusion that this wouldn’t result in the premature deaths of millions of innocent and well-meaning people.Posted by: Warren Porter at March 7, 2017 8:41 AM
I agree, Warren. But being such a big softie, I am willing to work with those who would rather rule by emotion because they lack such discipline :)Posted by: kctim at March 7, 2017 9:33 AM
How would you treat a person who held another captive for 9 months and force fed them cocaine and heroin the entire time?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 7, 2017 10:15 AM
How would you treat a person who laid in bed for years until the weighed 700 lbs?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 7, 2017 10:16 AM
Do we owe a criminal health care when they get shot by a victim?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 7, 2017 10:17 AM
There’s a lot of people who expect government to pay for the consequences of their bad behavior. Take the diabetes of an obese person who got fat off of poor food stamp purchases and a lack of exercise from not working, or the obese person who broke her ankles numerous times because of her weight.
Destructive behavior shouldn’t be rewarded.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 7, 2017 10:21 AM
I agree, Warren. But being such a big softie, I am willing to work with those who would rather rule by emotion because they lack such discipline :)
kctim,
The problem is that once you start covering those life-saving measures, you quickly discover that the wheels come off the bus unless the government pays for everything. Hence, why I endorse government guaranteed universal healthcare as the “least worst” options available.
WW,
Destructive behavior shouldn’t be rewarded.You can take an absolute moral stand, but I am going to deal with the real world and view things practically. It’s inevitable that a few bad actors will get a free ride on the backs of the rest of us and I don’t have a problem with that. Poor health leads to a pretty shitty standard of living regardless of whether or not the government pays for health care or not. So, I wouldn’t consider it a “reward” for bad behavior. Posted by: Warren Porter at March 7, 2017 10:34 AM
It’s inevitable that a few bad actors will get a free ride on the backs of the rest of us and I don’t have a problem with that.
Then what you’re doing is condoning that behavior and allowing it to multiply. If there are no consequences for gaming the system then others will see it and also take advantage.
Perhaps “punishment” is the wrong word, but there should be consequences none the less. Let’s take the welfare mother getting pregnant with her second/third child while on welfare. There should not be a reward for that. If the woman realizes there will be no extra money for another child she will reconsider having one.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 7, 2017 5:01 PM
Weary, you’re never going to win the battle with the Left over personal consequences for bad choices.
Can anyone even count the federal, state and local agencies that exist to help those who can’t, or won’t help themselves?
I’m OK with helping those who can’t, but there absolutely must be consequences for those who won’t. I suggest work for benefits.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 7, 2017 5:23 PM
It seems to me that the standard Republican response is to break apart quite ancient social responsibilties to lighten the load on the upper class, and then answer any objections with “MAGIC MARKET FAIRY MAKE PONY!”
The modern Conservative view of the individual is of a cog in a machine who is to be run through the system until they wear out. Then they are to be thrown away. This is actually not the best way to run a machine, as regular maintenance helps machines function for much longer, but somebody people want profit upfront, gratification instant, rather than actually outlaying money to run businesses with common sense.
Ryan’s approach is externalizing the costs of healthcare back to the average citizen. Trouble is, they don’t have the money to pay for all that. What you will see as a result is a health crisis, and a return to a reprehensible status quo.
I’d say if you want to run a capitalist society where people work for a living, and are expected to stay on the job as much as possible, you need a maintenance plan, in terms of a health care system, that makes it as affordable as possible. We shouldn’t fool ourselves into believing that in a society where we’ve already made most people reliant on credit to function that people have the savings to weather healthcare crises on the basis of savings alone. We should not be so naive as to think that healthcare problems are predictable enough that people can avoid misfortune in terms of saving for the issue.
If the market was going to solve the problem by itself, it would have already. The pure market solution had its chance.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 7, 2017 6:43 PM
Does my Lefty Pal Stephen have any evidence for his outrageous comment;
“The modern Conservative view of the individual is of a cog in a machine who is to be run through the system until they wear out. Then they are to be thrown away.”
Then we have the next doltish comment comparing machines with humans; “regular maintenance helps machines function for much longer…”
The implication that passes right over our Pals head is that the “machine is working”. The human being “oiled by tax money” is not working.
If there are no consequences for gaming the system then others will see it and also take advantage.
Did I say ‘no consequences’? No, I didn’t. I am confident that the non-monetary consequences of such bad behavior are sufficient enough of a deterrent.
Let’s take the welfare mother getting pregnant with her second/third child while on welfare. There should not be a reward for that. If the woman realizes there will be no extra money for another child she will reconsider having one.It’s hard to construe that as a reward. The financial benefits of public assistance are smaller than the financial costs of raising a child. It’s a net loss proposition. Posted by: Warren Porter at March 7, 2017 7:05 PM
The financial benefits of public assistance are smaller than the financial costs of raising a child. It’s a net loss proposition. Posted by: Warren Porter at March 7, 2017 7:05 PM
Really? How does that work Warren? If the care costs more than the resources available for that care; then…Posted by: Royal Flush at March 7, 2017 7:25 PM
Royal Flush-
You promote a system that essentially replaces expensive American workers with Non-union, then foreign workers, and then automates it all. You promote a system that keeps wages and benefits stagnating or declining, that supports diminishing benefits and compensation, and writing in all kinds of exceptions to the costs that insurance companies have to take on.
In general, your policies treat the average person as a balance sheet liability, a part of the system that constitutes a necessary evil to be removed at first convenience.
So, to say you treat us as worse than machines is only to speak the kind of truth that inevitably outrages the guilty consciences of people on the right.
Humanity is what the system is supposed to serve, and yet you let humanity become subservient to the system that makes a few people rich at everybody else’s expense. All so we completely contradict soviet communism, rather than create a version of capitalism that balances necessary systemic interests with the interests of human beings.
Don’t dare to think that you can defer the reckoning on those interests forever. Sooner or later, our system is designed to turn that outrage into a change in the direction of policy. You can either guide that shift, or watch as things change without your help.
Or, put simply, don’t expect to push a healthcare system that costs people more and gives them less coverage and keep your jobs. You’ll only end up reminding people why they sought healthcare reform in the first place.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 7, 2017 7:29 PM
Another thing I’d say is that if you make raising kids and getting them educated a net loss, you can expect that to slow down fertility, especially among the poorer, more rural voters. I daresay that Republicans have succeeded in strangling their own constituency, demographically speaking. It sure pleased the millionaires and billionaires, but there aren’t so many of them to vote Republican when the time comes.Posted by: Stephen Daugherty at March 7, 2017 7:32 PM
Good Grief Stephen, I couldn’t read past your first sentence without finding nonsense.
“You (who is this) promote a system that essentially replaces expensive American workers with Non-union (right to work), then foreign workers (who is outraged by attempts to keep illegals out), and then automates (demands for ever higher minimum wages) it all.
Second sentence, more of the same nonsense. “You (the Left, under Obama had only one quarter of GPD of more than 2%) promote a system that keeps wages and benefits stagnating…”
Again he writes; “…the system that makes a few people rich at everybody else’s expense.”
Really? Have you never hear of the middle class Stephen? Get off your pity-pot, get an education for a job that pays well. You are too young to stagnate and whine.
He attacks our version of “capitalism” yet is unaware of our prominence in world wealth and health care. Tell us Pal, which country has a blend of capitalism with some other “ism” that suits you?
Posted by: Royal Flush at March 7, 2017 7:46 PM
