Third Party & Independents Archives

Is Obama Throwing Shade at Keith Ellison?

Wait till later this year for the sparks to start flying in the run-up to 2018 mid-terms? Are you kidding? The Democratic Party is having it’s own fireworks display lighting up these cold, dark January nights. But it’s not a complete, light-up-the-sky sort of bang bang fest. It’s more a few strategic flares sent up on a regular, continuing basis. Each new one intended to illuminate a dangerous opponent of all that the party elite have worked so hard for: Keith Ellison, who wants to be chair of the DNC.

A few weeks ago, you would have thought that Keith was the man for the job. But then the flak started coming in, and many say that the orders came from no one else but the soon to be leaving boss in the White House.

So this seems not to be so much a battle over policy: Keith Ellison is a hard-progressive minority, Democrat politician; Tom Perez is a hard-progressive, minority, Democrat politician. But Bernie likes Keith. And Barack likes Tom - he hired him for Labor Secretary after all. Yes, Ellison has a problem that even a fairly radical politician like Tom Perez does not quite have. It's called anti-Semitism.

But this is more a case of the isolated and frustrated progressive/centrist/wealthy elite that runs the Democratic Party desperately seeking someone, like Tom Perez, to run the DNC. Someone, like Tom Perez they hope, who will be acceptable to younger progressive voters who overwhelmingly went for Bernie Sanders in the primaries. But it's the aging, embattled Democrat elite who insist that THEY will do the picking. Not you snotty millennials, who might go for someone like Ellison. Or you Van Jones, you who dared state that Ellison is the future of the Democratic Party.

So the man who seemed to be leading the chase for chair of the DNC is now getting subjected to some of the same dirty tactics that Bernie Sanders was subjected to, in that case by the then chair of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman Schultz. And the rest of Hillary's campaign team. And yes, Keith Ellison has said some very controversial things at places like that private fundraiser, back in 2010, accusing Israel of running American foreign policy. Or of running America itself. So naturally, that would deeply offend Barack Obama, who has been such a good friend to Israel over the past 8 years.

Who exactly leaked the tape of the fundraiser is unimportant, of course, in the great cause of preserving the Democratic elite's arthritic grip on power. What's important is that it made it to the media and a firestorm ensued, although given Ellison's past and his leanings, no one can claim to honestly be surprised. And remember that the actual election of the next chair of the DNC will be done by the current 447 members of the DNC. All of them either state chairmen, or state vice chairmen. Or state party officials. A fairly closed circuit you might say.

In other words, all that shade being thrown to frustrate Ellison's run for DNC chair is meant to turn progressive public opinion against Ellison, and therefore ensure that those 447 DNC members do what's expected of them, and vote in someone like Tom Perez. If that's what happens, then come 2018, and 2020, all those angry young millennials will either be even angrier or will pull back from the political process and let the aging elites fight over a party in decline. Identity politics is great if you're a Democratic politician. As long as you're wealthy and from New York or California. And Keith Ellison is neither. That's the problem for Obama and the rest of the Democrat elite. Not Ellison's radicalism.