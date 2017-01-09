Third Party & Independents Archives

The Smorgasbord Inauguration

Get ready for the inauguration of the century.

When Donald J. Trump takes the oath to the oval office, it will be a gala that America won’t soon forget. The amount of catering and partying prepared for the event will be nationwide. Trump’s victory means the Right Wing can now get back to business of starting wars and allowing sociopaths to run roughshod all over American rights. It’s all about making big money the caveman way. They’re too intellectually challenged to succeed any other way.

Wall St., military/industrial complex, organized crime will have a field day once Trump is in office and we'll see as they party hard on that fateful day. People would be surprised at how right wing the criminal forces of the country are. They use it to justify their plunder and hatred and with the majority of law enforcement part of the problem, the confetti will be floating in from every direction. The military will be there dressed to the T, and the elite of the country will smell like money so thick, they'll have to put it out as a cologne or perfume.

All is quiet before the storm, but even trump can't weather the heat going on already. He's got to handle the his debacle of supreme court nominee. He has to tackle the growing Hackergate, his Trump University legal issues, and a ton of other problems.

Trump just can't escape it all.

What this does mean is that this inauguration is going to be a smorgasbord for all involved. The media will be swamped with things to do as they hustle to and fro engaging in talking head interviews, bizarre speculations and unconfirmed data. Unless something pops up from out of the blue that can upend it all, Trump will enjoy an event for a king. Champagne, caviar, and everyone is going to order the lobster.

The memorabilia will be hot issue. Collectors are advised to scrap up all those buttons, banners, posters, toys, because in years to come they'll be worth money. Trump valuable collectors' items are already hot but just wait until his terms in office expire. A few years later, if Earth is still here, they'll be worth good money.

Trump will be ready and put on a show for all involved. It will be like nothing you've ever seen before. The party to end all parties and don't worry about ISIS or the terrorists, they'll be partying too. They know what side of the bread has the butter.