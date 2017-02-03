Third Party & Independents Archives

Senators Collins and Murkowski Betray Betsy DeVos

This Friday, before the dawn’s early light, the Senate voted to end debate and move to a final vote, scheduled for next week, on Betsy DeVos, the nominee for Secretary of Education. She is far from clear, however, on the path to obtaining a well deserved Cabinet position.

GOP Senators Collins from Maine, and Murkowski of Alaska's political family, will vote against her nomination when the final vote is held. Even if they did vote to end debate early Friday. Both, according to the Washington Free Beacon, have received campaign money from teacher's unions. Both are moderates on at least some social issues.

That means that Betsy DeVos' opponents - which mostly involves the education establishment and it's unbending support of failed public schools in places like Detroit - only need to flip one or two more GOP Senators in order to derail DeVos' nomination. And yes, Detroit is the battleground in this nomination fight, as its charter schools are mercilessly and often manipulatively attacked as a way to discredit DeVos herself. And to ensure the established order remains in control of education and unchallenged in its fundamental assumptions on how to educate children. Especially in America's inner cities.

But Detroit is more than a battleground over failing public schools. It's a metaphor for urban decline and local government intrusion that drives away business and jobs. Yes, it's also a metaphor for racial divides and the poverty that traps families and children in cycles of vanishing opportunity and rising crime.

But it is not prejudiced to ask whether public schools in Detroit are living up to their tasks. In Anna Amato's recent piece in Real Clear Education, she brings up two troubling stories. The first is a corruption scandal by principals in Detroit's public school system with kickbacks taken from vendors, that resulted in millions of dollars siphoned off that should have gone to educating kids.

The other is Detroit Free Press editorial page editor Stephen Henderson's propensity to massage and omit facts that don't help his narrative of supposedly failing charter schools. Troubling because mainstream media use Henderson's manipulated numbers to justify their attacks on DeVos' work with charter schools. Especially in Detroit.

So the scandal in the mainstream media is that a (very low) percentage of Detroit charter schools have produced slightly poorer results compared to public schools, in areas like reading and math. Framed in a way that makes anyone supporting charter schools look like advocates of wrongheaded policies. Not that principals are stealing millions. Not that more than half of Detroit kids are now attending charter schools because their parents have decided that public schools are no longer preparing their children for a future career that will allow them to flourish. Not that the overwhelming majority of charter schools in Detroit (and elsewhere) produce much better results than public schools.

The education establishment wants to make sure that Betsy DeVos' nomination fails. So that their failed public schools system in places like Detroit, will remain unaccountable to local taxpayers and parents, (who usually are the same), and remain in the grip of public unions. Collins and Murkowski have sided with that establishment, and against parents of kids who only want a better education. Shame on them.

Oh, by the way. Detroit Free Press editor Stephen Henderson's own kids? They attend a charter school.