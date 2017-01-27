Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump Vs. the Gang on the Hill

Now that President Trump has come barreling out of the gate, and has profoundly dismayed and shocked the Washington elite and the media, by actually doing what he said he would do, who are his most dangerous opponents? How about proceeding by elimination.

It's not David Brock. The sweaty-forehead attack dog of progressives might be trying to position himself as the phoenix of the Democratic Party, leading them out of the ashes of electoral defeat. But he is clearly disliked by many in his own party, and is seen as a narcissistic fundraiser, who does their causes little good. And who achieves little in terms of electoral triumphs. Progressive knives are out for David Brock, who'll have to watch his own back even as he tries to bear down on the President.

It's not even the progressive left itself. To be dangerous, you have to be effective. To be effective, you have to convince people. The radical academics and professional protesters, with their insufferable badges of "intersectionality" pinned to their chests and pink p...hat woolen caps, have and will attack every single thing President Trump's administration does and says. They will cry "racist white male wolf!" until they are hoarse, and until the rest of us are deaf and sick and tired of the abuse.

It's not snipers like John D. Gartner of Johns Hopkins Medical School, who has delivered a prognosis of Trump as a "malignant narcissist", without ever having met, talked to, or properly diagnosed the president.

It's certainly not mainstream media, who are fighting to win back voters' trust, and maybe get in a question or two - if they're lucky - at the White House press briefings.

It's not even the Democratic Party, with it's minorities in Congress and it's collapsing support at the state level - although big urban centers have been the exception to the party's coast-to-coast electoral washout.

No. Trump's most dangerous opponents - because they are effective - are the GOP Senators, who sit in a tight majority in the upper chamber. And at their retreat in Philadelphia they have been slowly gaining back the power they so cherish. And wield so effectively in ensuring their own careers - and sometimes just maybe a few conservative principles - are defended to the utmost. If not quite to the death.

What are GOP Senators effective at? Why the Senate rules of course! That arcane set of procedures that only a lawyer with 10 years experience in the beltway could actually understand. And things like scheduling the business of the Senate - what bill or proposal gets heard when, in what committee, and before what deadline - decide whether any proposal lives or dies.

And so, it now appears that repealing and replacing Obamacare is suddenly nowhere near as strong a certainty as it appeared to be a mere week ago. As the March for Life proceeds peacefully on Friday in the nation's capital, two GOP senators - Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Maine's Susan Collins - have floated a proposal that would actually make it easier to receive public funding for abortions. And there are plenty of other proposals on repealing the ACA, floating around like logs in a swamp.

And of course, Friday January 27 is the self-imposed deadline to repeal the ACA. Now we have a possible March deadline. Or will it be April? And Cabinet hearings? And the Supreme Court nomination hearings? Funding for the wall? And coming down the pike is the 2018 budget resolution. If repeal is not passed before the 2018 budget resolution, then forget about reconciliation when trying to repeal and replace Obamacare. That means back to filibusters and long drawn out battles in Congress - lovingly covered by a salivating media.

So President Trump is now in the battle of his life. And it's not with CNN's Jim Acosta. Or Mexico's Peña Nieto. It's with Mitch McConnell and his aging gang on the hill.