Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump's Moral Relativism on Putin Is Wrong
There is an enormous amount of conventional wisdom, dear to the elites in Washington and in major urban centers on both coasts, that President Trump is, and will be, battling against. Good for him.
Putin’s lack of character and integrity is not, and should not be, one of those things.
When you find yourself pushing back against Bill O'Reilly in the now notorious Fox News interview, you know Trump has a particular problem admitting that Putin is undemocratic, ruthless, and possibly criminal in every sense of the word. And as president, he now has the data available to him, to back up that characterization. That he would then use the left's moral relativization as a way to try to rhetorically lower America to Russia's level is troubling.
This is not an attack on realpolitik, and the possibility that Trump will use the broad based pragmatic philosophy as a guide to managing America's foreign relationships. The term is German originally, of course, and it means practical politics rather than ideological politics, as generally applied to foreign affairs. But realpolitik does not mean demeaning one's own nation of which one is the duly elected leader, in order to justify disturbing questions about the leader of a foreign country. One which has more often been America's adversary than occasional ally.
As has been said, FDR allied America with Stalin's Soviet Union. And Stalin makes Putin look like a Swedish ombudsman. Eisenhower allied America with Batista's Castro - or more precisely did not break off a long-standing relationship with Cuba over concerns that Batista was jailing and torturing some of his own citizens. Nixon made one heck of a deal with Mao, who might have killed even more people than Stalin.
But had you pressed any of those presidents on the character of the foreign leaders whom they were dealing with, you would have never had a debasement of America as a response to the question. They might have been affably evasive, or diplomatically brief, or stern-eyed about the world America found herself (and still finds herself) in. They might have - in private - acknowledged that international affairs, especially proxy wars, can be bloody mistakes sometimes. Even mistakes that had to be made in the context of a Cold War, or a war on terror, for example.
But to demean the character of America itself? Like Noam Chomsky? As stated in the Washington Examiner's editorial, President Trump's response is troubling even assuming it was given for strategic reasons. It is far more troubling if it was given for venal - as in money - reasons. As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the latter. Let us pray it stays that way. America First should mean the the president is always seen to truly value America as a nation.
The president did not need to do this to his new administration. You now have MSNBC's Katy Tur - long a target of candidate Trump's annoyance with the media - slyly suggesting that Trump would like to assassinate journalists who displease him. A ridiculous bit of conspiracy mongering. But that's what happens when you use moral relativism to demean the nation you are president of. Let's hope President Trump clarifies his position on Putin and Russia. The sooner the better.Posted by AllardK at February 8, 2017 5:45 PM
Trump’s position on Putin, Russia and America is perfectly clear to me and millions of others who bothered to listen and understand. Sorry you missed it Allard.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 8, 2017 5:52 PM
Oh, I think we understood his position on Russia just fine.
O’Reilly: “But he’s a killer.”
Trump: “There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?”
It is astounding to see the President of the United States, the representative of the American people, call us the moral equivalent of Russia and its autocrat, Vladimir Putin.
The thing is, this was not a one-off gaffe. He keeps saying these kinds of things. He sure acts like he has been compromised.
Meanwhile, Trump’s attacks on the media and the judiciary continue on an almost daily basis. In the case made by his DOJ for the immigration EO, the lawyer claimed Trump’s power over the subject of immigration is “unreviewable.”
This is not going to end well.
And what is really scary is that all this is taking place when nothing bad is happening. The chaos, missteps, misjudgments, and alienation of allies are all self-inflicted wounds. What will happen when something really goes wrong?
phx8, I wouldn’t quite put us in the same category as Russia but we are not innocent either.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at February 8, 2017 6:35 PM
phx8 must have just awakened from a very long sleep if he pretends that the Left hasn’t been blaming America for all kinds of horrendous acts for decades.
Is phx8 now claiming that our country is innocent?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 8, 2017 6:39 PM
A lot of people say a lot of things about this country. Trump is not just some guy. He is the President. He represents all of us. And we are not, in any way, shape, or form, the moral equivalent of Russia. Not even close. Playing a game of “whataboutism” does not work here.
On Putin’s orders, Russia kills journalists and dissenters. It jails the political opposition. It steals the assets of those jailed opponents, such as their biggest oil company, Rosneft. The country is a corrupt oligarchy, a kleptocracy, and Putin has now remained in power for 17 years. They do not have a free press. In Aleppo they bombed a populated city into rubble. That was a war crime, plain and simple.
We just had a failed raid in Yemen. It went very badly. Thirty Yemenis were killed, including women and children, and we missed the main target, a terrorist. That was botched. Does anyone think that makes us the equivalent of the Russians?Posted by: phx8 at February 8, 2017 6:57 PM
Ah yes phx8…and Vietnam was a just and honorable war. America was innocent.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 8, 2017 7:01 PM
How often have we heard our Leftie Pals trash our Founders for owning slaves? America is innocent?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 8, 2017 7:05 PM
phx8, How many civilians did Obama kill with his Drone attacks? Innocent???Posted by: Rich KAPitan at February 8, 2017 7:20 PM
phx8, shall we address America’s treatment of Indians? Innocent?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 8, 2017 7:26 PM
Sigh. The usual conservative response: “whataboutism.”
What Trump said is indefensible. It was wrong. Saying that someone else sometime, somewhere did something wrong does not excuse Trump’s wrong. He is a disgrace and he is mentally unfit for the office.Posted by: phx8 at February 8, 2017 8:30 PM
phx8, Trump mentally unfit? Pelosi still thinks Bush is President, Waters thinks Russia invaded Korea. Trump gave Bombs to Russia even before he was President and you have the BALLS to say Trump is unfit? I suggest you look at your own party before you make dumb comments.
