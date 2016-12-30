Third Party & Independents Archives

Is Putin an Evil Genius or a Clumsy Tyrant?

Is Putin an evil genius? Or is he just a clumsy tyrant who can’t get over the fact that the Soviet Union fell apart 25 years ago? In their last days in power, Obama and Kerry really need to come clean on what they think of Putin. And admit their stumbles; disastrous stumbles especially in Syria. Hillary, you too.

But far more importantly, Trump and his incoming administration will have to decide who Putin really is, and what Russia means to America on the world stage. Before they begin re-calibrating the nation's foreign policy towards the Eastern European Bear. And Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for State, will need to demonstrate to a partially hostile Congress that his understanding of issues like Russia's relationship with the West is deep enough to merit his appointment.

Here's the thing. There's another group who have been a little noisy lately on Russia. The IC, or intelligence community, has let America and the World know that Putin hacked for Trump, to put it bluntly. And the evidence for that is, of course, classified. So you'll have to take the word of bureaucrats buried in the IC's beltway bunkers, that Russia did indeed lean in for Trump. Something the incoming administration vehemently denies.

And these are the very same bureaucrats who President Trump will have to rely on for intelligence on Russia. So, you Evan McMullinish wonks, which is it? Evil genius or clumsy tyrant? Because if Putin is an evil genius capable of expanding the reach of Soviet-style active measures to actually influence (or at least impact on) the results of a presidential election, then what the frick was Obama doing drawing lines in the sand in Syria? To then retreat into a state of no-action, no-real-response, and then heading to a well-groomed fairway while Aleppo burned?

If, on the other hand, Putin is a clumsy tyrant who does not merit 80's foreign policy gravitas, then how could Russia's intelligence services actually shift American voters' perceptions enough to change the outcome of an election?

Ah, of course. The world is a far more nuanced place than that sort of Manichean dualism would suggest. The 3rd century has sent a sandal-wearing courier, and they want their philosophy back. You see, it all depends on context and narrative. If Obama suddenly decides he doesn't want anything to do with Syria, then those clumsy Russians will own Syria. Which they kind of do by now. And if John Podesta needs an excuse for why he flat out failed with Hillary's campaign, he can point to the Russian connection, run by that darn evil genius, Vladimir Putin.

So Putin is both an evil genius and a clumsy tyrant. If just depends on what the Democrat establishment needs.

But the thing is, that's actually not a bad description of Putin: willing to use horrifying tactics (from suspicions around the series of bombings in Russia before his first election to the rubble of Aleppo) therefore evil, if rather un-genius-like. Furious that open and democratic democracies flourish in a way that Russia has yet been able to, therefore a clumsy tyrant lookiing to re-impose not just a regional area of influence, but also to re-impose Russian dominance on the world stage.

In the Cipher Brief, former intelligence officials John Sipher and Steven Hall suggest that America and Russia share little in values and that the relationship is an antagonistic one. And that Putin is actively carving out a sphere of influence with major Middle Eastern players, and that's not just Iran. From Egypt to Saudi Arabia, Putin's bloody allegiance to Assad and his willingness to support with weapons and aircraft what has been a civil war bordering on genocide in Syria, is actually reassuring to the autocrats who run every state in the area, save Israel of course. They want loyalty and reliability, not muddled equivocations and platitudes about climate change and diversity, in Sipher and Hall's view.

Trump has shown he will immediately repair relations with Israel. Good. But that will not be enough. He will need to decide how to counter Putin's growing influence in the region. And also decide whether and how he can work with the Russian leader. It will be the great test of Trump's professed realpolitik. He will need all the advice he can get. Even from the bureaucrats who smirkingly question the credibility of his election.