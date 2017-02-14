Third Party & Independents Archives

Flynn Was Wrong to Deny - but Who Leaked?

The cover up is usually worse than the original offense. That’s the old adage they’re slapping on Mike Flynn’s apparent sending out of Vice President Pence to cover for him. Based on Flynn’s denials over a phone call with the Russian ambassador a short while after Obama slapped sanctions on Russia. And yes, if Flynn is gone by the time you read this, it will be because of what he did to the Vice President. Not because of the phone call itself.

But there likely was a crime committed. Make no mistake. It's starts with the Washington Post (who else?) quoting a couple of unnamed official sources - both current and former U.S. officials, as the story puts it. And that story last Thursday started this little snowball from hell rolling along.

In other words, U.S. security officials released key information about a phone call between a key member of the incoming administration and a foreign ambassador. Who did the listening? The FBI? The NSA? The CIA? All three and a handful of other intelligence agencies??

And who leaked those key details, several weeks into the new administration's term? The former government official? Or even more troubling, the current one? Or are some of these anonymous leakers at State?

What is their justification for the leak? Democrats are already busy howling out a narrative worthy of a Jason Bourne film. One they hope, that includes a heroic and lengthy inquiry, of course, by a special prosecutor.

If there is any evidence of venal interests corrupting the administration's decision making process - especially but not exclusively with regard to Russia - then of course an inquiry would be justified. So far there is nothing. Nor is Flynn's phone call evidence. At least, given what has been leaked so far.

The fact that the Logan Act is being dredged up to somehow suggest that Flynn is guilty of breaking some law, any law please, shows the ridiculousness of the situation. And what well-informed wonk thought up that one? Hey, look at this! The Logan Act! I remember a class at Georgetown (Harvard, Yale, etc.) on this!

Who? Someone at State perhaps?

So. Take a transcript from an intel operation spying on the incoming National Security adviser. Blend in a never-really-used law from 1799. Mix vigorously with a dash of venom. Release to select media outlets. Watch it bubble away in public view. And next, they will surely add some background commentary and release further bits of detail, as the story risks winding down.

This is an illegal conspiracy by powerful entrenched interests in intelligence and perhaps at State. With a view to disrupting the current administration. And perhaps - in their view- to discredit it and somehow topple it. Not a feisty little whistleblowing operation. And this conspiracy - the one with certain bureaucrats using every trick they can think of to derail this administration - is definitely worthy of a Jason Bourne film. And that is very troubling indeed.