Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Cabinet, The Real 'Legion of Doom'

In the comic books and pulp classics as well as numerous grade B movies and television shows, the antagonist often has a cadre of colleagues, each owning some territory where they lord over all and engage in nefarious deeds. They usually hold court in a big, dark castle enshrouded with mist with buzzards or bats flying about or they have some high tech sanctum emblazoned with some frightening symbol like a giant skull relief.

Kids who grew up in the 70s and 80s remember the animated show "Super Friends" where the villains had their dome, skull shaped headquarters in the middle of a swamp. The arch villains would gather and plot new unscrupulous deeds or swear their revenge against the heroes. This cliche works well which is why we still see it in entertainment today, no matter how ludicrous it seems. Fans of the James Bond films see this often where global warlords discuss commerce and mete out revenge. If one looks at the roster, Trump's cabinet appointees, it's like a rogue's gallery of people who could give the Sith from Star Wars a run for their money.

Trump has fallen into the pit he stated he would avoid. The same Republicans who denied him, chastised him, derided him, he's putting up on a pedestal and the public is rioting against him. It's apparent that Trump got in way over his head. Now he's becoming aware of the misery and woe the US President has to live under, he's probably regretting it big time and realizes he can't fight against the Republicans and if he wants to keep alive, he'd better play ball.

The House and Senate aren't going to fight Trump's nominees. They know their bread and butter comes from war and chaos and the exploitation of not only the American People but humanity as a whole. It's the same patter for the past 120 years. As soon as the American People get calm and make money, there's a reason for war. The fake oil shortage of the 70s and 80s has yet to be addressed and penalized. The massive expenditure of tax dollars for war is not only absurd but a clear cut sign that wolves, dressed in political sheepskins, are going to lead America and the world into a nightmare that mankind may never emerge from.

Watch your back, it's gonna be a rough one.