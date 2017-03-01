Third Party & Independents Archives

Whence Conservatism? Uh, How About Repeal and Replace?

CPAC is over, and whence the conservative movement is a grand question hanging in the air. Is it Trump’s movement now, with a splinter true-conservative movement left to virtuously contemplate it’s purity on the margins of political life? Or is the surprising shift of allegiances towards Trump merely provisional and therefore too early to describe as a fundamental shift in political conservatism in America?

This is an exciting and wonderful field of study for historians, and politicos, and economists and journalists and every wonk in the beltway to ponder over. And some day, there will be answers.

But meanwhile, the GOP has to start to actually agree on what type of plan will replace Obamacare, once the ACA has been repealed. Mostly. Sort of. Well, maybe some provisions will be kept. We're working on it. I have a plan that I will present to the Senate/House/Any nearby journalist.

So perhaps how the legislative process sorts out a replaced or reformed (over the Freedom Caucus' dead bodies one imagines) Obamacare, will at least help answer the question of what sort of conservatism the GOP has now embraced in 2017.

If you're a maliciously feisty journalist at The Daily Beast, for example, you proclaim that chaos is the new norm. In the West Wing, at the Oscars, at the town hall meetings. And you likely delight in the fact that GOP members of Congress cannot even agree on whether the replacement plan should have refundable tax credits or tax deductions.

If you would like to see a workable healthcare plan quickly emerging to replace the ACA, then it's a frustrating battle that is going on between conservative and moderate GOP members of Congress. But then again, shouldn't we precisely have fights like this in Congress when such an important piece of legislation is being considered?

What's the difference? A refundable tax credit is money the government basically pays you to help you buy health insurance. A tax deduction is money the government gives back to you, the taxpayer. Or takes their hands off of, before it gets vacuumed up into the government books. And by focusing on such a detailed policy difference, it makes it a little easier for conservative GOP members of Congress to avoid having to say what they really think: healthcare is your responsibility. We can maybe help you save for your insurance plan premiums by improving access to Health Savings Accounts, but we're not going to write you a check to help you buy insurance. We don't do it with your car. We don't do it with your home (ok disaster relief etc. aside). Or with your life insurance. And we're not doing it with your health insurance either.

Cue television documentary with a working class patient with say, a life-threatening lung disease, whose disability payments can barely cover her bills, much less pay for a health insurance plan that covers her medical needs.

The ads, and surely a few documentaries, are being scripted and shot as you read this. Make no mistake. That means that GOP conservative members of Congress are going to have to have a compelling narrative that can show how their type of plan could work for someone like the woman in the not-quite-yet-filmed documentary that's waiting to be shot and released on CNN and to the world.

And that's assuming that conservative members get their way with tax deductions and not refundable tax credits in any replacement plan that Congress finally agrees on. President Trump is about to get a lesson in legislative sausage making. Let's hope he keeps his focus and resolve on this one. He's going to need to come out winning on ACA repeal and replace. Then he can get down to the fun stuff of cutting taxes and trimming regulations.