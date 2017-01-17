Third Party & Independents Archives

Can Civil Rights Icons Suffer From TDS?

Who carries the legacy of Martin Luther King? His own wife and son? Or John Lewis? As this year’s MLK Day comes and goes, the question is not just topical. It’s not just about the peaceful transition of power, but whether Donald Trump will be accepted as the freely elected President of the United States of America, by those on the left who still cannot come to terms with his victory last November.

Does this depend on what part of Martin Luther King's rhetoric one focuses on? Peter Myers, writing in The Federalist, prefers to remember the Christian orator who gave America some of it's most moving moments in political speech. Even while acknowledging King's more radical side, especially the speeches in 1967 and 1968. For him, the best of MLK is in the leader of non-violent protests who combined Ghandi's tactics with his own Christian faith and skilled and incendiary oratory.

Kali Holloway, writing in Salon, instead comes across with radical zeal, and points angrily at the revolutionary that MLK was in her view, serving up 10 rabble-rousing quotes as a slap in the face of any (of us) complacent white moderates who might be moved by Martin Luther King's more forgiving and spiritually inspiring quotes.

So John Lewis, who suffered the violence as part of King's marches and who carried on with his civil rights organizing and on into politics, is the martyr and the fighter. And far closer in spirit to the angry, radical MLK. And thus beyond reproach. Lewis got his skulled cracked by racist thugs (true). So you can't argue with him (false). And if you do argue with him you're a racist thug.

And that's the whole damn point. If you take the radical view of Martin Luther King - like Kali Holloway - then racism is as bad as ever in America, and if you're white you better shut up and listen. Especially if Representative J. Lewis is doing the talking.

If you take a different view of MLK - as his widow did, and now his son MLK III seem to have done - then you are willing to meet with and talk to and listen to President-Elect Trump. And while their meeting at Trump Tower was symbolically powerful, it's Representative J. Lewis who is the congressman, and who has convinced about 30 other Democrat members of Congress to skip the inauguration of Trump. MLK III comes to talk, while Rep. Lewis comes to tell the media that he won't be talking to or working with Trump.

But the main reason Lewis gave for questioning the legitimacy of Trump's election and presidency, was not veiled accusations of racism - although those have been thrown at Trump constantly by Lewis and his allies on the left - but rather Lewis' view that Russia engineered the election results. Even if Lewis switched allegiances from Hillary to Barack back in the middle of the 2008 primaries, he's now furious that Hillary lost last November. And he blames the Russians.

But you can't blame a civil rights icon of suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. That would make you a racist thug. And no one wants to be called that. Especially those of Lewis' Democrat colleagues who wish he would shut up, but are too scared to speak up.