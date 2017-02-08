Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump's Moral Relativism on Putin Is Wrong

There is an enormous amount of conventional wisdom, dear to the elites in Washington and in major urban centers on both coasts, that President Trump is, and will be, battling against. Good for him.

Putin’s lack of character and integrity is not, and should not be, one of those things.

When you find yourself pushing back against Bill O'Reilly in the now notorious Fox News interview, you know Trump has a particular problem admitting that Putin is undemocratic, ruthless, and possibly criminal in every sense of the word. And as president, he now has the data available to him, to back up that characterization. That he would then use the left's moral relativization as a way to try to rhetorically lower America to Russia's level is troubling.

This is not an attack on realpolitik, and the possibility that Trump will use the broad based pragmatic philosophy as a guide to managing America's foreign relationships. The term is German originally, of course, and it means practical politics rather than ideological politics, as generally applied to foreign affairs. But realpolitik does not mean demeaning one's own nation of which one is the duly elected leader, in order to justify disturbing questions about the leader of a foreign country. One which has more often been America's adversary than occasional ally.

As has been said, FDR allied America with Stalin's Soviet Union. And Stalin makes Putin look like a Swedish ombudsman. Eisenhower allied America with Batista's Castro - or more precisely did not break off a long-standing relationship with Cuba over concerns that Batista was jailing and torturing some of his own citizens. Nixon made one heck of a deal with Mao, who might have killed even more people than Stalin.

But had you pressed any of those presidents on the character of the foreign leaders whom they were dealing with, you would have never had a debasement of America as a response to the question. They might have been affably evasive, or diplomatically brief, or stern-eyed about the world America found herself (and still finds herself) in. They might have - in private - acknowledged that international affairs, especially proxy wars, can be bloody mistakes sometimes. Even mistakes that had to be made in the context of a Cold War, or a war on terror, for example.

But to demean the character of America itself? Like Noam Chomsky? As stated in the Washington Examiner's editorial, President Trump's response is troubling even assuming it was given for strategic reasons. It is far more troubling if it was given for venal - as in money - reasons. As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the latter. Let us pray it stays that way. America First should mean the the president is always seen to truly value America as a nation.

The president did not need to do this to his new administration. You now have MSNBC's Katy Tur - long a target of candidate Trump's annoyance with the media - slyly suggesting that Trump would like to assassinate journalists who displease him. A ridiculous bit of conspiracy mongering. But that's what happens when you use moral relativism to demean the nation you are president of. Let's hope President Trump clarifies his position on Putin and Russia. The sooner the better.