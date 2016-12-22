Third Party & Independents Archives

Could Donald Trump Be Santa Claus??

Heading into the holiday’s feeling great about the political scene. Looking to a new President in the new year. Liking very much the administration he has pulled together. With the stroke of a pen he can remedy many of the problems currently plaguing the nation. It’s like the best Xmas present one could get, IMO.

For years we lived under Corpocracy driving globalisation and open borders, 2 wars on a cc putting us $20T in debt.

And now, we don't need to worry about it any longer. Trump will fix it. He will make American great again. Some things he can do in a 100 days. Others will take perhaps a full 8 years to correct.

I'm fine with that. As long as he is working on setting things right he will have my support,

I'll still be posting here in the middle, pushing for a new 3rd party w/a/dif/pol/att . . . and so on.

But, for the interim, Trump has turned both corpocratists parties on their heads. He is the closest thing to a 3rd party we have at the time. I'm very thankful for that.

Otherwise - - -

