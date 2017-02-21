Third Party & Independents Archives

The Resistance Pleads the Twenty Fifth

As an approximate equivalent of Godwin’s Law (the longer any online chat, the more likely an analogy/accusation involving Hitler will come up), political conspiracy theory could provide, say, a Dealey Plaza Maxim:

The longer you attack your opponent, whether as fascist or not, the more likely he/she will somehow be linked to JFK’s assassination.

So in some slightly crazed circles, the entire Bush family is linked to Dealey Plaza. Exactly how depends on the creative abilities of the conspiracy-theory provider. There are many apparently. And more recently, then-candidate Trump in a final mano-a-mano with Senator Ted Cruz in the GOP primaries last year, linked Ted Cruz's father with Harvey Oswald, and Dealey Plaza by extension.

So here's another conspiracy theory that links back to Dealey Plaza, and is being touted as a way to remove the democratically-elected President of the United States of America.

It's called the 25th amendment, and while it's roots go much back much further than Dealey Plaza, getting it signed into law by President Johnson in 1967, was partly a result of JFK's assassination. It is essentially a clarification of Clause 6, in Section 1, Article II of the constitution. And like Dealey Plaza conspiracy theories it involves triangulation:

Section 4 of the 25th amendment allows the Vice President along with senior Cabinet members to present a written and signed declaration to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives stating:

that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

The President can push back with:

his written declaration that no inability exists __ and then it goes to a vote in a quickly assembled Congress with a two thirds threshold. Piece of cake right?

So now that the recount gave more votes to Trump than Hillary; and the electoral vote protest did the same; and the Deep State intel coup is infuriating and a Hail Mary - if troubling; and impeachment is next to impossible, never mind ridiculous; now that all those attempts to deny a legal and legitimate election have failed, we now have the latest exercise in Trump Denial Hysteria - or TDH, related to but more toxic than TDS.

Nail Trump with the 25th. We plead the 25th. For Trump.

Would McCain and Graham sign up for the 25th? One would hope not. Would Ben Sasse? But are the chances that Vice President Pence wouldn't slam the door in your face, hang up, walk away, or tag your emails as spam/virus/garbage anything much more than non-existent? Ryan? McConnell? Please.

Politically, it's an annoying, fringe harassment. With David Frum helping to lead the charge, starting back in mid-November last year. Legally - as Robert Barnes outlined forcefully on Sunday in a post at LawNewz.com - there is absolutely no basis for using the 25th. Almost every blogger, pundit, expert, and leaker has justified this insane tactic on the basis of their dislike of Trump. Of his language and his bluntness and his disregard for some - and only some - of Washington's protocols of habit. Not of law.

None of it even comes close to what the article states: unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. That means surgery or some other serious medical condition. That means, legally speaking, coming under the definition of incapacity, with its well-established high threshold of proof. Of course, that would assume that in a crazed political climate, the Vice President and Congress and Cabinet actually go and declare the President incapacitated. And that would almost surely have to withstand a trial before the courts.

This is all a theoretical. And will remain so, despite the crazed attempts by the resistance to somehow portray the president as unhinged, because he does not do standard pressers. Who's the psychotic here?