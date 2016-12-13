Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Cabinet, The Real 'Legion of Doom'
In the comic books and pulp classics as well as numerous grade B movies and television shows, the antagonist often has a cadre of colleagues, each owning some territory where they lord over all and engage in nefarious deeds. They usually hold court in a big, dark castle enshrouded with mist with buzzards or bats flying about or they have some high tech sanctum emblazoned with some frightening symbol like a giant skull relief.
Kids who grew up in the 70s and 80s remember the animated show "Super Friends" where the villains had their dome, skull shaped headquarters in the middle of a swamp. The arch villains would gather and plot new unscrupulous deeds or swear their revenge against the heroes. This cliche works well which is why we still see it in entertainment today, no matter how ludicrous it seems. Fans of the James Bond films see this often where global warlords discuss commerce and mete out revenge. If one looks at the roster, Trump's cabinet appointees, it's like a rogue's gallery of people who could give the Sith from Star Wars a run for their money.
Trump has fallen into the pit he stated he would avoid. The same Republicans who denied him, chastised him, derided him, he's putting up on a pedestal and the public is rioting against him. It's apparent that Trump got in way over his head. Now he's becoming aware of the misery and woe the US President has to live under, he's probably regretting it big time and realizes he can't fight against the Republicans and if he wants to keep alive, he'd better play ball.
The House and Senate aren't going to fight Trump's nominees. They know their bread and butter comes from war and chaos and the exploitation of not only the American People but humanity as a whole. It's the same patter for the past 120 years. As soon as the American People get calm and make money, there's a reason for war. The fake oil shortage of the 70s and 80s has yet to be addressed and penalized. The massive expenditure of tax dollars for war is not only absurd but a clear cut sign that wolves, dressed in political sheepskins, are going to lead America and the world into a nightmare that mankind may never emerge from.
Watch your back, it's gonna be a rough one.Posted by GregB at December 13, 2016 3:18 PM
Planet Earth to GregB.
This is the Third Party and Independent column.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 13, 2016 4:49 PM
The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is… concerned with the United States’ policies regarding energy and safety in handling nuclear material. Its responsibilities include the nation’s nuclear weapons program, nuclear reactor production for the United States Navy, energy conservation, energy-related research, radioactive waste disposal, and domestic energy production. It also directs research in genomics; the Human Genome Project originated in a DOE initiative. DOE sponsors more research in the physical sciences than any other U.S. federal agency, the majority of which is conducted through its system of National Laboratories.”
Wikipedia
Rick Perry: “It’s three agencies of government when I get there that are gone: Commerce, Education and — the, uh — what’s the third one there? Let’s see … Commerce, Education, and — uh. The, uh …”
Mitt Romney: “EPA?”
Rick Perry: “EPA! There you go.”
Moderator: “Was it really the EPA he was looking for?”
Rick Perry: “No, sir. No, sir. I would do away with Education. The, uh, Commerce. And let’s see. I can’t. The third one, I can’t.
Oops.”
So congratulations, Rick Perry! You are now in charge of a Department you once could not even name! And although you know absolutely nothing whatsoever about nuclear energy, weapons, or physical sciences- and I do mean nothing- the entire country is reassured that you are qualified because you now wear glasses with thick black rims.
No one ever said Trump did not have a sense of humor.Posted by: phx8 at December 13, 2016 5:18 PM
That was funny, phx8. There’s humor in truth. You nailed it with that one!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 13, 2016 10:33 PM
I know I don’t know.
I know what it feels like when you can’t think of the person’s name you’ve spent the last half hour with.
I think it’s because I skip over names when I’m reading. My eyes just walk right over names like skipping over the boundaries of the pebble stones on the sidewalk.
Names, literally, go in one ear and out the other.
I’ve sometimes even gone off on a tangent in my mind while someone is asking me a question! A word or a statement makes me think of something totally unrelated to the current environment. I’ve experienced my share of “Dan Quayle: Deer stuck in the headlights!” moments.
Notice the plural?
I like GregB’s way of making his point? It’s bold and effective. It may extend the bounds of what you would expect, but he entertains those who read it.
That’s why we’re here, right?
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 13, 2016 11:01 PM
It’s a lot of imagery Willie but it’s little on point.
If one looks at the roster, Trump’s cabinet appointees, it’s like a rogue’s gallery of people who could give the Sith from Star Wars a run for their money.
O.k. I’ll bite. Exactly who in Trump’s nomination list are we talking about, and if not about who what exactly is the common denominator that we are discussing?
Greed? I thought the complaint was there were too many Generals. Warlords? Too many rich people. Incompetent politicians? Grab up 100 politicians and you won’t get many of those. Trump Cabal? So far he’s thrown Rudy, Chris, and Newt off the bus. Trump family dynasty? I don’t see any of the family or in-laws in there (yet).
Just as in the blue column, it’s easy to see that there is no one that Trump will consider for any of these jobs that is going to be acceptable. In your fantasy worlds Trump might as well pack up his skyscraper, uh how about his island of fear (see if you’ve got that one) and go home now because, after all ,he is unacceptable. Come back to reality and you will be reminded that as improbable as it is Trump actually did win the election.
Oh and as for D.J. Rick Perry for Sec. Energy, he will be an upgrade to former MIT academic and worse Sec. Energy ever Ernest Moniz.Posted by: George in SC at December 14, 2016 8:44 AM
