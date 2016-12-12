Third Party & Independents Archives

No Joe! VP Joe Biden Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

So to make matters more confusing and unnecessary, the press is abuzz at Vie President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s entertaining being the democratic Presidential candidate in 2020.

Nobody cared.

Why? Because Biden had every opportunity in the world to run for the presidency and farted around until Hillary Clinton got the nod. Hillary lost. Now we're facing another Republican hierarchy of sociopaths bent on global slaughter and greed. It's so stupid. Did Biden think that he could come back in 2020 and save the day? If so, he's more delusional than the Republicans. It's apparent the reason Biden declined to run for the 2016 election is because the Clintons and their supporters either paid him not to or forced him not to. Biden is a career Democrat and the chance of getting Hillary the presidential spot was too alluring to the Democratic popularity regime. Even with Hillary winning the popular vote, there was no way she was going to win the electorates because they're not going to vote for a woman.

Plain and simple.

Now Biden is going to play the smooth operator and sneak and peek his way to the presidency. What he's not calculating on is that this time Bernie Sanders and a new wave of high performance citizens leaping into the fold will steal the spotlight and forge a new political empire as they are doing now. There will be more Bernie Sanders clones and there will be no stopping them. The sheer fury and intention of the new candidates is going to upend the traditional once and for all. It will call for Biden to outshine them and we're talking super celebrities from movies, television, music, and sports. They've got enough attention drawing power to really get their messages across and that in itself is going to keep the press on their toes 24/7.

We've seen the power of hacking and cybercrime in this election. It destroyed a lot of what the candidates had fought for. By 2020 the tools and power of hackers could 20-fold and none will be safe.

If there is a United States left after Trump gets done with it, we'll be looking at the need to repair all sorts of relationships and systems. Biden doesn't have the smarts to tackle all of this. By 2020 he'll be so swamped with trying to fight off cyber criminals he won't even remember his own name.

Biden had his shot, instead he laid down with the dogs and woke up with fleas.