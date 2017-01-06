Third Party & Independents Archives

President Obama's Legacy

Thinking back on President Obama’s accomplishments, I know of none that are noteworthy

His legacy is no legacy.

Note the difference between the Trump admin and the Obama admin. Trump has vision and goals and you can see that being pursued thru his selections to his cabinet. Obama put in place a bunch of political hacks and good time back slappers. His vision was to get us out of the war and implement a government mandated healthcare plan.

This time it's not impossible to believe that with the selection of Ben Carson and the education lady the poor communities in some large cities will see some improvement in their education and employment opportunities.

Warms my cockels (?) that that Rex the oil baron is retiring to give his all in supporting Trump..

Jeff Sessions and Trump can rip up these sanctuary cities and bring law and order to some large cities with enforcement problems like Chicago.

We will get a wall, we will get control of immigration.

Seeing the house get smacked for attempting to weaken an ethics law as their first order of business. Just too, too good.

Run Trump Run . . .

