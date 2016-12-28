Third Party & Independents Archives

Secretary Kerry: Israel Is Democratic Because It Is Jewish

Don’t worry Secretary Kerry. The hard truths will come out. They usually do, even if they have to fight their way through hypocritical, hate-filled narratives. So let’s take a trip, Secretary Kerry, heading East through what is called the MENA region. You know, of course, what that stands for: Middle East and North Africa.

First stop: Morocco. Actually, that's the Kingdom of Morocco. Yes, there's an elected parliament. No, the parliament does not have the final say. The King does. Next stop: Algeria. Like Morocco it has seen centuries and centuries of history, including piracy and slavery, and fought a war of independence to gain sovereignty half a century ago. A bloody conflict in which tens of thousands of Europeans died, as well as those on the Muslim side. State-controlled socialism was followed by civil war, with radical islamic terrorism assuming a leading role in the violence. The country still teeters between authoritarian rule and radical islamic terror.

Next stop: Tunisia which is claimed to be a democracy. Corruption, authoritarian rule in practice, riots, elections, more protests. Tunisia reminds one of Latin America's former stuggles with representative democracy.

Next: Libya. Ok ...

Next: Egypt. From Nasser to the military's ending of the Arab spring in 2014 with death sentences for hundreds of those who supported the elected Islamic government, Egypt can never be said to have had true democracy. Or even anything that close to it.

Jordan? Moderate, reasonably friendly, or less hostile, to the West. But there's this King, descended directly from Muhammad. Yes it's a constitutional monarchy, but the King's powers are far greater than say in Sweden or the U.K. And with an enormous influx of refugees, extremist violence is gaining a foothold.

Next: Syria? ...

Iraq? A coaltion of tribal fiefdoms who do their best to ensure the impending complete collapse of this war-torn nation. Despite America's spending blood and treasure, year after year.

Turkey? An elected moderate Muslim president! Yay! Too bad he's turning out to a radical autocrat who's cosying up to Putin.

The Gulf States? Saudi Arabia? Yemen? Oman?

Please.

So we have one nation left standing in our quick march through the region, Secretary Kerry. One democracy. With multiple political parties. Coalitions made and unmade. And free and fair elections. And we have the Palestinian territories. You want a two-state solution? What would that actually look like? If Israel submitted to the will of the United Nations?

There is only one true goal behind these resolutions: the dismantling of the nation of Israel and the dispersing of its people (yet again) around the world. The only difference between, say, ISIL and Germany's government, is in the methods used. ISIL would chop off heads, while Germany would post eviction notices on the doors of Israeli citizens' homes.

America and its allies, like Australia and Canada, came too late to save the millions who died horrifying deaths in the concentration camps of the Nazi regime. Israel was the only possible solution to the holocaust, and America has been Israel's ally and friend for nearly 70 years now. Your President's disastrous foreign policy has done much damage, Secretary Kerry, but it will not be able to weaken the ties that bind Israel and America. Your time, thank God, is almost up. Why don't you and your boss just go quietly. And let me leave you with this rejoinder, Secretary Kerry:

Israel is democratic because it is Jewish. And that will remain true until Islam reforms itslef in ways that it has been unable or unwilling to do.