Third Party & Independents Archives

The Real Reasons Senator Sessions Is Being Attacked

Senator Ted Cruz was brisk and biting in his rhetoric at the confirmation hearings for nominee for Attorney General Senator Jeff Sessions. But the point of his swipes at Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee was that they had remained silent while the Obama administration, over the past 8 years, had tried to do countless end runs around the law. And that administration included the Department of Justice under AG’s Holder and then the now-outgoing AG Lynch.

After Senator Franken, for example, grilled Sessions, some of it based on Op Ed's by witnesses to Sessions' 1986 hearings - witnesses who had to admit their testimony was not accurate - it was refreshing to hear Senator Cruz bring the issue back to the bedrock of any Department of Justice: it's independent mandate to uphold the law. As he noted, both he and Sessions are former Depart of Justice employees.

Not to bend in compliance with executive orders that circumvent the constitution. Not to be a partisan hotbed of progressive activism. But to faithfully uphold the law. That's the vision of the Department of Justice that Senator Cruz put forward. But Democrats don't want to talk about that.

Instead, Jeff Sessions will have his past raked over again and again in these hearings, by Democrats desperately looking for any shred of evidence they can find, or manipulate if the facts are quite helpful to their cause, to paint him as a racist. And therefore unsuitable for the office of Attorney General of the United States.

But the weight of the evidence shows quite the opposite. And all this supposed compromising evidence was nowhere in sight when these Senate members of the Judiciary Committee worked side by side for years with fellow member Sessions, and achieved bipartisan legislation together.

But Democrats have been announcing their intention to delay and obstruct these hearings. And by painting Sessions as a racist, they have chosen to target him to try and undermine - yet again - the incoming administration's credibility. That Sessions believes in upholding the nation's immigration laws. That he does not view police departments as the enemy of the people. That he believes in minimum sentencing standards - even as he is clear about the risks of over criminalizing behavior. And that he believes Roe v Wade to be a bad precedent; these are the real reasons Sessions is being attacked as a racist.

You may disagree substantively with the nominee for AG on these vital issues, but to pre-empt that sort of debate with a witch hunt is using political theatrics to obstruct a nominee.