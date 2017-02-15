Third Party & Independents Archives

Flynn Got Too Close to the Iran Deal, not to Russia

What is Ben Rhodes up to? Obama’s former deputy National Security Adviser is still hard at work, according to a very troubling story in the Washington Free Beacon. Mr. Echo Chamber himself has not yet unplugged his evil genius machine and seems to have been one of the organizing forces behind the intel community’s character assassination of Mike Flynn. And if you believe some commentators, Flynn was just the appetizer. They’re trying to bring down far bigger game.

Why? Ok, yes President Trump and the intel community are still at war with each other. That is, the former intel chiefs like Brennan and Clapper are out to damage the president in almost any way they can. Save getting him in an open limousine and getting him to go for a drive through in a city like, oh I don't know, say Dallas? But that's so old-fashioned modern. That's so mid-20th century. When you have almost all the press firmly on your side, just start destroying his key advisers, one by one. Much more Post-Modern. Like the novelist Rhodes one day dreamed of being.

That's the how and the who. But why? What is the underlying reason?

It's Iran, isn't it?

It's Flynn and Trump's opposition to the Iran deal. The one that Ben Rhodes was instrumental in putting together for his boss. The one where billions of dollars and untold arrangements were worked out in secret by the previous administration.

What details of the Iran Deal is Ben Rhodes so terrified over? What details that Trump and his advisers may find? And release to the public possibly?

A year ago, Obama and Rhodes toured Latin America. They finally visited Argentina, where a prosecutor - Daniel Nisman - had died a strange and suspicious death that may or may not have been suicide. Just before he was to testify to Argentina's Congress, on a secret deal between Cristina Kirchner's government and the Iran government, and a whitewashing of the latter's possible involvement, through Hezbollah, with the bombing of the Jewish cultural center in the mid-90's in Buenos Aires.

But that sort of blatant appeasement of terrorist-spawning Iran is a little too gauche for someone like Ben Rhodes. All that blood around that poor Argentine prosecutors skull. Ben doesn't need to do that to desperately try and make sure his and Obama's secrets on Iran stay hidden. Just feed the echo-chamber and watch it's fibre-optics destroy careers and, hopefully, capsize an administration before they dare to actually look into the Iran deal. And take concrete action.

Flynn was targeted, not because he got too close to Russia. But because he got too close to the Iran deal. And was determined to undo it. Come what may. Let's hope Trump's administration does not lose its resolve on this issue.