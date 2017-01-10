Third Party & Independents Archives

Tijuana Tsunami

Well, with newly elected President Donald Trump on the scene, and is promise to end illegal immigration especially from the Mexico/American border, the rush is on to get into America by any means necessary.

Panic is ensuing on both sides of the border as Trump has threatened corporations to either produce in the US or get penalized. Companies are rushing to figure out what to do. This means those cheap jobs will dry up, it means the drug trade might dry up, human trafficking, smuggling, weapons trade, all put in check by Trump's assault on the Tijuana Tsunami. The race is on now. Families of immigrants are fearful of a crackdown on illegals in the US as these people are often the bread winners that not only provide for necessities for their US families but for their homes and unfortunately the organized crime groups that skim everything from the top.

The people are hard pressed. Most don't want to be criminals but survival calls for it. What most Americans don't know is that many illegals are forced into the crime scene or their families will be harmed. This happens mostly with the Asian immigrants but their sheer numbers makes it impossible to stop. Needless to say this will not be done overnight and Trump is going to have to weigh what's more important,, humanitarian issues or dog run tactics. People are going to get hurt. People are going to die. It means that we may see a route of humanity not seen since WWII.

He'll have to hire enough cops and military to facilitate it because one mistake will call for global criticism that could upend his entire agenda.

This will not end good. It's a short term risky solution to a humanitarian problem and it has gone on neglected for over half a century.

So get ready for the Tijuana Tsunami, shooting the curl in a whirlpool would be child's play.