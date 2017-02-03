Third Party & Independents Archives

Senators Collins and Murkowski Betray Betsy DeVos
This Friday, before the dawn’s early light, the Senate voted to end debate and move to a final vote, scheduled for next week, on Betsy DeVos, the nominee for Secretary of Education. She is far from clear, however, on the path to obtaining a well deserved Cabinet position.
GOP Senators Collins from Maine, and Murkowski of Alaska's political family, will vote against her nomination when the final vote is held. Even if they did vote to end debate early Friday. Both, according to the Washington Free Beacon, have received campaign money from teacher's unions. Both are moderates on at least some social issues.
That means that Betsy DeVos' opponents - which mostly involves the education establishment and it's unbending support of failed public schools in places like Detroit - only need to flip one or two more GOP Senators in order to derail DeVos' nomination. And yes, Detroit is the battleground in this nomination fight, as its charter schools are mercilessly and often manipulatively attacked as a way to discredit DeVos herself. And to ensure the established order remains in control of education and unchallenged in its fundamental assumptions on how to educate children. Especially in America's inner cities.
But Detroit is more than a battleground over failing public schools. It's a metaphor for urban decline and local government intrusion that drives away business and jobs. Yes, it's also a metaphor for racial divides and the poverty that traps families and children in cycles of vanishing opportunity and rising crime.
But it is not prejudiced to ask whether public schools in Detroit are living up to their tasks. In Anna Amato's recent piece in Real Clear Education, she brings up two troubling stories. The first is a corruption scandal by principals in Detroit's public school system with kickbacks taken from vendors, that resulted in millions of dollars siphoned off that should have gone to educating kids.
The other is Detroit Free Press editorial page editor Stephen Henderson's propensity to massage and omit facts that don't help his narrative of supposedly failing charter schools. Troubling because mainstream media use Henderson's manipulated numbers to justify their attacks on DeVos' work with charter schools. Especially in Detroit.
So the scandal in the mainstream media is that a (very low) percentage of Detroit charter schools have produced slightly poorer results compared to public schools, in areas like reading and math. Framed in a way that makes anyone supporting charter schools look like advocates of wrongheaded policies. Not that principals are stealing millions. Not that more than half of Detroit kids are now attending charter schools because their parents have decided that public schools are no longer preparing their children for a future career that will allow them to flourish. Not that the overwhelming majority of charter schools in Detroit (and elsewhere) produce much better results than public schools.
The education establishment wants to make sure that Betsy DeVos' nomination fails. So that their failed public schools system in places like Detroit, will remain unaccountable to local taxpayers and parents, (who usually are the same), and remain in the grip of public unions. Collins and Murkowski have sided with that establishment, and against parents of kids who only want a better education. Shame on them.
Oh, by the way. Detroit Free Press editor Stephen Henderson's own kids? They attend a charter school.Posted by AllardK at February 3, 2017 4:25 PM
She is a billionaire who married into Amway money and gave big campaign donations to Trump. That is virtually her only qualification.
DeVos humiliated herself. No one else did that to her. First, her one-on-one meetings with Senators went badly. Everyone shook their heads and rolled their eyes but did not say much. Then her confirmation hearing went badly, and there was no more pretending. She simply does not know what she is talking about. She is unaware of the basic issues confronting education today, such as growth versus proficiency.
She never attended a public school and neither did her children. She has never taught in one, she has no advanced degrees in education. In addition, she has never gone through the student loan process, never mind administering the large number of academic loans that go through the Department of Education.
To put into perspective just how bad this nominee is in comparison with others:
The GOP gave the nod to Dr. Ben Carson. He knows literally nothing about HUD or running a large organization. They passed him.
They may approve of Mnuchin for Treasury and Price for HHS. Mnuchin lied to Congress in his testimony about robo-signing checks, and failed to declare $95 million in assets kept overseas. Price, the worst of all, engaged in insider trading with health care stocks and then lied about it. That guy should be in jail!
And even they look better than the utterly hapless DeVos.Posted by: phx8 at February 3, 2017 4:44 PM
Once again more qualified people will easily argue against your poorly researched and pittifully written stance on a particular topic. She is as much a buffoon as Trump himself. As a Republican, I would be super embarassed by this attempted appointment. She is the most unqualified attempted appointee in history. Not even a cursory understanding of basic educational programs, laws and standards. Go Trump. Fucking idiots.Posted by: Andre Hernandez at February 3, 2017 8:48 PM
So what, Andre Hernandez?
Washington D.C. is not supposed to be running our public schools. Control of education at the federal level is not provided for in the constitution and is left to the states, or to the people.
It takes a village, not a nation.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 3, 2017 9:12 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.