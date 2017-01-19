Third Party & Independents Archives

Weaponizing Special Needs Kids Against Betsy DeVos

It’s not just that Betsy DeVos has not been a card-carrying member of the teacher’s union, nor a long-entrenched education bureaucrat. It’s not just that, yes, she is wealthy - and a philanthropist for causes the left oppose. It’s not just that she does not hide her faith under a bushel.

If you believe disability activists, as portrayed in Elizabeth Picciuto's article in The Daily Beast, Betsy DeVos will leave special-needs children on the sidewalk, waiting for their wheelchair accessible yellow bus, one that never comes anymore. Why? Because they didn't like the tone of her answers at her hearing on Wednesday; where she was grilled especially hard by Senators Kaine and Hassan.

Because she did not give a full-throated approval of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act - also known as IDEA - she must of course be ready to turn the clock back to the 50's. How could she not approve of giving special needs children the opportunity to be educated with other children?

Well, she never has said anything remotely close to such a statement. This is all imputed based on the tone of her answers in a hearing on Capitol Hill. What this is about, in fact, is using special needs kids as a high-impact weapon to ensure that the federal government remains firmly in charge of education. Right down to your local school board. Public school board, if you have any civics and decency, it goes without saying.

The logic of the failing status quo education elite goes like this: you devolve money and power to the states, and you will inexorably have more choice in public schools which means some poorly performing schools will have ro reform or see their budgets cut. And that will leave special needs kids without the education that federal legislation - like IDEA - provides.

Let's start with the fact that the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, from 1990, was itself a revamp of an earlier piece of legislation - the All Handicapped Children Act of 1975. The federal government did not magically solve the problem of special needs education by suddenly enacting IDEA over 25 years ago. This is an ongoing process in which society at large, and the education system specifically, try to provide innovative solutions to the challenges special needs kids face.

Why are disability activists assuming that vouchers and greater choice mean special needs get left behind? Could it be that a special needs student is as deserving as any student of a range of options that her or his parents can choose from, in deciding on the best school to educate their child? The point is not to declare that IDEA is an untouchable piece of legislation. It's to ensure that states have the flexibility to provide the best educational system possible to their students.

People might want to take a few deep breaths before accusing Betsy DeVos of somehow not caring about special needs students. She has spent a good part of her life caring about education. Activists might find she cares far more about the challenges special needs students face than they are giving her credit for.

Unless, of course, their real goal is to undermine her nomination. Seeing she's not on their side of the aisle.