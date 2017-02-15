Third Party & Independents Archives

Flynn Got Too Close to the Iran Deal, not to Russia
What is Ben Rhodes up to? Obama’s former deputy National Security Adviser is still hard at work, according to a very troubling story in the Washington Free Beacon. Mr. Echo Chamber himself has not yet unplugged his evil genius machine and seems to have been one of the organizing forces behind the intel community’s character assassination of Mike Flynn. And if you believe some commentators, Flynn was just the appetizer. They’re trying to bring down far bigger game.
Why? Ok, yes President Trump and the intel community are still at war with each other. That is, the former intel chiefs like Brennan and Clapper are out to damage the president in almost any way they can. Save getting him in an open limousine and getting him to go for a drive through in a city like, oh I don't know, say Dallas? But that's so old-fashioned modern. That's so mid-20th century. When you have almost all the press firmly on your side, just start destroying his key advisers, one by one. Much more Post-Modern. Like the novelist Rhodes one day dreamed of being.
That's the how and the who. But why? What is the underlying reason?
It's Iran, isn't it?
It's Flynn and Trump's opposition to the Iran deal. The one that Ben Rhodes was instrumental in putting together for his boss. The one where billions of dollars and untold arrangements were worked out in secret by the previous administration.
What details of the Iran Deal is Ben Rhodes so terrified over? What details that Trump and his advisers may find? And release to the public possibly?
A year ago, Obama and Rhodes toured Latin America. They finally visited Argentina, where a prosecutor - Daniel Nisman - had died a strange and suspicious death that may or may not have been suicide. Just before he was to testify to Argentina's Congress, on a secret deal between Cristina Kirchner's government and the Iran government, and a whitewashing of the latter's possible involvement, through Hezbollah, with the bombing of the Jewish cultural center in the mid-90's in Buenos Aires.
But that sort of blatant appeasement of terrorist-spawning Iran is a little too gauche for someone like Ben Rhodes. All that blood around that poor Argentine prosecutors skull. Ben doesn't need to do that to desperately try and make sure his and Obama's secrets on Iran stay hidden. Just feed the echo-chamber and watch it's fibre-optics destroy careers and, hopefully, capsize an administration before they dare to actually look into the Iran deal. And take concrete action.
Flynn was targeted, not because he got too close to Russia. But because he got too close to the Iran deal. And was determined to undo it. Come what may. Let's hope Trump's administration does not lose its resolve on this issue.Posted by AllardK at February 15, 2017 4:19 PM
Many were complicit in the horrible and anti-American Iran deal Allard. Your suspicions may be correct…who knows?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 15, 2017 4:32 PM
This is a bizarre article and makes no sense.
The Obama administration placed sanctions on the Russians for interfering with our election. At that time, Flynn contacted the Russian ambassador several times in one day. Flynn claimed sanctions were not discussed. He told that to VP Pence & White House Spokeman Spicer. At the same time, Trump was informed that Flynn did, in fact, discuss those sanctions at length. AG Bates & FBI Director Comey informed Trump about it. They told Trump Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail. Trump did nothing.
When it became public Flynn was forced to resign.Posted by: phx8 at February 15, 2017 4:41 PM
Here’s a good link for those actually interested in some of the sticking points among Republicans writing new legislation to replace Obamacare.
“Republicans determined to cut Medicaid may first have to pour more money into it to keep the peace between Republican governors who expanded health care for low-income people under Obamacare and those who resisted.”
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/gop-medicaid-spending-235018Posted by: Royal Flush at February 15, 2017 5:16 PM
Sorry, comment 351 was meant for the Dem/Lib column.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 15, 2017 5:25 PM
The plot thickens:
http://www.newsweek.com/allies-intercept-russia-trump-adviser-communications-557283
Our allies have intelligence services, too.
Wonder what Israel is doing about Trump? Their Intelligence Community is very good. Their national survival can depend on it. Russia is friendly with Iran, and if the Trump administration put Israeli intelligence into Russian hands, that could end up in Iran, and it could be very bad for Israel. Most likely they are doing the same as the American IC- withholding the most important secrets from the Trump administration.Posted by: phx8 at February 15, 2017 5:30 PM
Quote from the link provided by phx8.
“These sources spoke on condition that they not be identified because they were not formally authorized to disclose the information.”
I could not find even a single direct quote pertaining to the theme of the article. I cancelled my subscription to Newsweek years ago as I could no longer stomach their one-sided and inaccurate reporting.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 15, 2017 5:53 PM
So, you don’t think Kurt Eichenwald accurately summarized what his sources told him?Posted by: Warren Porter at February 15, 2017 9:55 PM
WP,
Personally, I thought it was an interesting article. Anyone looking for “direct quotes” from people in the IC will be left in the dust by current events.
Correction: Director Comey & AG Bates went to the White House Chief Counsel, Trump’s personal bankruptcy lawyer, and not to Trump himself.Posted by: phx8 at February 15, 2017 10:19 PM
Me too. It seems strange for someone to accuse Kurt Eichenwald of Journalistic malfeasance out of the blue. The mainstream media is remarkably reliable. Only on a few occasions have people misbehaved and each of those occasions has ended the person’s career.
Not so with the alternative press. False stories and fake news pervade and the same stooges keep getting promoted on the basis of fealty to political ideology rather than the truth.Posted by: Warren Porter at February 15, 2017 10:53 PM
